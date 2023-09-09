Food Menu

Chili Cheese Fries

French fries smothered in pork chili and Cheddar cheese

$11.59

Carne Asada Fries

Waffle fries with carne asada, Cheddar Jack cheese, crema, guacamole, fresh cilantro, and diced Roma tomatoes

$15.69

Nachos

Fresh corn chips with pork chili, pinto beans, ground beef, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

$15.19

Bowl of Pork Chili

A bowl of our award-winning pork chili served with flour tortillas

$12.49

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Box of Chips

$3.99

Basket Blonde Chips

$2.29

Basket Fries

$6.49

Half Basket Fries

$3.49

Queso

$4.89

Guacamole

$2.29+

Chicken Pepper Jack Rolls

$14.69

Chicken Tenders

$14.29

Salads

La Co Salad

Fresh cut iceberg lettuce with choice of meat. Cheddar Jack cheese, tomatoes, flour chips, sour cream, guacamole, and choice of salsa, ranch, or house dressing

$12.99

Ideal Salad

Fresh greens topped with choice of steamed meat, green bell peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes served with fresh salsa

$12.99

Vegetarian and Vegan

Veggie Wrap

Grilled onions, green bell peppers, mushrooms, melted Cheddar Jack cheese, served with choice of flour or corn tortillas

$13.79

Veggie Street Taco

Three soft corn tortillas filled with veggies, crema, tomatoes, cilantro and fresh lime slices. Served with beans and rice

$12.09

Veggie Chimis

A crispy fried tortilla stuffed with veggies and topped with vegetarian red sauce, garnished with crisp iceberg lettuce and diced Roma tomatoes

$14.29

Half Grilled Veggie Fajitas

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, potatoes, comes with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: Half sized orders do not come on hot skillet

$15.49

Full Grilled Veggie Fajitas

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, potatoes, comes with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: Half sized orders do not come on hot skillet

$18.29

Everyone Loves the Grill

Grillers

Grilled onions, green bell peppers, mushrooms. Melted Cheddar Jack cheese, served with choice of flour or corn tortillas

$13.99

Sante Fe Stir-Fry

A bed of Spanish rice under a blanket of our award-winning pork chili or red sauce, topped with grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms and melted cheese served with choice of flour or corn tortillas

$15.99

Combo Melt

Grilled chicken and steak with melted Cheddar Jack cheese and choice of flour or corn tortillas

$17.39

Mexicali

Crispy flour tortilla topped with choice of meat. Layered with rice and beans, smothered with Pepper Jack cream sauce, lettuce, and tomato

$14.59

Carne Asada

Strips of sirloin steak sautéed in our spicy red asada sauce topped with cilantro served with Cheddar Jack cheese, rice, beans, and choice of flour or corn tortillas

$16.99

Pepper Jack Spring Rolls

Fried wonton filled with diced chicken, diced jalapeños, and Monterey Jack cheese with Tapatio ranch and rice and beans

$16.69

Half Chili Rellenos

Two green chilies stuffed with Jack cheese, smothered in red sauce or pork chili. Served with rice and beans

$14.49

Full Chili Rellenos

Two green chilies stuffed with Jack cheese, smothered in red sauce or pork chili. Served with rice and beans

$17.49

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$11.39

Chimis

Chimis

A crispy fried tortilla stuffed with choice of meat and topped with our award-winning pork chili or vegetarian red sauce, garnished with crisp iceberg lettuce and diced Roma tomatoes

$14.79

Burgers

Certified Angus Burger

$12.19

Certified Angus Cheeseburger

$13.39

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.49

Pork Chili Burger

$16.09

Enchiladas

Half Cheese Enchilada

Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice

$10.99

Full Cheese Enchilada

Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice

$12.49

Half Smothered Cheese Enchilada

Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice

$11.99

Full Smothered Cheese Enchilada

Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice

$14.99

Half Beef Enchilada

Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice

$11.99

Full Beef Enchilada

Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice

$14.99

Half Smothered Beef Enchilada

Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice

$12.99

Full Smothered Beef Enchilada

Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice

$15.99

Half Chicken Enchilada

Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice

$12.99

Full Chicken Enchilada

Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice

$15.99

Half Smothered Chicken

Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice

$13.99

Full Smothered Chicken

Flour tortillas seasoned with Albuquerque red chili and filled with cheese. Smother your enchiladas in red chili or pork chili for even more flavor! Served with beans and rice

