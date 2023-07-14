Main Menu

Appetizers

Extra Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Mexican Pizza

$15.99

Crispy flour tortilla, beans, beef, melted cheddar and jack cheese, topped with jalapenos, black olives and tomatoes

Taquitos

$15.99

Crispy flour tortilla, beans, beef, melted cheddar and jack cheese, topped with black olives and tomatoes

Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

$20.99

Flour tortilla filled with melted cheddar and jack cheese, topped with sour cream.

Quesadilla Supreme

$11.99

A large flour tortilla filled with cheddar and jack cheese, topped with sour cream.

Nachos

$13.99

Corn Tortilla Chips topped with melted cheese, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream.

To GO Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Guacamole Side

$6.99

Chicharron Quesadilla special

$13.99

Pork Belly and Mexican Cheese in a corn tortilla served with Chipotle Aioli and Avocado Lime Crema.

Chicharron Quesadilla

$16.99

Salads

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$20.99

Grilled Shrimp on a bed of mixed greens with avocado, tomato, bacon and gorgonzola tossed in a red wine vinaigrette dressing

La Casita Salad

$16.99

A crispy flour tortilla shell topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sliced avocadoes and your choice of grilled chicken or beef.

Tostada

$12.99

A crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomates, and your choice of meat.

Taco Salad

$15.99

A crispy flour tortilla shell topped with lettuce, beas, tomatoes, guacamole and sour crem with your choice of meat.

House Specialties

Chile Colorado

$20.99

Pork in our signature Colorado sauce. Comes with rice, beans, corn or flour tortillas

Pupusas

$16.99

Served with Rice, Beans, Coleslaw and salsa.

Sopes Dinner

$21.99

Chile Relleno

$23.99

Tamales

$21.99

Chicken Mole

$20.99

Served with only rice and your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Chile Verde

$20.99

comes with your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Carnitas Dinner

$20.99

Comes with Fried jalapeños and grilled onions and your choice of flour or corn tortillas and topped with guacamole.

Pork Chops Dinner

$22.99

comes with your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Steak Ranchero Dinner

$25.99

comes with your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Carne Asada Dinner

$26.99

8 oz Top Sirloin served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Taco Dinner

$17.99

2 carne asada or carnitas tacos made with corn tortillas

Enchiladas Dinner

$18.99

Your choice of chicken, beef, Chile verde, Chile Colorado, carne asada or carnitas

Enchiladas Suizas Dinner

$18.90

Chicken Enchiladas with cheese and our signature creamy tomatillo sauce topped with sour cream

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$15.99

Chimichanga

$16.99

Deep fried burrito with your choice of meat, rice and beans, topped with melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Mi Casa Burrito

$18.99

Chile Relleno Burito with rice and beans and your choice of meat topped with sour cream and guacamole

Chile Relleno Burrito

$15.99

Served with rice, beans and topped with sour cream.

Grande Burrito

$16.99

with your choice of shredded beef or chicken, Chile Colorado or Chile verde served already "wet" with sour cream, guacamole and cheese

Carnitas Burrito

$15.99

served with rice, beans and guacamole

Soups

Albondigas Bowl

$18.99

Pozole Bowl

$18.99

Menudo Bowl

$18.99

Fajitas

Fajitas for 2

$39.99

Served with sizzling sautéed peppers, rice, beans and your cho ice of flour or corn tortillas

Combo Fajitas

$30.99

Served with sizzling sautéed peppers, rice, beans and your cho ice of flour or corn tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$26.99

Served with sizzling sautéed peppers, rice, beans and your cho ice of flour or corn tortillas

Carnitas Fajitas

$23.99

Served with sizzling sautéed peppers, rice, beans and your cho ice of flour or corn tortillas

Beef Fajitas

$23.99

Served with sizzling sautéed peppers, rice, beans and your cho ice of flour or corn tortillas

Chicken Fajitas

$23.99

Served with sizzling sautéed peppers, rice, beans and your cho ice of flour or corn tortillas

Combinations

#12 Make your own

$21.99

Make your own combination: choose from any of the 2 following choices: Enchilada, Taco, Sope, Small Burrito, Flauta, or Chile Relleno

