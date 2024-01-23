Kusshi Bethesda 7820 Norfolk Ave
Old Hanaro [SUSHI]
Specialty Rolls
- Bethesda$8.00
- Crunchy$9.00
- Baltimore$9.00
- Hanaro$10.00
- Maryland$10.00
- Redskins$12.00
- Spider$12.00
- Rainbow$13.00
- Volcano$13.00
- White Russian$12.00
- New Philly Roll$13.00
- Firecracker$15.00
- Crazy Tuna$15.00
- Sunset$15.00
- Spicy Mango$15.00
- Phoenix$15.00
- Dragon$15.00
- Seared Spicy Salmon$16.00
- Seared Yellowtail$16.00
- Lava Roll$18.00
- Cherry Blossom$15.00
Maki Rolls
- Asparagus roll$5.50
- Avocado roll$5.50
- Avocado & Cucumber roll$5.50
- Baked Creamy Cali$8.50
- California with Imitation Crab$6.00
- California with Lump Crab$9.00
- Cucumber roll$5.50
- Eel & Cucumber$7.50
- Oshinko roll$5.50
- Philly roll$8.50
- Salmon roll$6.50
- Spicy Salmon roll$7.50
- Salmon & Avocado$7.50
- Shrimp Tempura roll$7.50
- Tuna roll$7.00
- Spicy Tuna roll$7.50
- Tuna & Avocado$8.00
- Vegetable Tempura roll$7.50
- Veggie roll$7.00
- White Tuna roll$7.00
- Yellowtail & Scallion$7.50
- Yellowtail & Jalapeno$7.50
- Salmon Skin$5.50
- Smoked Salmon & Asparagus$7.50
- Shiitake roll$5.50
- Shrimp & Avocado$7.00
- Spicy Scallop roll$8.50
- Spicy Shrimp roll$7.50
- Kanpyo roll$5.00
- Spicy Yellowtail roll$7.00
A La Carte
- Surf Clam$5.00
- Egg Omelet$4.50
- Fresh Water Eel$7.00
- Flying Fish Roe$6.00
- Fried Tofu Pocket$5.00
- Imitation Crab$10.00
- Mackerel$5.00
- Chu Toro$7.00
- JP Red Snapper$9.00
- Salmon$8.00
- Seared Fatty Salmon$7.00
- Fatty Salmon$8.00
- Salmon Roe$7.00
- Smoked Salmon$7.00
- Scallop$7.00
- Live Scallop Sashimi$15.50
- Shiitake Mushroom$4.50
- Shrimp$5.00
- Sweet Shrimp$10.00
- Smelt Roe$5.00
- Squid$5.50
- Tuna$7.00
- Spicy Tuna$7.00
- Albacore$7.00
- Fatty Tuna$17.00
- Seared Tuna$7.00
- Octopus$7.00
- Sea Urchin$17.00
- White Tuna$7.00
- Yellowtail$7.00
- Kona Amberjack$7.00
Sushi/Sashimi Sampler
Old Hanaro [KITCHEN]
Specialty Starters
- Edamame
- Japanese Pickles$5.00
- Hanaro Tacos$9.00
- Shrimp Shumai$7.00
- Agedashi Tofu$8.00
- Shishito Peppers$7.00
- Gyoza$7.00
- Hand Cut Taro Fries$7.00
- Chicken Yakitori$7.50
- Hanaro Wings$10.00
- Shrimp Lollipop$9.00
- Tater Tots$8.00
- Takoyaki$8.00
- Spicy Rock Shrimp$12.00
- Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura App$12.00
- Soft Shell Crab$11.00
- Ahi Tuna Tataki$13.00
- Tuna Tartare$14.00
- Ika Geso$7.00
- Eka Yaki$7.00
Soup & Salads
Noodles
Entrees
- Sides -
- White Rice$2.00
- Brown Rice$3.00
- Stir-Fried Mixed Vegetables$6.00
- Steamed Mixed Vegetables$5.00
- Kimchi$4.00
- Spicy Mayo$0.50
- Eel Sauce$0.50
- Sushi Rice$3.00
- Fresh Wasabi$2.00
- Asparagus Sauteed$6.00
- Siiracha$0.50
- Spicy Paste$1.00
- Teriyaki Sauce$0.50
- Katsu Sauce$0.50
- Sesame Dressing$0.50
- Extra Ginger$1.00
- Extra Wasabi$1.00
Soup
Salad
Appertizer
- Edamame$6.99
soy beans • steamed with sea salt -or- spicy with soy sauce, mirin, sesame oil, togarashi Japanese spice mix
- Japanese Pickles$6.99
- Shishito Peppers$8.99
sautéed • sesame oil • togarashi Japanese spice mix
- Agedashi Tofu$9.99
fried silken tofu • scallion • bonito flake • dashi broth