$16.99

Burritos

Half Bean Burrito

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

$9.79

Full Bean Burrito

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

$11.79

Half Smothered Bean Burrito

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

$11.99

Full Smothered Bean Burrito

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

$13.99

Half Beef Burrito

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

$10.89

Full Beef Burrito

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

$12.89

Half Smothered Beef Burrito

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

$12.89

Full Smothered Beef Burrito

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

$14.89

Half Chicken Burrito

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

$11.99

Full Chicken Burrito

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

$13.99

Half Smothered Chicken Burrito

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

$13.99

Full Smothered Chicken Burrito

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

$15.99

Half Steak Burrito

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

$13.09

Full Steak Burrito

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

$15.09

Half Smothered Steak Burrito

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

$14.99

Full Smothered Steak Burrito

Two burritos filled with refried beans and Cheddar cheese. For added flavor, smother your burritos in red chili or pork chili! Served with beans and rice

$16.99

Combination Plates

Combo 1

Choice of cheese, beef.or chicken enchilada smothered in red sauce or pork chili and a fried taco. Served with beans and rice

$18.19

Combo 2

Chili relleno smothered in red sauce or pork chili and a fried taco. Served with beans and rice

$18.59

Combo 3

Pepper Jack spring rolls and a fried taco. Served with beans and rice

$18.69

Combo 4

Burrito smothered in red sauce or pork chili and a fried taco. Served with beans and rice

$16.89

Combo 5

Chili Relleno and choice of cheese, beef, or chicken enchilada smothered in red sauce or pork chili. Served with beans and rice

$18.79

Combo 6

Beef enchilada smothered red sauce or pork chili. Fried taco, and tostada. Served with beans and rice

$18.99

Sizzling Fajitas

Half Chicken Fajita

Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet

$14.79

Full Chicken Fajita

Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet

$18.79

Half Steak Fajita

Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet

$14.99

Full Steak Fajita

Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet

$18.99

Half Combo Fajita

Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet

$15.29

Full Combo Fajita

Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet

$19.29

Half Shrimp Fajita

Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet

$16.99

Full Shrimp Fajita

Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet

$21.99

Half Surf and Turf Fajita

Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet

$15.49

Full Surf and Turf Fajita

Grilled fajita veggies with your choice of meat served on a hot skillet. Comes with rice, beans. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and flour or corn tortillas. Note: half size orders do not come on hot skillet

$19.49

Tacos

Half Deep Fried Tacos

Two golden fried tacos. Served with beans and rice

$12.59

Full Deep Fried Tacos

Two golden fried tacos. Served with beans and rice

$15.99

Classic Soft Shell

Three soft flour tortillas with ground beef, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with beans and rice

$14.99

Street Tacos

Street tacos three soft corn tortillas filled with choice of meat, crema tomatoes, cilantro and fresh lime slices. Served with beans and rice

$13.79

Indian Taco

Indian frybread topped with refried beans, green chilies, ground beef, melted cheddar cheese, crema, diced Roma tomatoes, and a pinch of fresh chopped cilantro. Served with beans and rice

$16.99

Extras

Side of Pork Chili

4 oz

$4.99

Red Chili Sauce

$4.29

Sour Cream

$0.89

Queso

$4.89

Guacamole (Copy)

$2.29+

Sweets

Churro Ice Cream

$14.99

Fried Ice Cream

Vanilla ice cream rolled in our secret coating fried and topped with hot fudge or caramel, whipped cream, almonds, and a cherry

$11.49

Half Sopapillas

Half orders come in sets of two and full orders come in a basket of six. Dusted in powdered sugar and served with honey

$4.49

Full Sopapillas

Half orders come in sets of two and full orders come in a basket of six. Dusted in powdered sugar and served with honey

$8.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Hamburger

$6.79

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.79

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.79

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.79

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$6.79

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.79

Kid's Taco

$6.79

Kid's Burrito

$6.79

Kid's Corn Dog

$6.79

NA Beverages

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet pepsi

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Diet Pepper

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

7-UP

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Roy Rodgers

$2.99