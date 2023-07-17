2x points now for loyalty members
LA CAMPANA MEXICAN & SEAFOOD RESTAURANT
APPETIZERS/ ANTOJITOS
ANTOJITOS MEXICANOS
MINI SOPES
5mini sopes- your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, sour cream.
HUARACHAE
Your choice of meat, Beans, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, avocado.
FLAUTAS
Pollo o carne, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream, lettuce, queso fresco.
ENCHILADAS
Pollo o carne,mole o Roja o verde queso fresco, sour cream, rice and refried beans.
TOSTADA
Pollo o carne, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, sour cream, refried beans
Chilaquiles
rojos o verdes, pollo o carne o huevo, con Sour cream, queso fresco, refried beans
TORTA
Lettuce, tomato, avocado, queso, jalapeño, onions
TORTA MIXTA
Lettuce, tomato, avocado, queso, jalapeño, onions
APPETIZER
Queso Fundido con Chorizo
melted shredded cheese with Mexican sausage
Queso Fundido con Hongo
melted shredded chesse with mushroom
Queso Dip
melted chesse
Guacamole Dip-small
home made guacamole
Guacamole Dip-Large
Guacamole Dip con Chicharron
home made guacamole with pork rinds
Trio La Campana
melted chesse, melted shredded chesse with mexican sausage and home made guacamole
Botana Notena
quesadilla, flautas, nachos, mozzarella sticks, jalapenos poppers
Nachos
one meat, beans, queso dip, guacamole, sour cream (opinions are mix nachos for an upcharge or vegetarian
BAR MENU
CERVEZA
ALCOHOLIC DRINKS
BEVERAGE MENU
SODAS
JARRITOS
FOOD MENU
BURRITOS Y QUESADILLAS
Burrito
One meat, rice, and refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, queso dip, cheese. Burrito mixto for an upcharge
Burrito Mixto
chimichanga
One meat, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, queso dip, on the side rice and refried beans.
quesadilla
One meat, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice and refried beans.
Taco Salad
One meat, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico, guacamole, queso dip,
CALDOS
POZOLE
MENUDO
Cilantro, jalapeños, onion, lime, tortilla.
CONSUME DE BIRRIA
Cilantro, jalapeño, lime, onion, tortilla
SOPA DE TORTILLA
Queso, pollo, rice, crispy tortilla, avocado, cilantro
CALDO DE POLLO
Rice, jalapeños, onions, cilantro, corn or flour tortilla
CALDO DE RES
Rice, jalapeño onions cilantro, tortillas
PLATOS DE CARNES
RIBEYE AL GUSTO
(brocheta de camarón o hongo con queso) 12oz ribeye, guacamole and pico de gallo, cebolla and serrano
CHURRASCO MAR Y TIERRA
Flank steak and shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, cebolla and serrano
STEAK TAMPIQUENA
CARNE ASADA
BESTIC AL GUSTO
COSTILLAS AL GRILL
CIELO MAR Y TIERRA
MILANESA DE RES
CHULETAS DE CERDO AL GUSTO
COMBOS
FAJITAS/MOLCAJETES
FAJITA DE RES
FAJITA DE RES 2
FAJITA DE POLLO
FAJITA DE POLO 2
TRIO FAJITA
TRIO FAJITA 2
MOLCAJETE CIELO MAR Y TIERRA
Churrasco, pollo, camarón, nopal, chorizo, jalapeño, queso
MOLCAJETE CIELO MAR Y TIERRA 2
Churrasco, pollo, camarón, nopal, chorizo, jalapeño, queso
ALAMBRE MIX
Pollo, carne, chorizo, bacon, cebolla, bell pepper, pina (pineapple), guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, and bean
KIDS MENU
MARISCOS-BARRA FRIA
Tostadas al gusto
Cooked shrimp, cucumber, avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, house salsa. On a tostada
ostiones regular o mixtas
Aguachile Verde
Cured shrimp, purple onions, cucumber, cilantro, avocado, and a house salsa.
Cóctel al gusto
Cooked shrimp, tomato, onion, cilantro, house salsa.
Vuelve a la Vida
camarones, oysters, octopus, tomato, onion, cilantro, house salsa.
Torre de mariscos al gusto
A mixed seafood tower that is layered (scallops, octopus, fish ceviche, cured shrimp, avocado, sliced cucumbers, sliced purple onions, and topped with a shrimp skewer or breaded shrimp.) That is topped of with a spicy house salsa. It comes with tostadas or salted crackers
Ceviche al gusto
Cured shrimp, purple onion, avocado, cucumber, tomato, cilantro, serrano pepper, house salsa. Upcharge for manage $1.00
Ceviche tropical de Atun
raw tuna,mango, purple onion, avocado, cucumber, tomato, cilantro, serrano, house salsa
MARISCO
7 mares / 7 seas
In the soup-Shrimp, crab, fish, octopus, seafood mix, on the side-jalapeños, onion, cilantro, lime and tortillas
Puplo al gusto
Grilled octopus your choice of garlic sauce or chipotle sauce, rice and salad
Camarones al gusto
your choice of garlic sauce, chipotle sauce or breaded, rice and salad
Pescado al gusto
Grilled fish that comes with rice and salad
Molcajete Mazatlan
Shrimp, octopus, calamari, crab, seafood mix, fish, in a house seafood salsa. Rice and salad.
Charola De Mariscos para 4 personas
4 individual Caldo de camaron, empanada de camaron, camarones ala diabla, camarones al ajillo, calamari, crab, chicharron de pescado.
PARTILLOS DE POLLO
TACOS
Asada Taco
steak
Barbacoa Taco
slow- cooked beef(bbq)
Buche Taco
maw
Camaron Taco
shrimp
Carnitas Taco
shredded pork
Chorizo Taco
mexican sausage
Cuero Taco
pork skin
Lengua Taco
tongue
Pastor Taco
marinated pork
Pescado Taco
fish
Pulpo y Camaron Taco
octopus and shrimp
Quesabirria Taco
marinated slow-cooked beef
Tripa Taco
small intesiate