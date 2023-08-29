Appetizers

KOREAN LUMPIA

$12.00

Made with eggroll wrapper, seasoned ground beef, cabbage, zucchini, carrots, dashi (fish powder); drizzled with aioli, topped with kimchi/salsa, served with Filipino dipping sauce. ALLERGENS: Contains fish, dairy, eggs, soy

SSAMBAP

$10.00

3 red leaf lettuce wraps, ssamjang (miso, gochujang blend), rice, one each of pork, chicken, beef, aioli kimchi/salsa. Each wrap is traditionally eaten in one bite! ALLERGENS: Contains fish, dairy, eggs, soy

Bowls

Korean Elote Fusion

$12.00

Garlicky and buttery corn, Cotija cheese, aioli, Furikake, kimchi/salsa Option to add egg or meat. Cannot be made without garlic and butter. ALLERGENS: Contains fish, dairy, eggs, soy, sesame

BIBIMBAP

$16.00

Sticky rice, aioli, Furikake, spinach, mung bean, kimchi/salsa, fried egg Comes with egg. Option to add meat is extra. ALLERGENS: Contains fish, dairy, eggs, soy

Entrees

BULGOGI TACOS

$16.00

Two corn tortillas (flour is not available), choice of meat, aioli, kimchi/salsa, lime slaw. Comes with a side of rice seasoned with Furikake. ALLERGENS: Contains fish, dairy, eggs, soy

HOT DOG

$12.00

Toasted bun, 1/4 lb hot dog, shredded cheddar cheese, aioli, kimchi/salsa ALLERGENS: Contains fish, dairy, eggs, soy

KOREAN TORTA

$16.00

Toasted bun, choice of meat, cheddar cheese, aioli, kimchi/salsa, lime slaw ALLERGENS: Contains fish, dairy, eggs, soy

Desserts

MILKIS & MOCHI FLOAT

$9.00

Milkis, a Korean carbonated yogurt drink and vanilla ice cream. Topped with whipped cream and sprinkles with a mochi ice cream on the straw. This item is only available through in person ordering. Available in strawberry, melon, apple and original. ALLERGENS: Contains dairy