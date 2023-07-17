APPETIZERS/ ANTOJITOS

ANTOJITOS MEXICANOS

MINI SOPES

$11.99

5mini sopes- your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, sour cream.

HUARACHAE

$11.99

Your choice of meat, Beans, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, avocado.

FLAUTAS

$12.99

Pollo o carne, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream, lettuce, queso fresco.

ENCHILADAS

$12.99

Pollo o carne,mole o Roja o verde queso fresco, sour cream, rice and refried beans.

TOSTADA

$6.39

Pollo o carne, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, sour cream, refried beans

Chilaquiles

$13.99

rojos o verdes, pollo o carne o huevo, con Sour cream, queso fresco, refried beans

TORTA

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, avocado, queso, jalapeño, onions

TORTA MIXTA

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, avocado, queso, jalapeño, onions

APPETIZER

Queso Fundido con Chorizo

$12.99

melted shredded cheese with Mexican sausage

Queso Fundido con Hongo

$11.99

melted shredded chesse with mushroom

Queso Dip

$7.99

melted chesse

Guacamole Dip-small

$6.99

home made guacamole

Guacamole Dip-Large

$9.99

Guacamole Dip con Chicharron

$10.99

home made guacamole with pork rinds

Trio La Campana

$13.99

melted chesse, melted shredded chesse with mexican sausage and home made guacamole

Botana Notena

$17.99

quesadilla, flautas, nachos, mozzarella sticks, jalapenos poppers

Nachos

$13.99

one meat, beans, queso dip, guacamole, sour cream (opinions are mix nachos for an upcharge or vegetarian

BAR MENU

CERVEZA

BUDLIGHT

$4.99+

CAGUMA FAMILIAR

$8.99+

CAGUMA VICTORIA

$8.99+

CORONA

$4.99+

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.99+

MODELO

$4.99+

MODELO NEGRA

$4.99+

PACIFICO

$4.99+

VICTORIA

$4.99+

Xx AMBER

$4.99+

Xx LARGER

$4.99+

WINE-VINO

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$6.00+

CHARDONNAY

$6.00+

MERLOT

$6.00+

MOSCATO

$6.00+

PINOT GIRGUIO

$6.00+

ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

DAIQUIRI

$5.99

SHOT

$6.00

CANTARITO

$9.99

MIMOSA

$5.99

PINA COLADA

$5.99

SANGRIA

$5.99

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$10.99

HOUSE MARGARITA

$5.99+

BEVERAGE MENU

AGUA FRESCA

JAMAICA

$2.50+

HORCHATA

$2.50+

TAMARIANDO

$2.50+

PINA

$2.50+

SODAS

COKE

$1.99+

UNSWEET TEA

$1.99+

SWEET TEA

$1.99+

FRUIT PUNCH

$1.99+

MR. PIBB

$1.99+

LEMONADE

$1.99+

SPRITE

$1.99+

DIET COKE

$1.99+

COKE ZERO

$1.99+

FANTA

$1.99+

JARRITOS

MINERAGUA

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT

$3.00

LIME

$3.00

MANGO

$3.00

FRUIT PUNCH

$3.00

MANDRINA

$3.00

COCA COLA DE BOTELLA

$3.00

SIDRAL

$3.00

TAMARINDO

KIDS

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

FOOD MENU

BURRITOS Y QUESADILLAS

Burrito

$12.99

One meat, rice, and refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, queso dip, cheese. Burrito mixto for an upcharge

Burrito Mixto

$13.99

chimichanga

$12.99

One meat, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, queso dip, on the side rice and refried beans.

quesadilla

$12.99

One meat, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice and refried beans.

Taco Salad

$9.99

One meat, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico, guacamole, queso dip,

CALDOS

POZOLE

$13.00

MENUDO

$13.99

Cilantro, jalapeños, onion, lime, tortilla.

CONSUME DE BIRRIA

$11.99

Cilantro, jalapeño, lime, onion, tortilla

SOPA DE TORTILLA

$11.99

Queso, pollo, rice, crispy tortilla, avocado, cilantro

CALDO DE POLLO

$11.99

Rice, jalapeños, onions, cilantro, corn or flour tortilla

CALDO DE RES

$13.99

Rice, jalapeño onions cilantro, tortillas

PLATOS DE CARNES

RIBEYE AL GUSTO

$30.99

(brocheta de camarón o hongo con queso) 12oz ribeye, guacamole and pico de gallo, cebolla and serrano

CHURRASCO MAR Y TIERRA

$26.99

Flank steak and shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, cebolla and serrano

STEAK TAMPIQUENA

$21.99

CARNE ASADA

$17.99

BESTIC AL GUSTO

$17.99

COSTILLAS AL GRILL

$21.99

CIELO MAR Y TIERRA

$31.99

MILANESA DE RES

$17.99

CHULETAS DE CERDO AL GUSTO

$14.99

COMBOS

Cambo 1 - (3 tacos)

