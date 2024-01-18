La Caleñita Restaurant & Bakery Hollywood
Alimento / Food
Entradas/Appetizer
- Entradita colombiana personal
Crispy pork belly, Chorizo, blood sausage,arepa, green plantain mini beef empanadas$11.00
- Entradita colombiana para compartir
Crispy pork belly, Chorizo, blood sausage,arepa, green plantain mini beef empanadas$23.00
- Tostones con Ahogado$7.50
- Chorizo o Morcilla
Arepa, green plantain, Hogao$7.00
- Chicharron
Arepa, green plantain, Hogao$10.00
Picada
- Picada 5 people
Steak, chicken, crispy pork belly, mini beef empanadas, Colombian creole potatoes, French fries, green plantain and arepa.$50.00
- Picada 8 people
Steak, chicken, crispy pork belly, mini beef empanadas, Colombian creole potatoes, French fries, green plantain and arepa.$68.00
- Picada 11 people
Steak, chicken, crispy pork belly, mini beef empanadas, Colombian creole potatoes, French fries, green plantain and arepa.$85.00
Platos tipicos
- Ajiaco
Traditional Colombian soup served with rice, sweet plantain, and avocado$16.00
- Bandeja paisa
Combination of rice, beans, steak bistec, crispy pork belly, chorizo, fried egg, arepa, sweet plantain and avocado$21.00
- Mini bandeja paisa
Combination of rice, beans, steak bistec, crispy pork belly, fried egg, arepa, sweet plantain$18.00
- Bandeja montanera
Combination of rice, beans, steak bistec, crispy pork belly, chorizo, blood sausage, fried egg, arepa, sweet plantain and avocado$23.00
- Mix calenita
Sirloin Steak, Grilled chicken, chorizo, salad or soup and two sides of your choice$21.00
- Cazuela de frijoles
Beans with crispy pork belly and hogao with sides of rice, pork belly, egg, and avocado$17.00
- Cazuela Vegetariana
Rice, beans, eggs, sweet plantain, green plantain and arepa$15.00
- Tamal
Valluno or Tolimense with a side of rice or arepa$15.00
Pollo/Chicken
Pescados/Sea Food
- Mojarra imperial
Fresh Colombian mojarra with salad or soup and two sides of your choice$24.50
- Arroz con camaron
Rice mixed with vegetables, and fresh shrimp. With sweet plantain, salad/soup or French fries$21.00
- Cazuela de mariscos
Mix of seafood with rice and green plantain$19.00
- Salmon
8oz fresh salmon, with salad or soup and two sides of your choice$18.00
Carnes/meats
- Churrasco
Skirt steak with soup or salad and two sides of your choice$24.00
- Sirloin al grill
Sirloin steak with soup or salad and two sides of your choice$17.00
- Higado
Grilled Liver, or with tomato and onion sauce, or with salted onions, salad, or soup and two sides of your choice$16.00
- Sobrebarriga
Grilled Flap steak or with tomato and onion sauce, comes with salad or soup and two sides of your choice$18.00
- Lomo de cerdo a la plancha
Grilled pork loin with salad or soup and two sides of your choice$16.00
- Chuleta valluna
Breaded chicken or breaded pork loin with salad or soup and two sides of your choice$17.00
- Lengua
Grilled Tongue or in tomato and onion sauce with salad or soup and two sides of your choice$18.00
- Bistec a la criolla
Sirloin bistec in Colombian style sauce with salad or soup and two sides of your choice$18.00
Menu infantil/Kids menu
Postres/Dessert
Bakery
- Empanada de carne$2.00
- Empanada de pollo$2.00
- Empanada de queso$2.00
- Morcilla bakery$6.00
- Chorizo bakery$6.00
- Chicharron bakery$7.00
- Papa rellena pollo$5.00
- Papa rellena carne$5.00
- Dedos de queso$2.00
- Pandebono$2.00
- Pan de queso$2.00
- Pan alinado$5.00
- Pan con queso pequeno$3.00
- Pan con queso$5.50
- Bunuelo$2.00
- Pan de yuca$2.00
- Arepa de choclo$3.50
- Arepa pequenas x10$6.00
- Arepa grande x5$6.00
- Dedo de queso crema$3.50
- Panuelito de guava-queso$4.00
- Chicharron de guayaba$3.50
- Pastel gloria$4.00
- Roscon pequeno$3.50
- Roscon grande$6.50
- Cucas$3.00
- Torta negra$4.00
- Torta negra media libra$26.00
- Torta de vainilla$4.00
- Arroz con leche$5.00
- Brazo de reina$4.00
- Champus$5.50
- Mazamorra$5.50
- Pan coco$3.00
- Mogolla$3.50
- Galleticas$1.80
- Arepa de Choclo con Queso$4.50
- Orejas$3.00
- Arepa de huevo$4.00
- Hojaldre de manzana$4.00
- Mantecada$3.50
Sides
- Arepa Gratinada$4.00
- Medio Aguacate$2.00
- Aguacate Completo$4.00
- Tostones (3)$6.50
- Frijoles$4.00
- Lentejas$4.00
- Arroz$3.50
- Maduros (3)$4.00
- Papas Cocidas$4.00
- Ensalada Rusa$4.00
- Ensalada Verde$4.00
- Papas Fritas$5.00
- Toston (1)$2.50
- Queso$1.80
- Arepa pequena$1.00
- Extra de calentado$4.50
- Encebollado$2.50
- Extra sirloin$7.50
- Extra de lengua$8.50
- Salsa criolla$4.00
Bebidas / Drinks
Bebidas/Beverage
- Agua en botella$2.00
- Americano$3.00
- Cafe con leche$3.50+
- Cappuccino$4.00
- Chocolate$4.00
- Colada cubana$4.00
- Cortadito$3.00
- Espresso$2.00
- Latte frio$4.50
- Milo$4.00
- Aromatica$2.00
- Avena$2.00+
- Vaso de leche$2.00
- Jugo naturales$3.50
- Jugo de naranja natural$4.60
- Limonada de coco$5.50
- Jugo hit$2.50
- Cerveza colombiana$5.50
- Cerveza regular$5.00
- Vinos$9.00
- Jarra de refajo$14.00
- Soda colombiana$2.80
- Sodas americanas$2.50
- Pony malta$3.00