La Birra Bar Wynwood WYNWOOD
LA BIRRA BAR
BURGERS
- CHEESEBURGER SINGLE$11.90
7oz 100% fresh beef patty with american cheese.
- CHEESEBURGER DOUBLE$13.90
Two 4oz beef patties with american cheese.
- CHEESEBURGER TRIPLE$18.90
Three 4oz beef patties with american cheese.
- BACON CHEESEBURGER SINGLE$12.90
7oz 100% fresh beef patty with american cheese and bacon.
- BACON CHEESEBURGER DOUBLE$14.90
Two 4oz beef patties with american cheese and bacon.
- BACON CHEESEBURGER TRIPLE$20.90
Three 4oz beef patties with american cheese and bacon.
- CRISPY ONION SINGLE$14.90
7oz beef patty with american cheese, bacon, crispy onion and secret mayo.
- CRISPY ONION DOUBLE$16.90
Two 4oz beef patties with american cheese, bacon, crispy onion and secret mayo.
- CRISPY ONION TRIPLE$21.90
Three 4oz beef patties with american cheese, bacon, crispy onion and secret mayo.
- EGG BACON SINGLE$14.90
7oz beef patties with american cheese, bacon and fried cage-free egg.
- EGG BACON DOUBLE$16.90
Two 4oz beef patties with american cheese, bacon and fried cage-free egg.
- EGG BACON TRIPLE$21.90
Three 4oz beef patties with american cheese, bacon and fried cage-free egg.
- AMERICAN CLASSIC SINGLE$13.90
7oz beef patty with white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and thousand island.
- AMERICAN CLASSIC DOUBLE$15.90
Two 4oz beef patties with white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and thousand island sauce.
- AMERICAN CLASSIC TRIPLE$20.90
Three 4oz beef patties with white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and thousand island sauce.
- 4.2.2 BURGER$21.90
Four 4oz beef patties with yellow and white american cheese.
- 5.3.2 BURGER$26.90
Five 4oz beef patties with yellow and white american cheese.
- BABY BLUE$14.90
7oz beef patty with bacon bites, stewed onion, bbq sauce and blue cheese.
- BIG JACK$14.90
7oz beef patty with white american cheese, lettuce, fried cage-free egg, onion rings and bbq sauce.
- BM$15.90
Our tribute to a classic. Two 4oz beef patties with american cheese, lettuce, thousand island sauce, pickles and diced red onion.
- BOEDO$15.90
Two 4oz beef patties with american cheese, diced red onion, lettuce, tomato and fried cage-free egg.
- CRIOLLA$13.90
7oz beef patty with a roasted blend of onion, tomato and bell pepper with a thick cut provolone cheese.
- DELUXE$15.90
Two 4oz beef patties with colby-jack cheese, diced bacon and secret mayo.
- FRIED ONION SINGLE$13.90
One 7oz smashed patty with american cheese and charred onions.
- FRIED ONION DOUBLE$15.90
Two 4oz smashed pattys with american cheese and charred onions.
- GOLDEN$15.90
Two 4oz beef patties with american cheese, diced red onion and secret mayo.
- ROYALE WITH CHEESE$15.90
Two 4oz beef patties with american cheese, diced onions, ketchup and yellow mustard.
- GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.90
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onion and thousand island sauce.
- ITALIAN$14.90
7oz beef patty with white american cheese, tomato, bacon, arugula and aioli.
- LOVER$16.90
Two 4oz beef patties with american cheese, bacon, diced red onion, pickles, crispy onion and aioli.
- MONTERREY$14.90
7oz beef patty with pepper-Jack cheese, a thick cut of provolone cheese, guacamole and pickled jalapeños.
- ONLY FANS$16.90
Two 4 oz patty, provolone cheese, white and yellow American cheese, bacon, crispy onion and stalker sauce.
- PESTO PROVOLONE$15.90
7oz beef patty with tomato, homemade pesto and two thick cut provolone cheese.
- PREMIUM$13.90
7oz beef patty with american cheese, tomato, bacon and caramelized onions.
- SUPERPREMIUM$15.90
7oz beef patty with american cheese, tomato, pickles, bacon, caramelized onions and fried cage-free egg.
- WISCONSIN SINGLE$13.90
7oz beef patty with american cheese, stewed onion and butter.
- WISCONSIN DOUBLE$15.90
Two 4oz beef patty with american cheese, stewed onion and butter.
- WTF!$16.90
Two 4oz beef patties with a roasted blend of onion, tomato and bell pepper with thick cut provolone cheese, bacon, crispy onion and secret mayo.
- ROADSIDE DOUBLE$14.90Out of stock
Two 4oz beef patties with white american cheese, dijon mustard and onions simmered in bacon and beer.
- COLESLAW BURGER$14.90Out of stock
7oz beef patty with white american cheese, coleslaw salad and grilled mushrooms.
HOT DOGS
- HOT DOG CRISPY ONION$9.90Out of stock
100% beef hot dog with cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, crispy onions and secret mayo.
- HOT DOG CRIOLLO$9.90Out of stock
100% beef hot dog with roasted blend of onions, tomatoes and bell peppers and a thick slice of provolone cheese.