- Pork Gyoza$9.99
minced pork dumpling • ponzu sauce
- Vegetable Gyoza$8.99
tofu • edamame • shiitake muishroom • ponzu sauce
- Tempura Appetizer$13.99
tempura battered shrimp (2pc) • seasonal assorted vegetables
- Takoyaki$10.99
fried octopus ball • kewpie mayo • okonomoyaki sauce • bonito flake
- Ika Geso$9.99
battered squid legs • spicy mayo
- Kusshi Wings$12.99
double-fried chicken • spicy chili sauce • sesame seeds
- Spicy Rock Shrimp$13.99
tempura battered • creamy spicy aioli • scallion
- Yakitori$9.99
marinated chicken thighs • scallion • teriyaki sauce • 2 skewers
- Shrimp Shumai$9.99
minced shrimp dumpling • ponzu sauce
- Soft Shell Crab Tempura$13.99
tempura battered • dashi broth
- Spicy Tuna Avocado Ball$12.99
spicy tuna • wrapped in avocado • masago • eel sauce • spicy mayo
- Tuna Tartare$16.99
seasoned bluefin tuna • masago
Kitchen Entrees
- Yakisoba$13.99+
stir-fried soba noodles • carrots • cabbage • onion • tangy soba sauce
- Ramen$18.99
corn • scallion • bamboo • nori • woodear mushroom • bean sprouts • lava egg with pork based broth
- Vegan Ramen$18.99
kale noodles • tofu • bok choy • corn • scallion • bamboo • nori • woodear mushroom • bean sprout • vegan broth base
- Udon Noodle Soup$16.99+
kakejiru broth • enoki mushroom • bok choy • kamaboko (fish cake) • boiled egg • corn • seasoned vegetables
- Kusshi Noodles$22.99
stir fried udon • seasonal mixed vegetables • chicken • shrimp • beef • spicy drunken noodle sauce
- Chicken Katsu$19.99
deep-fried • panko breaded cutlet • katsu sauce • Japanese coleslaw • koshikari rice
- Pork Katsu$21.99
deep-fried • panko breaded cutlet • katsu sauce • Japanese coleslaw • koshikari rice
- Katsu Curry$20.99
deep-fried • panko breaded • mild Japanese curry • carrot • potato • seasonal Japanese pickle • koshikari rice
- Chicken Teriyaki$20.99
stir-fried chicken • seasonal vegetables • teriyaki sauce • koshikari rice
- Salmon Teriyaki$27.99
grilled salmon filet • seasonal vegetables • teriyaki sauce • koshikari rice
- Shrimp Teriyaki$25.99
stir-fried shrimp • seasonal vegetables • teriayki sauce • koshikari rice
- Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura Dinner$20.99
tempura battered tiger prawns (4pc) • assorted seasonal vegetables • dashi • koshikari rice
Donburi Bowls
- Oyako Don • Chicken$17.99
sauteed chicken • egg • white onion • scallion • japanese pickles • donburi sauce • koshikari rice
- Gyu Don • Beef$18.99
sauteed brisket • egg • white onion • scallion • japanese pickles • donburi sauce • koshikari rice
- Chicken Katsu Don$17.99
fried chicken katsu • egg • white onion • scallion • japanese pickles • donburi sauce • koshikari rice
- Pork Katsu Don$18.99
fried pork katsu • egg • white onion • scallion • japanese pickles • donburi sauce • koshikari rice
- Galbi Don • Marinated Short Rib$23.99
- Unagi Don • Freshwater Eel$18.99
seared fresh water eel • seaweed salad • ginger • japanese pickles • wasabi • koshikari rice
- Tekka Don • Tuna$26.99
tuna sashimi • seaweed salad • ginger • japanese pickles • wasabi • koshikari rice
- Sake Don • Salmon$26.99
salmon sashimi • seaweed salad • ginger • japanese pickles • wasabi • koshikari rice
