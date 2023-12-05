La Bella Cucina 860 Commonwealth Avenue
Pizza, Stromboli, Rolls & Calzone
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza$7.99+
Round and thin
- Works Supreme Pizza$11.99+
Round and thin. Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives, mushrooms
- Meat Lovers Pizza$11.90+
Round and thin. Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, meatballs, bacon
- Veggie Lovers Pizza$11.99+
Round and thin. Onion, green pepper, mushroom, banana pepper, black olives, garlic, spinach, tomato, broccoli
- Steak Pizza$11.99+
Round and thin. Steak, green pepper, and onions
- Hawaiian Pizza$11.99+
Round and thin
- Greek Pizza$11.99+
Round and thin
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$11.99+
Round and thin. Onion, BBQ sauce, chicken
- Chicken Alfredo Pizza$11.99+
Round and thin. Grilled chicken and alfredo sauce
- Specialty Half and Half$11.99+
Stromboli
Calzones
- Cheese Calzone$9.99+
Mozzarella, feta, Parmesan, ricotta
- Deluxe (With Steak) Calzone$9.99+
Steak, onion, green pepper, mushroom and ricotta
- Veggie Calzone$9.99+
Mushrooms, black olives, onions, green pepper, mozzarella, ricotta
- Deluxe Calzone ( with Pepperoni)$9.99+
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, onion, green pepper, mushroom, mozzarella, ricotta
- Greek Calzone$9.99+
Spinach, garlic, feta, tomatoes, ricotta
Food
Appetizers
- Plain Bread Sticks$2.49+
Available in small, medium, or large
- Cheese Bread Sticks$7.99+
Available in small, medium, or large
- Feta and Tomatoes Bread Sticks$8.99+
Available in small, medium, or large
- Garlic Knots$4.99
- Garlic Knots with Cheese$5.99
- Garlic Rolls$9.99
- Fried Mushrooms$6.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
6 pieces
- Yogurt with Cucumber with Hummus$7.99
- Battered Green Bean$7.49
- Traditional Wings$9.99
- Boneless Wings$9.99
- Fried Ravioli$7.99
Entrées
- Lasagna$13.99
- Ravioli$12.99
- Manicotti$12.99
- Stuffed Shells$12.99
- Mixed Pasta Plate$14.99
Manicotti, ravioli, stuffed shells and spaghetti
- Spaghetti$10.99
Choice of meat sauce or marinara
- Baked Spaghetti$12.99
Choice of meat sauce or marinara
- Ziti$12.99
- Fettucine Alfredo
Cooked with cream sauce, cheese, and a choice of artichokes or broccoli and grilled chicken
- Chicken Cacciatore$14.99
Grilled chicken cooked with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, banana peppers, and tomatoes over spaghetti
- Chicken Parmigiana$14.99
- Eggplant Parmigiana$14.99
- Chicken De L'Giardino$14.99
Grilled chicken cooked with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, banana peppers, tomatoes and baked with mozzarella over spaghetti
- Spicy Chicken Pasta$14.99
Soup and Salad
Sandwiches
- Cheese Steak Plain$8.99+
- Pizza Steak$8.99+
Steak with pizza sauce
- Grilled Chicken Sub$8.99+
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, or Italian sauce
- Italian Sub$8.99+
Ham and pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, mayo and Italian sauce on side
- Ham and Cheese Sub$8.99+
Lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Turkey and Cheese$8.99+
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, Italian sauce on side
- Super Sub$10.99+
- Veggie Sub$8.99+
- Cheeseburger with Fries$8.99
- Double Angus Burger with Fries$9.99
- Meatball Parm$9.99
- Eggplant Parm$9.99