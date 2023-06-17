Kuni Restaurant and Catering 94-210 Leokane Street Unit 108
Teishoku
1 Dish Teishoku
Includes side dishes of tsukemono, moyashi, miso soup, tossed green salad, and rice
2 Dishes Teishoku
Includes side dishes of tsukemono, moyashi, miso soup, tossed green salad, and rice
3 Dishes Teishoku
Includes side dishes of tsukemono, moyashi, miso soup, tossed green salad, and rice
Keiki Plate
Choose any one dish from above. Includes miso soup, French fries, and small soft drink
Senior Plate
Choose any one dish from above. Includes miso soup, mac salad, and rice
Nabemono
Sizzling Ribeye Steak
Nabemono/Steak Teishoku Combo
Sukiyaki & Teishoku
Beef, chicken, or pork sukiyaki, sashimi, and shrimp tempura
Yosenabe & Teishoku
Yosenabe, sashimi, and shrimp tempura
Ribeye Steak & Teishoku
Tokyo teriyaki or bar style, sashimi, and shrimp tempura
Beef Tofu & Teishoku
Beef, chicken, or pork tofu, sashimi, and shrimp tempura
Family
2 People Family A
Sashimi, shrimp tempura, ribeye steak (Tokyo Teri or bar style), chicken katsu, tofu steak, namasu, and mac salad. Includes same side dishes as teishoku
4 People Family A
Sashimi, shrimp tempura, ribeye steak (Tokyo Teri or bar style), chicken katsu, tofu steak, namasu, and mac salad. Includes same side dishes as teishoku
Noodle - Udon
Noodle - Saimin
Side Orders
Small - 10 Pieces Sashimi
Large - 20 Pieces Sashimi
Small Shrimp Tempura
Large Shrimp Tempura
Small Vegetable Tempura
Large Vegetable Tempura
Small - 2 Fish Butter Fish
Large - 4 Fish Butter Fish
Small Mahi Mahi
Large Mahi Mahi
Small Tofu Steak
Large Tofu Steak
One Scoop Rice
Extra Set
Tsukemono, moyashi, tossed green salad, rice, and miso soup