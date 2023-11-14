KUMO SUSHI 6927 FM 1960 RD W, Suite A
sushi bar appetizers
- Tuna Tataki$8.95
8 pieces. Sliced seared tuna with ponzu sauce
- Pepper Tuna$8.95
8 pieces. Seared with black pepper. Served with wasabi mayo
- Yellowtail Jalapeño$9.95
8 pieces. Sliced yellowtail with jalapeño & sweet chili sauce finished with yuzu
- Salmon Tataki$7.95
8 pieces. Sliced salmon mixed with masago & sweet chili sauce topped with wasabi yuzu
- Baked Mussel$6.95
3 pieces. Baked mussels topped with spicy mayo & masago
- Cucumber Wrap$7.95
Crab mixed rolled in paper-thin cucumber served with sweet rice vinegar
- Rainbow Eye$8.95
Cucumber rolled in thin sliced salmon, tuna, white tuna, & red snapper
- Ponzu Tuna$8.95
8 pieces. Thin sliced tuna with ponzu sauce
Sushi or Sashimi
Fried Rice & Noodles
- Small Plain Fried Rice$2.95
- Large Plain Fried Rice$6.95
- Small Chicken Fried Rice$4.45
- Large Chicken Fried Rice$9.95
- Small Shrimp Fried Rice$4.95
- Large Shrimp Fried Rice$9.95
- Small Steak Fried Rice$5.45
- Large Steak Fried Rice$10.95
- Small Vegetable Fried Rice$3.95
- Large Vegetable Fried Rice$7.95
- Small Pineapple Fried Rice$3.45
- Large Pineapple Fried Rice$7.95
- Small Combination Fried Rice$5.95
Chicken, beef, and shrimp
- Large Combination Fried Rice$10.95
Chicken, beef, and shrimp
- Small Plain Fried Noodles$2.95
- Large Plain Fried Noodles$6.95
- Small Chicken Fried Noodles$4.45
- Large Chicken Fried Noodles$9.95
- Small Shrimp Fried Noodles$4.95
- Large Shrimp Fried Noodles$9.95
- Small Steak Fried Noodles$5.45
- Large Steak Fried Noodles$10.95
- Small Vegetable Fried Noodles$3.95
- Large Vegetable Fried Noodles$7.95
- Small Pineapple Fried Noodles$3.45
- Large Pineapple Fried Noodles$7.95
- Small Combination Fried Noodles$5.95
Chicken, beef, and shrimp
- Large Combination Fried Noodles$10.95
Chicken, beef, and shrimp
soup
Hibachi Entrées
kitchen appetizers
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$3.95
Steamed soybean with spicy sauce & garlic
- Edamame$3.50
Steamed salted soybean
- Harumaki$3.25
2 pieces. Deep-fried Japanese spring roll
- Gyoza$4.75
6 pieces. Pan-fried pork dumpling
- Chicken & Veg Tempura$6.50
Deep-fried chicken 8 and vegetable with tempura sauce
- Shrimp & Veg Tempura$6.95
Deep-fried jumbo shrimp & vegetable with tempura sauce
- Fried Calamari$7.95
Deep-fried calamari served with chili sauce
- Shumai$5.95
8 pieces. Steamed shrimp dumplings
- Shrimp Skewers$3.95
2 pieces. Skewered grilled shrimp
- Crab Puff$4.95
5 pieces. Crispy wonton stuffed with kani & cream cheese served with sweet & sour sauce
- Buffalo Wings$5.95
6 pieces. Fried wings covered in buffalo sauce
- Tempura Jalapeño$4.50
3 pieces. Deep-fried battered crab meat stuffed with jalapeño
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps$5.95
Stir-fry ground chicken, mushroom, & carrot with sweet soy sauce served with romaine lettuce
- Chicken Tempura$4.95
4 pieces. Deep-fried chicken tender
- Shrimp Tempura$6.00
4 pieces. Deep-fried jumbo shrimp in tempura batter
- Egg Roll$2.50
2 pieces. Deep-fried egg roll filled with ground pork with shredded cabbage
kumo sushi lover
- Chirashi$20.95
Assorted raw fish over sushi rice
- Unagi Don$18.95
Grilled eel over sushi rice
- Sashimi Deluxe$20.95
Chef's choice of 12 pieces sashimi
- Sushi & Sashimi Combo$23.95
6 pieces sushi, 6 pieces sashimi, and 1 California roll
- Sushi for 2$35.95
Chef choice of 16 pieces sushi & crunchy roll and rainbow roll
- Sushi & Sashimi for 2$43.95
Chef choice of 10 pieces sushi & 12 pieces sashimi & crunchy roll and dragon roll
hibachi dinner combo
Chef's Special roll
- Godzilla Roll$12.95
Spicy tuna, avocado, and cucumber topped with crab meat, spicy mayo, and sriracha
- Pokemon Roll$12.00
Crabmeat, crawfish, and avocado topped with snow crab salad and crunch
- Green Dragon Roll$12.00
Shrimp tempura, snow crab topped with avocado, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
- Rock 'N Roll$12.95
Cream cheese, spicy crawfish & shrimp tempura inside, spicy crab, crunchy on top with eel sauce & wasabi mayo
