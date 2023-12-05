La Calle Bagby Park 401 Gray Street
NA Beverages
AGUAS Frescas
CHESCOS
Jarritos
Food Online
Starters
- STREET Esquite (Elote in a Cup)$7.99
The ULTIMATE Mexican Street Snack in a "CUP". With mayocrema, Chile "del que pica" and Queso Cotija. Feel adventurose? Add a meat
- STREET Elote (on the Cob)$7.99
The ULTIMATE Mexican Street Snack on the "COBB". With mayocrema, Chile "del que pica" and Queso Cotija
- CHICHARRON & CHIPS
Chose between Tasty, popping and crunchy "Chicharron" and/or Tortilla Chips fried daily for maximum flavor. Choose 1, 2, 3 or all 4 if you're in the mood for sharing between - Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Salsa Roja and Chorizo Beans.
- CEVICHITO
Tostadas baked daily for maximum flavor. Served with a Shrimp and Cucumber "Ceviche" made in our special serrano and lime "Aguachile". Made to order with Avocado and Pico de Gallo. Served chilled!