La Casa de la Baleada 625 E ARTESIA BLVD STE A
DISHES
- Baleadas$7.75
Hand-made flour tortilla with beans, crema & cheese (Tortilla de harina hecha a mano con frijoles, queso y crema)
- Pupusas$6.75
- Enchiladas(2)$13.50
Hand-made tostada with your choice of ground beef or chicken topped with cabbage, tomato, avocado, salsa & boiled egg (Tostada hecha a mano con pollo o carne molida. Repollo, tomate, aguacate, salsa y huevo duro)
- Tajadas$16.00
Fried green plantain with cabbage, tomato, salsa, cheese, and ground beef (Banana verde frito con repollo, tomate, salsa, queso y carne molida)
- Pastelitos(2)$12.25
Empanada-like dish filled with ground beef & rice topped with cabbage, salsa, tomato, and cheese (Pastelito de carne y arroz con repollo, salsa, tomate, queso ensima
- Platano Frito$12.25
Platano frito con frijjoles, queso y crema (Fried plantain with beans, cheese and crema)
- Sides
La Casa de la Baleada Location and Ordering Hours
(562) 269-0588
Open now • Closes at 9PM