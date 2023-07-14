La Casita Mexican Restaurant 1572 W. Grand ave.
Main Menu
Appetizers
Extra Chips and Salsa
Mexican Pizza
Crispy flour tortilla, beans, beef, melted cheddar and jack cheese, topped with jalapenos, black olives and tomatoes
Taquitos
Crispy flour tortilla, beans, beef, melted cheddar and jack cheese, topped with black olives and tomatoes
Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with melted cheddar and jack cheese, topped with sour cream.
Quesadilla Supreme
A large flour tortilla filled with cheddar and jack cheese, topped with sour cream.
Nachos
Corn Tortilla Chips topped with melted cheese, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream.
To GO Chips and Salsa
Guacamole Side
Chicharron Quesadilla special
Pork Belly and Mexican Cheese in a corn tortilla served with Chipotle Aioli and Avocado Lime Crema.
Chicharron Quesadilla
Salads
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled Shrimp on a bed of mixed greens with avocado, tomato, bacon and gorgonzola tossed in a red wine vinaigrette dressing
La Casita Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sliced avocadoes and your choice of grilled chicken or beef.
Tostada
A crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomates, and your choice of meat.
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell topped with lettuce, beas, tomatoes, guacamole and sour crem with your choice of meat.
House Specialties
Chile Colorado
Pork in our signature Colorado sauce. Comes with rice, beans, corn or flour tortillas
Pupusas
Served with Rice, Beans, Coleslaw and salsa.
Sopes Dinner
Chile Relleno
Tamales
Chicken Mole
Served with only rice and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Chile Verde
comes with your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Carnitas Dinner
Comes with Fried jalapeños and grilled onions and your choice of flour or corn tortillas and topped with guacamole.
Pork Chops Dinner
comes with your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Steak Ranchero Dinner
comes with your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Carne Asada Dinner
8 oz Top Sirloin served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Taco Dinner
2 carne asada or carnitas tacos made with corn tortillas
Enchiladas Dinner
Your choice of chicken, beef, Chile verde, Chile Colorado, carne asada or carnitas
Enchiladas Suizas Dinner
Chicken Enchiladas with cheese and our signature creamy tomatillo sauce topped with sour cream
Burritos
Carne Asada Burrito
Chimichanga
Deep fried burrito with your choice of meat, rice and beans, topped with melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Mi Casa Burrito
Chile Relleno Burito with rice and beans and your choice of meat topped with sour cream and guacamole
Chile Relleno Burrito
Served with rice, beans and topped with sour cream.
Grande Burrito
with your choice of shredded beef or chicken, Chile Colorado or Chile verde served already "wet" with sour cream, guacamole and cheese
Carnitas Burrito
served with rice, beans and guacamole
Fajitas
Fajitas for 2
Served with sizzling sautéed peppers, rice, beans and your cho ice of flour or corn tortillas
Combo Fajitas
Served with sizzling sautéed peppers, rice, beans and your cho ice of flour or corn tortillas
Shrimp Fajitas
Served with sizzling sautéed peppers, rice, beans and your cho ice of flour or corn tortillas
Carnitas Fajitas
Served with sizzling sautéed peppers, rice, beans and your cho ice of flour or corn tortillas
Beef Fajitas
Served with sizzling sautéed peppers, rice, beans and your cho ice of flour or corn tortillas
Chicken Fajitas
Served with sizzling sautéed peppers, rice, beans and your cho ice of flour or corn tortillas
Combinations
#12 Make your own
Make your own combination: choose from any of the 2 following choices: Enchilada, Taco, Sope, Small Burrito, Flauta, or Chile Relleno
#11 Flour tortilla Enchilada
One large flour tortilla enchilada with your choice of chicken or beef
#10 two beef or chicken tacos
two beef or chicken tacos
#9 Guacamole taco/ cheese enchilada
guacamole taco and cheese enchilada with rice and beans
#8 Chicken flaunts/cheese enchilada
Chicken flauta and cheese enchilada with rice and beans
#7 Taco/smallburrito
chicken taco and one small burrito with either beef, chicken, chile verde, or chile colorado. make wet for $1.50
#6 Cheese enchilada/sope
One Cheese enchilada and one Sope with chicken, beef, chile colorado or chile verde
#5 Two Cheese enchiladas
Two Cheese Enchiladas with Rice and Beans
#4 New Mex Enchilada
Two corn tortillas, topped with two over easy eggs, enchilada sauce and melted cheese
#3 Tamale and Beef taco
Tamale and Beef Taco with Rice and Beans
#2 Chile Relleno and Beef Taco
Chile Relleno and Beef Taco with Rice and Beans
#1 Crispy beef taco and 1 enchilada
Crispy beef taco and 1 enchilada with your choice of cheese, chicken or beef
Seafood
Shrimp Empanizados
Ceviche Dinner
Shrimp or Fish
Shrimp Cocktail Dinner
100 Mexican style
Fish Taco Dinner
Grilled Fish on two corn tortillas topped with cabbage and pico de gallo
Shrimp Tacos Dinner
Grilled shrimp or fish on two corn tortillas. Topped with cabbage and pico de gallo
Fish Enchiladas Dinner
Two enchiladas with ranchero sauce and melted cheese
Shrimp enchiladas Dinner
Two enchiladas with ranchero sauce and melted cheese
Fish a La Diabla Dinner
grilled fish seasoned with our spicy hot diabla sauce
Shrimp a La Diabla Dinner
Grilled shrimp seasoned with our spicy hot diabla sauce
Hamburgers
Kids Menu
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
Huevos Rancheros
Huevos Con Chorizo
Huevos con Machaca
Chilaquiles
Bacon and Eggs
Sausage and Eggs
Chile Verde Omelette
Chile Colorado Omelette
Spanish Omelette
Ortega Omelette
Pancakes
French Toast
Kids French Toast
Kids Pancake
Kids Egg Breakfast
Breakfast A La Carte
Vegetarian
Veggie
Veggie Burrito
Sauteed Seasonal vegetables with rice and beans wrapped in a flour tortilla. Sour Cream and Cheese Optional.
Veggie Enchilada
Sauteed Seasonal Vegetables wrapped in corn trtillas. Cheese optional. Served with rice and beans. your choice of red or green sauce
VeggieQuesadilla
Sauteed Seasonal vegetables served with rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream. Your choice of corn or flour Tortilla
Veggie Fajitas
