L'Orcio 806 State St
BEER & WINE
Beer
Reds by the Bottle
- BIN 360 Firestead Pinot$46.00
- BIN 354 Merlot$38.00
- BIN 362 Malbec$38.00
- BIN 384 Montepulciano$46.00
- BIN 371 Rocca Chianti$46.00
- BIN 358 OVR$46.00
- BIN 341 Simmi Cab$50.00
- BIN 364 Delicioso$34.00
- BIN 375 Primitivo$36.00
- BIN 331 Barbera$42.00
- BIN 366 Panther Creek$45.00
- BIN 343 Bordeaux$68.00
- BIN 400 Nebbiolo$57.00
- BIN 350 Priorat$45.00
- BIN 390 Sassabruna$52.00
- BIN 373 Monsanto Chianti$56.00
- BIN 352 Rosso di Montalcino$70.00
- BIN 420 Amarone$120.00
- BIN 414 Barbaresco$92.00
- BIN 405 Barolo$142.00
- BIN 378 Brunello$120.00
- BIN 505 Pipparello$195.00
- BIN 380 Unity$115.00
- BIN 367 Groth Cab$155.00
White by the Bottle
Sparkling by the Bottle
N/A BEVERAGES
ZERO PROOF
SODA
COFFEE
FOOD
ANTIPASTI
- Carniviro
Prosciutto di Parma, soppressata, capicollo, Pecorino cheese, homemade Italian flatbread$14.00
- Burrata
Burrata cheese, oven-roasted tomatoes, olive-caper tapenade, EVOO, Arugula$13.00
- Polpo Grigliato
Grilled octopus, string bean potato salad, roasted red peppers, balsamic reduction$17.00
- Formaggi
Wine aged goat cheese, Pecorino, cow's milk cheese aged with balsamic and cipolline, New Haven honey, in-house made dried fruit bread$14.00
- Oilive
Castelvetrano green Sicilian olives$7.00
- Erbiviro
Grilled marinated artichoke heart,asparagus,roasted peppers, ricotta pesto spread,homemade italian flatbread$14.00
INSALATE
- Insalata Mediterranea
Mixed salad, artichoke hearts, radishes, cherry tomatoes, olives, red wine vinaigrette, shaved Parmigiano$13.00
- Carpaccio di Manzo
Filet Mignon Carpaccio, Arugula salad, lemon vinaigrette, shaved Parmigiano$15.00
- Insalara di Cesare
Kale salad, Cesar dressing with white anchoveis, croutons, grated cheese$13.00
- Insalata di Barbabietole
Sliced beets, Arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, shaved Parmigiano$11.00
- Insalata Mista
Mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette$8.00
PRIMI
- *** ORDER HOLD ***
- Ravioli di Ricotta
Handmade ricotta and spinach ravioli, tomato basil sauce, cheese$23.00
- Rapine
Handmade sausage and broccoli rabe ravioli,herb shallot cream sauce with Prosciutto di Parma, sausage, cheese$25.00
- Cavatelli all Norma
Cavatelli pasta, eggplant tomato sauce, basil, aged ricotta cheese$22.00
- Amatriciana$23.00
- Pappardelle al Ragu'
Handmade noodle,meat saue with pork, veal, beef, tomato, cheese$24.00
- Carbonara
Spaghetti tossed with smoked Pancetta, egg yolks, cheese, black pepper$23.00
- Gnocchi Boscaiola
Handmade ricotta gnocchi, creamy tomato sauce, sausage, mixed mushrooms, cheese$24.00
- Gnocchi Sorrentina
Handmade ricotta gnocchi, tomato basil sauce, mozzarella$24.00
- Gnocchi Vodka
Handmade ricoota gnocchi, creamy tomato Vodka sauce, cheese$24.00
SECONDI
- *** ORDER HOLD ***
- Saltimbocca di Vitello
Veal scallopini, smoked Pancetta, Fontina cheese, sage, white wine sauce, spinach and potatoes$35.00
- Salmone Pepe Verde
Scottish salmon, green peppercorn cream sauce, handmade ricotta gnocchi$29.00
- Pollo Caprese
Chicken scallopini, lemon white wine sauce, capers, spinach and potatoes$26.00
- Branzino con Verdure
Roasted filleted Mediterranean Sea Bsss, green and yellow squash, cauliflower, capers, grape tomaotes, potatoes$29.00
- Agnello
Oven-roasted lamb chops, white wine herb sauce, Brussels sprouts, potatoes$36.00
- Bistecca Grigliata
Grilled Angus NY Strip Steak, Arugula salad, balsamic vinaigrette$34.00