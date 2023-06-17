Kuni Restaurant and Catering 94-210 Leokane Street Unit 108


Teishoku

1 Dish Teishoku

$16.00

Includes side dishes of tsukemono, moyashi, miso soup, tossed green salad, and rice

2 Dishes Teishoku

$25.25

Includes side dishes of tsukemono, moyashi, miso soup, tossed green salad, and rice

3 Dishes Teishoku

$32.00

Includes side dishes of tsukemono, moyashi, miso soup, tossed green salad, and rice

Keiki Plate

$13.15

Choose any one dish from above. Includes miso soup, French fries, and small soft drink

Senior Plate

$13.15

Choose any one dish from above. Includes miso soup, mac salad, and rice

Vegetarian

Tofu Steak

$24.25

Vegetable Tempura

$24.25

Namasu

$24.25

Makunouchi Bento

Beef Teri

$25.50

Mahi Tempura

$25.50

Chicken Teri

$25.50

Namasu Bento

$25.50

Nabemono

Pork Tofu

$25.50

Beef Tofu

$26.25

Chicken Tofu

$25.50

Miso Pork Tofu

$26.00

Sukiyaki

$30.75

With konyaku

Yosenabe

$26.00

Includes chicken, fish, shrimp, & konyaku

Sizzling Ribeye Steak

Tokyo Teriyaki Style

$33.65

Bar Style

$33.65

Nabemono/Steak Teishoku Combo

Sukiyaki & Teishoku

$44.15

Beef, chicken, or pork sukiyaki, sashimi, and shrimp tempura

Yosenabe & Teishoku

$40.75

Yosenabe, sashimi, and shrimp tempura

Ribeye Steak & Teishoku

$45.75

Tokyo teriyaki or bar style, sashimi, and shrimp tempura

Beef Tofu & Teishoku

$40.75

Beef, chicken, or pork tofu, sashimi, and shrimp tempura

Family

2 People Family A

$81.25

Sashimi, shrimp tempura, ribeye steak (Tokyo Teri or bar style), chicken katsu, tofu steak, namasu, and mac salad. Includes same side dishes as teishoku

4 People Family A

$140.00

Sashimi, shrimp tempura, ribeye steak (Tokyo Teri or bar style), chicken katsu, tofu steak, namasu, and mac salad. Includes same side dishes as teishoku

Donburi

Chicken Oyako Don

$16.25

Beef Niku Don

$16.75

Shrimp Tempura Don

$16.50

Tonkatsu Katsu Don

$16.25

Noodle - Udon

Nabeyaki Udon

$16.25

Tempura Udon

$16.25

Oyako Udon

$16.25

BBQ Udon

$17.45

Yakitori Udon

$16.25

Kuni's Special Udon

$16.25

Regular Kake Udon

$11.45

Noodle - Saimin

Nabeyaki Saimin

$15.25

Tempura Saimin

$15.25

Oyako Saimin

$15.25

BBQ Saimin

$17.45

Yakitori Saimin

$16.35

Kuni's Special Saimin

$15.75

Reg Saimin

$10.85

Cold Saimin

$10.85

Cold Saimin with Tofu Steak

$15.25

Side Orders

Small - 10 Pieces Sashimi

$12.50

Large - 20 Pieces Sashimi

$22.00

Small Shrimp Tempura

$11.00

Large Shrimp Tempura

$18.75

Small Vegetable Tempura

$9.35

Large Vegetable Tempura

$15.45

Small - 2 Fish Butter Fish

$12.25

Large - 4 Fish Butter Fish

$21.25

Small Mahi Mahi

$12.15

Large Mahi Mahi

$19.75

Small Tofu Steak

$9.50

Large Tofu Steak

$17.65

One Scoop Rice

$2.50

Extra Set

$6.00

Tsukemono, moyashi, tossed green salad, rice, and miso soup

Cold Tofu

$4.95

Macaroni Salad

$2.25

Moyashi

$4.25

Miso Soup

$2.75

Namasu Side

$4.50

Small Edamame/Soybeans

$4.50

Large Edamame/Soybeans

$7.75

Large Tossed Green Salad

$8.00

Half Fries

$5.50

Full Fries

$10.00

Keiki Udon

$4.75

Keiki Saimin

$3.95

Side Steak

$27.75

Soft Drinks

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Desserts

2 Pieces Mochi Ice Cream

$4.00

3 Pieces Mochi Ice Cream

$5.00

5 Pieces Mochi Ball

$5.00

5 Pieces Andagi

$4.00