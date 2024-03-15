La Carreta Pura Vida - Pine Street Market
APPS/SIDES
APPETIZERS
SIDES
CASADOS PURA VIDA
- TAMALES CASADOS PV$16.99Out of stock
All casados are served with a side of white rice, beans, green salad, fried sweet plantains and pico de gallo.
- CHICKEN CASADOS PV$16.99
- BEEF CASADOS PV$16.99
- VEGETARIAN CASADOS PV$16.99
- PORK CASADOS PV$16.99
- FISH CASADOS PV$16.99
ENTRADAS
- ARROZ CON POLLO$16.99
Fried rice with chicken served with beans green salad, tortilla chips and Pico de Calio
- ARROZ MIXTO$16.99
Fried rice with chicken and pork served with beans, green salad, tortilla chips and pico de gallo.
- GALLO PINTO PURA VIDA$16.99
Fried rice and beans in Lizano sauce served with 2 scrambled or fried eggs, 2 corn tortillas, fried sweet plantains and sour cream.
- GALLO DE SALCHICHON$15.99
2 corn tortillas served with pork sausages cabbage, pico de gallo, ranch and thousand islands dressings.
- EMPANADAS ARREGLADAS$16.99
Empanada made from corn doughand stuffed with chicken, steak, cheese or beans served with cabbage, pico de gallo and gallo and ranch or thousand island dressings.
PLATOS TRADICIONALES
- CEVICHE DE COSTA RICA$15.99
- CHIFRIJO PURA VIDA$17.99
A bowl of white rice and beans topped with pico de gallo, pork rinds, avocado and con chips.
- LAPIZ PURA VIDA$16.99
- CHICKEN TAMAL$7.00
Tamale wrapped in a banana leaf.
- PORK TAMAL$7.00
Tamale wrapped in a banana leaf.
- CHEESE WITH GREEN CHILE TAMAL$7.00
Tamale wrapped in a banana leaf.
- VIGORON$16.99