$13.99

Cambo 2 - (2 Tamales)

$13.99

Combo 3 - (2 Chile rellenos de queso)

$13.99

Combo 4

$13.99

FAJITAS/MOLCAJETES

FAJITA DE RES

$22.99

FAJITA DE RES 2

$29.99

FAJITA DE POLLO

$21.99

FAJITA DE POLO 2

$28.99

TRIO FAJITA

$28.99

TRIO FAJITA 2

$35.99

MOLCAJETE CIELO MAR Y TIERRA

$25.99

Churrasco, pollo, camarón, nopal, chorizo, jalapeño, queso

MOLCAJETE CIELO MAR Y TIERRA 2

$35.99

Churrasco, pollo, camarón, nopal, chorizo, jalapeño, queso

ALAMBRE MIX

$21.99

Pollo, carne, chorizo, bacon, cebolla, bell pepper, pina (pineapple), guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, and bean

KIDS MENU

Jr Burrito

$6.99

Your choice of meat, queso fresco, sour cream comes with rice and bean

Jr quesadilla

$6.99

Queso and Your choice of meat, comes with rice and beans

Jr Taco

$6.99

Your choice of meat, queso fresco, comes with rice and bean

Chicken nuggets and French fries

$6.99

MARISCOS-BARRA FRIA

Tostadas al gusto

$8.99

Cooked shrimp, cucumber, avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, house salsa. On a tostada

ostiones regular o mixtas

Aguachile Verde

$19.99

Cured shrimp, purple onions, cucumber, cilantro, avocado, and a house salsa.

Cóctel al gusto

$21.99

Cooked shrimp, tomato, onion, cilantro, house salsa.

Vuelve a la Vida

$24.99

camarones, oysters, octopus, tomato, onion, cilantro, house salsa.

Torre de mariscos al gusto

$35.99

A mixed seafood tower that is layered (scallops, octopus, fish ceviche, cured shrimp, avocado, sliced cucumbers, sliced purple onions, and topped with a shrimp skewer or breaded shrimp.) That is topped of with a spicy house salsa. It comes with tostadas or salted crackers

Ceviche al gusto

$23.99

Cured shrimp, purple onion, avocado, cucumber, tomato, cilantro, serrano pepper, house salsa. Upcharge for manage $1.00

Ceviche tropical de Atun

$27.99

raw tuna,mango, purple onion, avocado, cucumber, tomato, cilantro, serrano, house salsa

MARISCO

7 mares / 7 seas

$21.99

In the soup-Shrimp, crab, fish, octopus, seafood mix, on the side-jalapeños, onion, cilantro, lime and tortillas

Puplo al gusto

$25.99

Grilled octopus your choice of garlic sauce or chipotle sauce, rice and salad

Camarones al gusto

$20.99

your choice of garlic sauce, chipotle sauce or breaded, rice and salad

Pescado al gusto

$17.99

Grilled fish that comes with rice and salad

Molcajete Mazatlan

$31.99

Shrimp, octopus, calamari, crab, seafood mix, fish, in a house seafood salsa. Rice and salad.

Charola De Mariscos para 4 personas

$75.99

4 individual Caldo de camaron, empanada de camaron, camarones ala diabla, camarones al ajillo, calamari, crab, chicharron de pescado.

PARTILLOS DE POLLO

Pozole de puerto

$13.99

Rábanos, cilantro, jalapeños, onions, limes, tostadas

Pechuga al gusto

$15.99

(Plancha, Milanesa, al chipotle) Salad rice and bean

Pollo con mole rojo- $13.99

$13.99

Rice and beans

Arroz con pollo

$13.99

A bed of rice, chicken strips topped with queso dip, salad

SALAD

ensalda con carne

$12.99

ensalda de nopales

$6.23

encsalda mar y tierra

$15.99

TACOS

Asada Taco

$2.50

steak

Barbacoa Taco

$2.50

slow- cooked beef(bbq)

Buche Taco

$2.50

maw

Camaron Taco

$3.99

shrimp

Carnitas Taco

$2.50

shredded pork

Chorizo Taco

$2.50

mexican sausage

Cuero Taco

$2.50

pork skin

Lengua Taco

$3.99

tongue

Pastor Taco

$2.50

marinated pork

Pescado Taco

$3.99

fish

Pulpo y Camaron Taco

$3.99

octopus and shrimp

Quesabirria Taco

$3.99

marinated slow-cooked beef

Tripa Taco

$3.99

small intesiate

POLLO TACO

$2.50

SIDES

Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Aguacate

$2.00

Chiles Toreados

$2.99

Sour Cream

$1.99

Queso Fresco

$0.99

Queso Mozzarella

$1.99

DESSERT MENU

DESSERT

CHOCOFLAN

$7.99

CHURROS

$7.99+

FLAN

$7.99

FRIED ICE CREAM

$7.99

TRES LECHES

$7.99+