Las Caleñitas Restaurant & Bakery Doral
Platos Principales/Main Dishes
Tipicos
- Bandeja paisa$22.00
Rice, beans, sirloin steak, crispy pork belly, Colombian chorizo, egg, sweet plantains, avocado and arepa
- Bandeja montanera$24.00
Rice, beans, sirloin steak, crispy pork belly, Colombian chorizo, blood sausage, egg, sweet plantains, avocado and arepa
- Mini bandeja paisa$19.00
Rice, beans, sirloin steak, crispy pork belly, egg, sweet plantains and arepa
- Mix Las Caleñitas$22.00
Combination of sirloin steak, chicken breast, and Colombian chorizo with two sides
- Cazuela de frijoles$19.00
Beans with pork cracklings, rice, crispy pork belly, Colombian chorizo, fried egg, sweet plantains and avocado.
- Cazuela vegetariana$16.00
Rice, beans, sweet and green plantains, egg, avocado, and arepa.
- Sancocho de costilla$19.00
Beef rib soup served with rice and avocado
- Ajiaco$18.00
Chicken and guascas soup served with rice and avocado or banana
Chicken
Beef
- Churrasco$26.00
Grilled skirt steak with chimichurri sauce
- Carne al grill$18.00
Grilled Sirloin steak
- Punta de anca$20.00
Grilled Picanha
- Higado$19.00
Grilled liver or in Colombian-style sauce
- Lengua$22.00
Grilled tongue or in Colombian-style sauce
- Sobrebarriga$21.00
Grilled or Colombian-style flank steak served with two sides of your choice
pork
Sea food
- Mojarra colombiana$25.00
Fresh Colombian fried mojarra
- Filete de pescado empanizado$17.00
Breaded fish fillet
- Cazuela de mariscos gratinada$23.00
Creamy seafood mix soup with coconut milk served with rice and tostones
- Cazuela de camarones gratinada$22.00
Creamy Shrimp soup with coconut milk served with rice and tostones
Salads
Weekend
- Mondongo$19.00
Tripe soup served with rice, avocado, or banana
- Sancocho trifasico$24.00
Soup with beef ribs, pork ribs, and Chicken thigh, served with rice and avocado
- Sancocho de gallina$18.00
Hen soup served with rice and avocado
- Picada colombiana
Crispy pork belly, Colombian chorizo, blood sausage, sirloin steak, chicken breast, creole potato, fried green plantains, fried arepa
Para mantenerse Healthy/Fast food
Pizza
Arepa
Hamburgers
Hot dogs
Entradas/ Appetizers
Appetizers
- Chicharron con moneditas de platano$9.00
Green plantain chips and crispy pork belly
- Ceviche de chicharron$13.00
crispy pork belly ceviche served with plantain chips
- Tostones con hogado$8.00
Fried green plantains with Colombian hogao
- Tostones con guacamole chicharron$12.00
Tostones with guacamole, crispy pork belly
- Entradita Colombiana$14.00
Crispy pork belly, Colombian sausage, blood sausage, plantain chips and arepa
- Chorizo o morcilla con monedas de platano y arepa$8.50
Chorizo or blood sausage with plantain chips and arepa
- Maduro con queso y bocadillo$10.00
Sweet plantain with cheese and guava
- Sopa$6.50
Bebidas/Drinks
Bebidas
- Soda colombianas$3.50
- Sodas regualres$3.00
- Jugos naturales$5.00
Mora, mango, lulo, guanabana, fresa, maracuya, limonada
- Jugo de naranja natura$6.00
- Limonada de coco$7.50
- Sodas italianas$8.00
- Milo$6.00
- Iced latte$5.00
- Capuccino$4.50
- Latte$4.00
- Americano$3.50
- Espresso$3.00
- Cortadito$3.50
- Chocolate colombiano$5.00
- Jugo Verde$10.00
- Agua$2.00
Desayunos/Breakfast
Breakfast
- Waffle de pandebono con huevos al gusto$14.50
Choice of Eggs: Fried, Scrambled, or pericos , accompanied by Pandebono Waffle
- Waffe de choclo$15.00
Choice of Eggs: Fried, Scrambled, or pericos, accompanied by corn Waffle
- Huevos al gusto con un acompañante$11.00
Choice of Eggs: Fried, Scrambled, or pericos, accompanied by a side of rice, pandebono, or Pande queso
- Huevos rancheros$15.00
Scrambled eggs with sweet corn, parmesan cheese, and accompanied by a ranch-style sausage accompanied by Pandebono Waffle
- Calentado Las Caleñitas$17.50
Beans and Rice Mix, accompanied by your choice of Fried, Scrambled, or pericos eggs, and a selection between Colombian chorizo, sirloin steak, or crispy pork belly.
- Calentado con huevos$13.50
Beans and Rice Mix, accompanied by your choice of Fried, Scrambled, or pericos eggs
- Bistec a caballo$18.00
6oz of skirt steak in Colombian onion and tomato sauce with a fried egg on top, served with rice and sweet plantains
- Higado encebollado$17.50
Liver with onions on top, served with tostones
- Acai bowl$14.00
A refreshing blend of açaí berries, topped with fresh fruits, granola, and honey
- Chocolate con queso y arepa$12.00
Chocolate with cloves and cinnamon served with cheese and arepa
- Agua panela con queso$7.00