- Chirashi • Sashimi Selection$28.99
chef selection • seaweed salad • ginger • japanese pickles • wasabi • koshikari rice
- Poke Bowl$7.00
Sushi Entrees
- Nigiri Sampler$24.99+
thinly sliced seasonal fish assortment • sushi rice • no substitutions •
- Sashimi Sampler$28.99+
chef's selection • no substitutions •
- Nigiri & Sashimi Sampler$36.99+
8 piece nigiri • 8 piece sashimi • chef selection • no substitutions •
- Vegetarian Sampler$22.99
vegetarian nigiri • vegetarian maki roll • tofu pocket • chef assortment
Traditional Maki Rolls
- Avocado & Cucumber Roll$6.99
- Sweet Potato Tempura Roll$9.50
- California Roll • Masago • Kani Crab$7.99
- California Roll • Masago • Real Crab$10.50
- Baked Creamy California Roll$9.50
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.50
- Philly Roll$9.50
- Spicy Tuna Roll$9.50
- Tuna & Avocado Roll$9.50
- Tuna Roll$9.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll$9.50
- Salmon Avocado Roll$9.50
- Smoked Salmon & Asparagus Roll$9.50
- Salmon Skin Roll$6.99
- Salmon Roll$8.50
- Yellowtail & Scallion Roll$9.50
- Yellowtail & Jalapeno Roll$9.50
- Spicy Scallop Roll$10.50
- Steamed Shrimp & Avocado Roll$8.50
- Eel & Cucumber Roll$9.50
- Avocado Roll$6.99
- Asparagus Roll$6.99
- Shiitake Mushroom Roll$6.99
- Cucumber Roll$6.50
- Kanpyo Roll (Calaba Gourd)$6.99
- Oshinko Roll (Pickled Radish Roll)$6.99
- Vegetable Tempura Roll$9.99
- Vegetable Roll$8.99
- Yamagobo Roll (Pickled Burdock)$6.99
Specialty Rolls
- Bethesda$9.99
tuna • salmon • avocado
- Crunchy$10.99
kani crab • shrimp • masago • cucumber • tempura crunch • eel sauce
- Baltimore$10.99
avocado • lump crab meat • old bay seasoning
- Hanaro$13.99
kani crab • avocado • freshwater eel • eel sauce • wasabi aioli
- Maryland$14.99
kani crab • avocado • spicy tuna • wasabi aioli
- Nationals$15.99
spicy tuna • cucumber • red snapper • tobiko • eel sauce
- Spider$13.99
softshell crab tempura • masago • avocado • cucumber • mayo • eel sauce
- Rainbow$16.99
kani crab • avocado • tuna • salmon • yellowtail • red snapper
- Volcano$13.99
kani crab • freshwater eel • cream cheese • avocado • masago • spicy mayo • tempura fried
- Fillmore$14.99
shrimp • avocado • cream cheese • kani crab • masago • spicy mayo
- Chesapeake$15.99
lump crab meat • Old Bay • avocado • yellowtail • jalapeno
- Tiger$17.99
shrimp tempura • avocado • eel tempura • spicy mayo • eel sauce
- Fenton$20.99
tempura fried minced softshell crab • spicy mayo • masago
- Firecracker$16.99
spicy tuna • salmon • spicy kani crab • tempura crunch • spicy mayo
- Crazy Tuna$16.99
spicy tuna • cucumber • tune • white fish • albacore • jalapeno sauce
- Sunset$15.99
spicy lump crab • avocado • salmon • pineapple • pineapple sauce
- Spicy Mango$16.99
shrimp tempura • avocado • spicy tuna • mango • pineapple sauce
- Phoenix$16.99
shrimp tempura • avocado • spicy tuna • masago • spicy mayo • deep fried shredded sweet potato
- Dragon$16.99
kani crab • avocado • tempura crunch • tobiko • freshwater eel • eel sauce
- Cherry Blossom$17.99
tuna • white fish • salmon • masago • avocado • wasabi aioli • seaweed salad
- Seared Spicy Salmon$16.99
