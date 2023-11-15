Visitanos Hoy -:- Visit Us Today
Online Ordering Available!
L'autentico 1802 S Havana St
Pepitos
- Mixed pepito$15.50
Fresh hoagie, steak, chicken, bacon, cheese, corn, home sauce
- Triple pepito$16.50
Fresh hoagie, steak, chicken, pork chop smoked, cheese, corn, home sauce
- Explosive pepito$17.50
Fresh hoagie, steak, chicken, pork chop smoked, Chorizo, cheese, corn, home sauce
- BOLSA$0.20
- SALSA ADICIONAL$0.50
Burgers
- Beef burger$13.50
Fresh beef (Smashed) ham, cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, home sauce
- Chicken burger$12.99
Fresh Chicken breast, ham, cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, home sauce
- Mixed burger$14.50
Fresh beef (Smashed), Chicken breast, ham, cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, home sauce
- Triple burger$15.75
Fresh beef (Smashed), Chicken breast, smoked pork chop, ham, cheese, tomato, lettuce, home sauce
- Explosive burger$17.50
Fresh beef (Smashed), chicken breast, smoked pork chop, chorizo, ham, cheese, tomato, lettuce, home sauce
- Doble Burger$14.88
- Two by Two$17.39
Papas locas
PROMO PEPITO
L'autentico Location and Ordering Hours
(407) 733-4027
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 4PM