#11 Flour tortilla Enchilada

$16.99

One large flour tortilla enchilada with your choice of chicken or beef

#10 two beef or chicken tacos

$16.99

two beef or chicken tacos

#9 Guacamole taco/ cheese enchilada

$16.99

guacamole taco and cheese enchilada with rice and beans

#8 Chicken flaunts/cheese enchilada

$18.99

Chicken flauta and cheese enchilada with rice and beans

#7 Taco/smallburrito

$16.99

chicken taco and one small burrito with either beef, chicken, chile verde, or chile colorado. make wet for $1.50

#6 Cheese enchilada/sope

$16.99

One Cheese enchilada and one Sope with chicken, beef, chile colorado or chile verde

#5 Two Cheese enchiladas

$16.99

Two Cheese Enchiladas with Rice and Beans

#4 New Mex Enchilada

$16.99

Two corn tortillas, topped with two over easy eggs, enchilada sauce and melted cheese

#3 Tamale and Beef taco

$18.99

Tamale and Beef Taco with Rice and Beans

#2 Chile Relleno and Beef Taco

$18.99

Chile Relleno and Beef Taco with Rice and Beans

#1 Crispy beef taco and 1 enchilada

$16.99

Crispy beef taco and 1 enchilada with your choice of cheese, chicken or beef

Seafood

Shrimp Empanizados

$23.99

Ceviche Dinner

$20.99

Shrimp or Fish

Shrimp Cocktail Dinner

$20.99

100 Mexican style

Fish Taco Dinner

$21.99

Grilled Fish on two corn tortillas topped with cabbage and pico de gallo

Shrimp Tacos Dinner

$21.99

Grilled shrimp or fish on two corn tortillas. Topped with cabbage and pico de gallo

Fish Enchiladas Dinner

$23.99

Two enchiladas with ranchero sauce and melted cheese

Shrimp enchiladas Dinner

$23.99

Two enchiladas with ranchero sauce and melted cheese

Fish a La Diabla Dinner

$25.99

grilled fish seasoned with our spicy hot diabla sauce

Shrimp a La Diabla Dinner

$23.99

Grilled shrimp seasoned with our spicy hot diabla sauce

Hamburgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

served with fries

Cheeseburger

$10.99

served with fries

Hamburger

$10.99

served with fries

Kids Menu

K5 Chicken nuggy

$10.99

K4 Quesadilla

$10.99

K3 Chicken Taco

$10.99

K2 Burritito

$10.99

K3 Kids Beef Taco

$12.99

Kids cheese enchilada

$10.99

Desserts

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$8.99

Flan

$8.99

Board Specials

Breakfast Special

$16.99

Lunch Special

$12.99

Dinner Special

$25.99

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$17.99

Huevos Rancheros
$17.99

Huevos Con Chorizo

$17.99

Huevos Con Chorizo
$17.99

Huevos con Machaca

$17.99

Huevos con Machaca
$17.99

Chilaquiles

$17.99

Chilaquiles
$17.99

Bacon and Eggs

$17.99

Bacon and Eggs
$17.99

Sausage and Eggs

$17.99

Sausage and Eggs
$17.99

Chile Verde Omelette

$18.99

Chile Verde Omelette
$18.99

Chile Colorado Omelette

$18.99

Chile Colorado Omelette
$18.99

Spanish Omelette

$18.99

Spanish Omelette
$18.99

Ortega Omelette

$18.99

Ortega Omelette
$18.99

Pancakes

$17.99

Pancakes
$17.99

French Toast

$17.99

French Toast
$17.99

Kids French Toast

$12.99

Kids French Toast
$12.99

Kids Pancake

$12.99

Kids Pancake
$12.99

Kids Egg Breakfast

$12.99

Kids Egg Breakfast
$12.99

Breakfast A La Carte

1 Egg A La Carte

$2.99

Vegetarian

Veggie

Veggie Burrito

$15.99

Sauteed Seasonal vegetables with rice and beans wrapped in a flour tortilla. Sour Cream and Cheese Optional.

