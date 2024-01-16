La Catrina Mobile Food - Peerless Liquors
Food
Appetizers
- Catrina Nachos$12.00
choice of meat, beans, melted Oaxaca cheese, queso sauce, pico de gallo, crema, chipotle crema & guacamole
- Wings (8)$11.00
With sweet chile ancho sauce
- Esquite$6.00
bowl of Mexican street corn, with butter, creamy mayonesa, crumbled cotija cheese, topped with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos crumbs
- Mexican Street Corn$4.00
corn on the cob, with butter, creamy mayonesa, crumbled cotija cheese, topped with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos crumbs
- Carne Asada Fries$12.00
french fries, melted cheese, queso sauce, choice of meat, crema, guacamole, jalapeños, cilantro & onions
- Chicharrones$12.00
Fried Pork Belly, with pico de gallo, salsa & tortillas.
Burritos
Quesadillas
Birria
- Birria Ramen$10.00
ramen noodles with birria broth, topped with tender beef, cilantro & onions
- Birria Ramen Combo$16.00
Birria ramen topped with 2 birria tacos
- Birria Tacos (2)$7.50
corn tortillas, queso Oaxaca, slow cooked beef in chili pepper-based adobo. cilantro & onions. Served with consommé for dipping
- Birria Tacos (3)$10.50
- Quesa-Birria$12.00
flour tortillas, melted cheese & birria, cilantro & onionas. With consommé for dipping
Tacos
Tortas
La Catrina Specials
- “The big poppa” Loaded Potato$8.00
choice of meat, butter, Oaxaca melted cheese, sour cream, scallions, jalapeños & tomatillo salsa
- Flautas Ahogadas$9.00
3 grande crispy chicken flautas served in a cup, with lettuce, queso fresco, crema, salsa verde and tomato
- Puffy Quesadillas (1)$6.00
Fried- Handmade masa quesadillas with Oaxaca melted cheese, topped with choice of meat, lettuce, queso fresco, crema & salsa verde.
- Doritos nachos$11.00
Bag of Doritos Nachos, topped with Chile con Queso sauce, choice of meat, lettuce, crema & jalapeños