- HOT DOG PREMIUM$9.90Out of stock
100% beef hot dog with cheddar cheese sauce, bacon and caramelized onions.
- HOT DOG GOLDEN$9.90Out of stock
100% beef hot dog with cheddar cheese sauce, diced red onions and secret mayo.
- HOT DOG ROADSIDE$9.90Out of stock
100% beef hot dog with cheddar cheese sauce, onions simmered in bacon and beer and dijon mustard.
- PLAIN HOT DOG$6.50
100% Beef Hot Dog on our homemade daily baked bun.
- CHEESE HOT DOG$7.50Out of stock
100% Beef Hot Dog on our homemade daily baked bun with cheese sauce.
- BACON CHEESE HOT DOG$8.50Out of stock
100% Beef Hot Dog on our homemade daily baked bun with cheese sauce and bacon topping.
SIDES
- FRENCH FRIES$4.00
- CHICKEN TENDERS (5pc)$9.00
5 Crispy chicken tenders with dipping sauce: mango jalapeño and blue cheese sauce.
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$9.00
Our famous mozzarella sticks, with a side of our Italian recipe marinara sauce and aioli sauce.
- CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$14.50
- SPINACH DIP NACHOS$8.00
House made fried to order nachos with creamy spinach-artichoke dip!
- LOADED NACHOS!$12.00
House made fried to order nachos with guacamole, sour cream, beef and some hot peppers!
BEVERAGES
DESSERTS AND GELATO
- Strawberry Gelato$10.00Out of stock
DRAGUN Gelato by our award-winning pastry chef Matías Dragun (8oz Individual Size). Strawberry Sorbet.
- Lemon Sorbet Gelato$10.00Out of stock
DRAGUN Gelato by our award-winning pastry chef Matías Dragun (8oz Individual Size). Lemon Sorbet with Lemon confit.
- Mango Gelato$10.00Out of stock
- Dulce De Leche & Chocolate Gelato$14.90Out of stock
DRAGUN Gelato by our award-winning pastry chef Matías Dragun (8oz Individual Size). Dulce de Leche with Chocolate Flakes.
- Banana y DDL Gelato$10.00Out of stock
- Chocolate 80% Gelato$10.00Out of stock
DRAGUN Gelato by our award-winning pastry chef Matías Dragun (8oz Individual Size). Dark Chocolate with Chocolate Flakes.
- Cookies & Cream Gelato$10.00Out of stock
DRAGUN Gelato by our award-winning pastry chef Matías Dragun (8oz Individual Size). Cookies & Cream.
- Vainilla Gelato$10.00Out of stock
- W Choco$10.00Out of stock
- Cookies & Ddl$10.00Out of stock
- Guaca Chz$10.00Out of stock
- Peanut Butter$10.00Out of stock
- Brownie Gelato$10.00Out of stock
- Dulce de Leche and walnuts white chocolate Alfajor$5.50Out of stock
Hand made triple Alfajor. Stuffed with dulce de leche, walnuts and covered with white chocolate.
- Dulce de Leche and milk chocolate Alfajor$5.00Out of stock
Hand made triple Alfajor. Stuffed with dulce de leche and covered with milk chocolate.
SAUCES
- Secreet Mayo (SAUCE ON THE SIDE)$0.75
- BBQ Sauce (SAUCE ON THE SIDE)$0.75
- Thousand Island (SAUCE ON THE SIDE)$0.75
- Aioli Sauce (SAUCE ON THE SIDE)$0.75
- Honey Mustard (SAUCE ON THE SIDE)$0.75
- Blue Cheese Sauce (SAUCE ON THE SIDE)$0.75
- Ranch (SAUCE ON THE SIDE)$0.75
- Sweet Chilli (SAUCE ON THE SIDE)$0.75
- Guacamole (SAUCE ON THE SIDE)$0.75
- Stalker (SAUCE ON THE SIDE)$0.75
- Pickled Jalapeños (ON THE SIDE)$0.75
- Marinara (ON THE SIDE)$0.75
- Jalapeño Mango (ON THE SIDE)$0.75
- Coleslaw (ON THE SIDE)$1.00
- Magumbo (SAUCE ON THE SIDE)$0.75
- Pesto (SAUCE ON THE SIDE)$0.75
- Cheese Sauce (ON THE SIDE)$1.00
- Pickles (ON THE SIDE)$0.75
MERCHANDISING
- T Shirt La Birra Bar (Small)$35.00
- T Shirt La Birra Bar (Medium)$35.00
- T Shirt La Birra Bar (Large)$35.00
- T Shirt La Birra Bar (X Large)$35.00
- Stickers La Birra Bar (3 Pack)$3.00
- La Birra Bar Snapback Hat (Black)$16.00
- Keychain La Birra Bar$8.00
- Winged Bun Pins$5.00
- Winged Bun Souvenir (Porcelain)$6.00
- Golden Burger Souvenir (Porcelain)$12.00
- Pesto Provolone Burger Souvenir (Porcelain)$8.00
- La Birra Bar Hat (Black)$14.00
- Hoodie La Birra Bar Miami$45.00