Veggie Enchilada

$18.99

Sauteed Seasonal Vegetables wrapped in corn trtillas. Cheese optional. Served with rice and beans. your choice of red or green sauce

VeggieQuesadilla

$15.99

Sauteed Seasonal vegetables served with rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream. Your choice of corn or flour Tortilla

Veggie Fajitas

$19.99

Veggie Fajitas
$19.99

A La Carte

1 chicken crispy taco

$4.99

1 beef crispy taco

$4.99

1 asada taco

$5.25

1 carnitas taco

$5.25

1 grilled chicken taco

$5.25

1 chile verde taco

$5.25

1 chile colorado taco

$5.25

1 fish taco

$6.99

1 shrimp taco

$6.99

side fries

$6.99

side tortillas

$3.99

side fried jalapenos

$2.99

side bacon

$5.99

side sausage

$5.99

side eggs

$3.99

1 flauta

$6.99

1 chile relleno

$9.99

1 tamale

$7.99

2 taquitos

$8.99

Sope A La Carte

$7.99

Pupusa A La Carte

$6.99

1 bean cheese rice burrito

$12.99

enchilada a/lacarte

$5.25

1 Ground Bf Crispy Taco

$4.99

Side of Rice

$5.50

Side of Beans

$5.50

Side Rice and Beans

$10.99

Side sour cream 4 oz

$1.99

NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.99

Jarritos

$4.99

Horchata

$4.99

Aqua De Jamaica

$4.99

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Orange Fanta

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Dr. Pepper

$3.99

Barqs RB

$3.99

Cherry Coke

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Kids Choc Milk

$2.99

Soda Water

$1.99

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka/Wheatley

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Well Vodka DBL

$14.00

Absolut DBL

$14.00

Belvedere DBL

$14.00

Chopin DBL

$14.00

Ciroc DBL

$14.00

Firefly DBL

$14.00

Grey Goose DBL

$14.00

Grey Goose Citron DBL

$14.00

Jeremiah Weed DBL

$14.00

Ketel One DBL

$14.00

Gin

Well Gin/Seagrams

$8.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Tanqueray Ten

$12.00

Well Gin DBL

$14.00

Beefeater DBL

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$14.00

Gordons DBL

$14.00

Hendricks DBL

$14.00

Tanqueray DBL

$14.00

Rum

Well Rum

$8.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Chairman’s Reserve

$13.00

Ron Zacapa

$15.00

Coruba

$13.00

Papas Pilar

$14.00

Smith and Cross

$14.00

Plantation Xaymaca

$12.00

Plantation OFTD

$13.00

Well Rum DBL

$14.00

Admiral Nelson DBL

$14.00

Bacardi DBL

$14.00

Bacardi Limon DBL

$14.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$14.00

Gosling's DBL

$14.00

Meyers DBL

$14.00

Meyers Silver DBL

$14.00

Mount Gay DBL

$14.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$8.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

El Tequileño Añejo

$13.00

Mi Jenta Reposado

$13.00

Grand Mayan Silver

$29.00

La Gritona

$13.00

Well Tequila DBL

$14.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco DBL

$14.00

Casa Noble DBL

$14.00

Corazon Reposado DBL

$14.00

Cuervo Silver DBL

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$14.00

Patron Anejo DBL

$14.00

Patron Café DBL

$14.00

Patron Gran Platinum DBL

$14.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$14.00

Patron Silver DBL

$14.00

Patron Xo Café DBL

$14.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey/ Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$14.00

Angels Envy DBL

$14.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$14.00

Bulliet Rye DBL

$14.00

Diabolique DBL

$14.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$14.00

Jim Beam DBL

$14.00

Knob Creek DBL

$14.00

Makers 46 DBL

$14.00

Makers Mark DBL

$14.00

Wild Turkey DBL

$14.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$14.00

Scotch / Bourbon

Well Scotch

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$8.00

Dewars

$8.00

Dewars 12Yr

$8.00

J & B

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Well Scotch DBL

$14.00

Chivas Regal DBL

$14.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr DBL

$14.00

Dewars DBL

$14.00

Dewars 12Yr DBL

$14.00

J & B DBL

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$14.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Luxardo Liqueur

