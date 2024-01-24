Get $2 OFF with code: SLAMSAVE
KTX Sports Bar Katy
COFFEE & TEA
- Espresso$2.50
- Espresso con Panna$3.50
two shots of espresso topped off with whipped cream.
- Macchiato$3.50
- Americano$3.50
espresso shots topped with hot water
- Cortado$4.00
double espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of steamed milk.
- Cappuccino$4.50
espresso with thick, frothy milk on top.
- Latte$4.50
espresso with steamed, frothed milk.
- Caramel Machiatto$4.50
latte style beverage with vanilla and caramel syrup.
- Cafe Mocha$4.80
- Cafe con Leche$4.00
- Iced Coffee$4.50
Espresso with a dash of milk and ice
- Affogato Latte$6.00
Iced latte with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, whole milk, and dark chocolate on top
- Frappuccino$6.00
Iced coffee blended with ice, milk, and topped with whipped cream
- Hot Tea$3.00
Voraz Location and Ordering Hours
(832) 709-9289
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 12PM