spicy tuna • avocado • seared salmon • spicy mayo
- Seared Yellowtail$16.99
spicy tuna • scallion • seared yellowtail • jalapeno • sriracha sauce
- Ruby$16.99
spicy tuna • avocado • yellowtail • tuna • tempura crunch • spicy mayo
- Lava$20.99
white fish • kani crab tempura • scallop • shrimp • smoked salmon • avocado • tempura crunch • kewpie mayo • spicy sauce • seared
- Samurai$18.99
lump crab meat • salmon skin • cucumber • smoked salmon • furikake • eel sauce • wasabi aioli
- Ovi$19.99
marinated salmon • avocado • sesame oil • furikaki • seared salmon belly • ikura • cilantro • seared sauce
- Surf & Turf$22.99
softshell crab tempura • avocado • asparagus • seared wagyu steak • crispy garlic • eel sauce • soy paper
A La Carte
- Salmon$9.99+
- Kusshi Seared Fatty Salmon Belly$10.99+
- Tuna$9.99+
maguro
- Yellowtail$9.99+
hamachi
- Scallop$9.99+
hotate
- Surf Clam$6.99+
hokkigai
- Freshwater Eel$8.99+
unagi
- Tofu Pocket$6.99
inari
- Egg Omelet$6.99+
tamago
- Mackerel$7.99+
saba
- Shrimp$6.99+
ebi
- Octopus$7.99+
tako
- Flying FIsh Roe$7.99+
tobiko
- Smelt Roe$6.99+
masago
- Salmon Roe$9.99+
ikura
- Albacore Tuna$7.99+
bincho maguro
- Sea Bream$9.99+
madai
- Smoked Salmon$8.99+
- Sweet Shrimp$11.99+
amai ebi
- Kona Amberjack$8.99+
kanpachi
- Squid$6.99+
ika
- Fatty Salmon Belly$9.99+
sake toro
- Yellowtail Belly$10.99+
- Sea Urchin$20.99+
uni
- Medium Fatty Tuna$15.99+
chutoro
- Super Fatty Tuna$18.99+
otoro
- Wagyu Steak$25.99+
A5 Japanese Steak
Sushi Boats
- Sashimi Boat (60pc)$150.99
- Nigiri Boat (60pc)$158.99
- Sashimi & Nigiri Boat (72pc)$180.99
- Kusshi Speed Boat (60pc)$100.99
18pc sashimi • 12pc nigiri • Maryland Roll • Baltimore Roll • Crunchy Roll • Bethesda Roll
- Kusshi Row Boat (75pc)$155.99
18pc sashimi • 15pc nigiri • 4pc Kusshi Seared Salmon Belly Nigiri • Firecracker Roll • Volcano Roll • California Maki Roll • Shrimp Tempura Roll • Rainbow Roll • Spicy Tuna Maki Roll
- Kusshi 4ft Yacht$299.99
Chef's selection of nigiri, sashimi, and maki rolls
Beverages
Sides
Spirits
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey
- [RAIL] Jim Beam$10.00
- Angel's Envy Bourbon$25.00
- Angel's Envy Rye$25.00
- Baker's 7$18.00
- Basil Hayden Toast$16.00
- Basil Hayden Dark Rye$16.00
- Blanton's$25.00
- Buffalo Trace$14.00
- Four Rose's Single Barrel$16.00
- Four Rose's Small Batch Select$16.00
- Hibiki 12$35.00
- High West Rye$18.00
- Jack Daniel's$10.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Knob Creek 9yr$14.00
- Knob Creek Rye$14.00
- Larceney$20.00
- Maker's Mark$11.00
- Michter's Bourbon$18.00
- Michter's Rye$18.00
- Nikka FTB$20.00
- Nikka Pure Malt$20.00
- Sazerac Rye$12.00
- Tullamore$10.00
- Whistlepig Piggyback$18.00
- Willet 4yr$18.00
- Woodford$18.00
Scotch & Cognac
- Balvenie 12$20.00
- Balenie 12 Signle Malt$20.00
- Balvenie Carribean Cask$18.00
- Crown Peach$9.00
- Dewar's Japanese Smooth$10.00
- Glenlivet 12$16.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$30.00
- Johnnie Walker Green$20.00
- Johnnie Walker Rye$10.00
- Macallan 12$18.00
- Macallan 18 Sherry Cask$80.00
- Martell$12.00
- Oban GOT$14.00
- Yamasaki 12$40.00
- Hennessy$12.00
- Remy Martin$12.00