$11.00

St. Germain

$12.00

Noilly Prat

$12.00

Blue Curaçao

$8.00

Absinthe

$12.00

Chartreuse

$16.00

Clement

$13.00

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$14.00

Aperol DBL

$14.00

Campari DBL

$14.00

Chartreuse, Green DBL

$14.00

Cointreau DBL

$14.00

Drambuie DBL

$14.00

Frangelico DBL

$14.00

Godiva Chocolate DBL

$14.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$14.00

Irish Mist DBL

$14.00

Jagermeister DBL

$14.00

Kahlua DBL

$14.00

Lemoncello DBL

$14.00

Licor 43 DBL

$14.00

Mathilde Cassis DBL

$14.00

Molly's Irish Cream DBL

$14.00

Mezcal

Vida Classico

$10.00

Vida Pueblo**

$13.00

Cocktails

Strawberry Daiquiri Special

$10.00

Marg Special

$10.00

Margarita

$13.00

Coyote Margarita

$12.00

El Burro

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

Derby

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

White Russian

$11.00
Mai-Tai

Mai-Tai

$15.00
The Last Word

The Last Word

$17.00

Michelada

$14.99

Martini

$11.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Manhattan

$11.00

El Guey

$12.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Madras

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Mudslide

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Rob Roy

$11.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Cocktail Special

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$11.00

Sidecar

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Paloma

$13.00

Alabama Slammer

$11.00

Appletini

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$11.00

Champagne Cocktail

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$11.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$15.00

Beer/Wine

Draft Beer

Champagne Velvet

$12.00+

Negra Modelo

$9.99+

LRG LAGUNITAS BEER SPECIAL

$8.99

Corona

$7.99+

Pacifico

$7.99+

805 Firestone

$7.99+

Modelo Especial

$7.99+

16oz Lagunitas IPA

$7.99

Bottled Beer

Modelo Negra

$6.99

Blue Moon

$6.99

Heineken

$6.99

Lagunitas IPA

$6.99

Dos X Amber

$6.99

Dos X Lager

$6.99

Tecate

$6.99

Bohemia

$6.99

Carta Blanca

$6.99

Budweiser

$6.99

Bud Light

$6.99

Michelob Ultra

$6.99

Coors Light

$6.99

805 by Firestone

$6.99

Corona Extra

$6.99

Corona Light

$6.99

Pacifico

$6.99

Modelo Especial

$6.99

Victoria

$6.99

Wine

Red Wine

$7.99

White Wine

$7.99

Happy Hour

HH Vodka

Grey Goose

$6.00

Well Vodka/Wheatley

$6.00

HH Gin

Well Gin/Seagrams

$6.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Gordons

$6.00

Hendricks

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

HH Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Admiral Nelson

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Gosling's

$6.00

Meyers

$6.00

Meyers Silver

$6.00

Mount Gay

$6.00

HH Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$6.00

Casa Noble

$6.00

Corazon Reposado

$6.00

Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Don Julio Anejo

$6.00

Patron Anejo

$6.00

Patron Café

$6.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$6.00

Patron Reposado

$6.00

Patron Silver

$6.00

Patron Xo Café

$6.00

HH Whiskey

Well Whiskey/ Buffalo Trace

$6.00

Angels Envy

$6.00

Basil Hayden

$6.00

Bulliet Rye

$6.00

Diabolique

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$6.00

Makers 46

$6.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$6.00

HH Scotch / Bourbon

Well Scotch

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$6.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$6.00

Dewars

$6.00

Dewars 12Yr

$6.00

J & B

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.00

HH Liqueurs / Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Aperol

$6.00

Campari

$6.00

Chartreuse, Green

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Drambuie

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Godiva Chocolate

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Irish Mist

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Lemoncello

$6.00

Licor 43

$6.00

Mathilde Cassis

$6.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$6.00

HH Cocktails

Cocktail Special

$8.00

Coyote Margarita

$10.00

El Burro

$10.00

Paloma

$7.00

El Guey

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Derby

$10.00

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Appletini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$9.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Madras

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

HH Draft Beer

16oz Corona Extra

$5.99

16oz Pacifico

$5.99

16oz 805 by Firestone

$5.99

16oz Modelo Especial

$7.99+

16oz Lagunitas IPA

$5.99

Corona

$7.99+

Pacifico

$7.99+

805 Firestone

$7.99+

Modelo Especial

$7.99+

24oz Lagunitas IPA

$8.50

HH Bottled Beer

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Victoria

$4.00

Modelo Negra

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Lagunitas IPA

$4.00

Dos X Amber

$4.00

Dos X Lager

$4.00

Tecate

$4.00

Bohemia

$4.00

Carta Blanca

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

805 by Firestone

$4.00

805 by Firestone (Copy)

$4.00