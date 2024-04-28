Hamptons Club
Starters
- Chicken Wings
Deep Fried Chicken Wings, with your choice of Sauce... We make our Hot Sauce in House so we highly recommend the Buffalo
- Pork Croquettes$16.00
12 Hr Braised Pork Shoulder in Orange & Peach Juice and Mixed Spices, Deep Fried and Served with a Date BBQ Sauce
- Mushroom Arrancini$12.00
Deep Fried Risotto Balls, served with a Warm Tomato and Basil Dipping Sauce
- Chicken Taco$12.00
3 Tacos Topped with Grilled Corn Salsa, Guacamole and Pickled Red Onion
- Beef Taco$12.00
3 Tacos with an Ancho & Chipotle Sauce, Tomatillo Dressing and Pickled Red Chilli
- Frito Misto$16.00
Fried Calamari and Gulf Shrimp with Black Garlic Aioli
Salads
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Classic Caesar Salad, with House Made Croutons, and a Homemade Anchovy & Parmesan Caesar Dressing
- House Salad$11.00
Mixed Leaf Salad, with Croutons and Mixed Garden Vegetables, with a Sherry Dijon Vinaigrette
- Blue Cheese Cobb Salad$12.00
Green Leaf Salad with Tomatoes, Mixed Veg, Croutons, Blue Cheese and House Ranch Dressing
- Cous Cous Salad$12.00
Israeli Cous Cous, with Shallot, Parsley and Cherry Tomatoes with a Lemon Vinaigrette
- Orzo Salad$12.00Out of stock
Orzo Salad with Arugula, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes with a Sherry Vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Mains
- Kzmya Burger$22.50
Flat Top Burger with Caramelized Onions, Paprika Aioli, Choice of Cheese and your Choice of a Side
- Chicken Breast Sandwich$22.50
Whole Chicken Breast, on a Pretzel Bun, served with Lettuce, Tomato, Choice of Cheese and House Made Ranch
- Salmon$30.00
Pan Seared or Broiled Salmon, with a Dill Sauce
- Salmon Burger$20.00
Seared Salmon Burger in a Brioche Bun with Garlic Aioli and your Choice of American, Cheddar, Provolone or Smoked Gouda Cheese
- Chicken Tenders$22.00
Six Buttermilk marinaded Chicken Tenders, Served with House Ranch and Date BBQ Sauce and your choice of a side
- Roasted Chicken Breast$28.00
Pan Seared Chicken Breats with Green Goddess, Chicken Jus and your Choice of a Side
- Branzino Fillet$25.00
Grilled Fillet of Branzino with Fennel Salad and Citrus Dressing
- Lamb Cutlets$38.00
Grilled New Zealand Lamb Cutlets with a Charred Aubergine Dipping Sauce
- Smoked Pork Chop$40.00
Apple & Hickory Wood Smoked Berkshire Pork Chop, with Beetroot Puree and a Pork Sauce with your Choice of a Side
- Rib Eye$45.00Out of stock
Lightly Oak Smoked, and Grilled Rib-eye Steak, served with Chimichurri and Your Choice of a Side
- Fillet Steak$45.00
Grilled 8oz Fillet Steak with Watercress & Chimichurri