- Snow Crunchy Roll$12.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese inside, snow crab, crunchy, & eel sauce on top
- Zack Special Roll$10.95
Shrimp tempura & snow crab wrapped in soy paper
- NASA Roll$13.95
Snow crab, cream cheese, and crawfish in soy paper deep-fried, spicy mayo, & eel sauce on top
- Fried Oyster Roll$12.95
Crabmeat, avocado, soy paper, oyster tempura, masago, scallion, eel sauce, & spicy mayo
- Fuji Roll$12.95
Salmon, spicy tuna, and asparagus inside topped with escolar, spicy mayo, ponzu, scallions, & masago
- TNT Roll$12.95
Shrimp tempura,snow crab,avocado in sesame soy paper w.sweet chili sauce on top
- Naruto Roll$12.95
Choice of: salmon,tuna,white fish or crabstick w.avocado & masago wrapped in cucumber w.ponzu sauce
- Mango Roll$9.95
Snow crab, crunchy & mango inside with soy paper with mango sauce
- Tiger Roll$12.95
Spicy tuna & cucumber inside, salmon, avocado, masago, & eel sauce with crunchy on top
- Lobster Bomb Roll$19.95
Avocado, cucumber, snow crab, crawfish, asparagus, wrapped in soy bean paper with eel, spicy mayo, masago, & baked lobster on top
- Red Snapper Roll$12.95
Spicy kani & fried red snapper inside,topped w.baked eel,avocado,eel sauce,and spicy mayo
- Shaggy Dog Roll$10.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado inside with soy paper,kani on top with special sauce
- Red Dragon Roll$10.95
Shrimp tempura, cucumber inside topped with spicy tuna & spicy mayo
- Jalapeño Roll$8.95
Smoked salmon, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, & jalapeño, deep-fried topped with eel sauce
- Tokyo Roll$10.95
Crabmeat, shrimp, avocado, cream cheese deep-fried, eel sauce, spicy mayo
- Pink Lady Roll$12.95
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado inside wrapped with soy paper & masago
- Texas Roll$8.95
5 pieces. Spicy crab, avocado inside, deep-fried topped with eel sauce & spicy mayo
- Amazing Tuna Roll$13.95
White tuna tempura spicy tuna crunchy avocado inside pepper tuna & special sauce on top
- Yummy Roll$8.95
5 pieces. Crabmeat tempura, cream cheese, asparagus inside with avocado, spicy mayo, & eel sauce on top
- Dragon Roll$10.95
Eel & cucumber inside avocado & masago on top with eel sauce
- Hawaii Roll$11.95
Tempura shrimp & cream cheese inside, crab meat, & avocado on top with eel sauce
- Rainbow Roll$10.95
California roll inside, tuna, salmon, white fish & avocado on top
- Dynamite Roll$8.95
5 pieces. Salmon, spicy kani, & asparagus inside, deep-fried and topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce on top
- Tiger Eye Roll$8.95
5 pieces. Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and jalapeño in tempura style wrapped with soy paper with masago
- Crazy Roll$8.95
5 pieces. Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber, jalapeño, and masago in sesame soy paper, spicy mayo
- Kumo Roll$11.95
Spicy salmon, jalapeño, cream cheese with sesame soy paper deep-fried in tempura style
extra side order
kitchen teriyaki
Yaki Udon & Soba
Vegetable Rolls / Hand Rolls
salad
- House Salad$2.95
Green salad, cucumber, and tomato with ginger dressing
- Seaweed Salad$4.95
Marinated seaweed with sesame seed
- Spicy Kani Salad$4.95
Crab stick & cucumber on top of green salad with spicy mayonnaise & eel sauce
- Avocado Salad$4.95
Avocado & sesame on top of green salad with ginger dressing
- Squid Salad$5.25
Smoked squid & mountain vegetables tossed in sesame vinaigrette
- Snow Crab Salad$4.95
House-tossed salad topped with snow crab
- Spicy Tuna Salad$6.95
House-tossed salad topped with spicy tuna
- Cucumber Salad$4.95
Traditional cucumber salad in sweet vinaigrette
Raw Rolls / Hand Rolls
Cooked Rolls / Hand Rolls
- California Roll$5.00
Crabmeat, avocado, & cucumber
- Boston Roll$5.00
Shrimp, lettuce, and cucumber with spicy mayo
- Futo Maki$5.25
Crabmeat, tamago, cucumber, asparagus, pickles, & caviar
- Crunchy Roll$5.25
- Eel Roll$6.00
- Shrimp Avocado Roll$5.50
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.25
- Chicken Crunchy Roll$6.25
- Spider Roll$7.95
Deep-fried soft-shell crab with cucumber, lettuce, masago, & eel sauce
- Crawfish Roll$5.75
- Snow Crab Roll$4.95
- Spicy Kani Roll$4.95