La Concha Bakery

Pan

Concha

Concha Blanca

$1.60

A sweet egg rich dough covered with a vanilla sugar shell pattern on top

Concha Chocolate

$1.60

A sweet egg rich dough covered witha chocolate sugar shell pattern on top

Chilindrina

$1.60

Rebanadas

$1.75

Picones

$1.85

An egg rich dough similar to the Concha with a hint of cinnamon, covered with a sugar topping and egg washed for a crunchier texture.

Panaderos

$1.85

Egg rich dough similar to the Concha with a hint of cinnamon, covered with a sugar topping and dusted in granulated sugar.

Color concha

$2.50

Cookies

Butter Cookies

$1.50

Canastas

$2.00

Orange zest flavored cookie dough

Chocolate Chip

$1.50

Chocolate chip cookies

$1.30

Cocada

$1.50

Corico

$1.50

A corn flour sugar cookie

Espejos

$1.50

Orange zest flavored cookie covered with powdered sugar glaze.

Happy Face

$1.50

Orange zest flavored cookie with raspberry jam.

Macademia

$1.50

Mini Cookie Box

$6.00

Oatmeal

$1.50

Payaso

$1.50

A tri-colored Spanish shortbread cookie.

Piedras

$1.50

A dense crumbly cinnamon flavored cookie made with dried bread crumbs

Polvorones

$1.50

Powdered sugar cookie.

Puerquito

$1.50

Cute molasses shortbread cookie

Rainbow Sprinkles

$1.50

Orange zest flavored cookie covered with rainbow sprinkles.

Sevellanos

$1.50

Spanish shortbread cookie.

Single mini cookie

$0.55

Terrones

$1.50

Thumbprint Cookies

$1.50

Butter cookies with apricot or raspberry jelly center

Wedding Cookies

$1.50

Butter and pecan filled tea cookies covered in powdered sugar. Three for a dollar.

Sprinkle Cookie

$1.50

Danish Dough

Croisants

$1.60

A buttery, flaky crescent shaped pastry.

Bigote

$1.60

A buttery, flaky pastry dusted in granulated sugar.

Conos

$2.95

Danish dough filled with bavarian cream.

Cinnamon Roll

$2.10

Rolled danish dough pastry filled with cinnamon and raisins and covered with sugar glaze

Peineta

$2.45

Fig Danish

$3.00

Raspberry Cheese Danish

$3.00

Empanadas Dulces

Pineapple Empanada

$1.80

Pie dough pocket or turnover filled with our made from scratch pineapple filling.

Apple Empanada

$1.80

Pie dough pocket or turnover filled with our made from scratch apple filling.

Bavarian Cream Empanada

$1.80

Pie dough pocket or turnover filled with Bavarian cream and dusted with granulated sugar.

Cherry Empanada

$2.25

Pie dough pocket or turnover filled with cherry pie filling.

Lemon Empanada

$1.80

Pie dough pocket or turnover filled with lemon filling.

Pumpkin Empanada

$1.80

Cinnamon flavored pocket or turnover filled with our made from scratch pumpkin filling.

Guava Empanada

$1.80

Pie dough pocket or turnover filled with guava filling and dusted with granulated sugar.

Empanadas Saladas

Beef Empanada

$4.00

Ground beef sautéed olive oil with onion, garlic, celery, carrots, potatoes, red peppers, and serrano pepper in a tomato sauce.

Chicken Empanada

$4.00

Chopped chicken sautéed in olive oil with onion, garlic, celery, carrots, potatoes, red peppers, and serrano peppers in tomato sauce.

Spinach Empanada

$3.75

Sautéed in olive oil with onion, garlic, and a touch of crushed red pepper.

Cream Cheese Roll

$3.50

A Mini-Bolillo (Small French Roll) stuffed with jalapeño cream cheese.

Jalapeno-Cheese Empanada

$3.75

Jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese

Feite

Oreja

$2.00

Puff pastry sweetened with sugar baked until sugar has caramelized

Oreja De Elefante

$2.70

Puff pastry sprinkled with pecans and cinnamon.

Banderilla

$2.00

Puff pastry topped with caramelized sugar (no filling).

Broca

$2.00

A twisted puff pastry dusted in granulated sugar.

Apple Strudel

$3.50

Puff pastry pie pocket with apple filling.

Guava Cream Cheese Strudel

$3.50

Guava and cream cheese filled puff pastry pie pocket.

Oreja With Chocolate

$2.75

Our original oreja coated in chocolate ganache

Fino

Gusano

$1.80

Cinnamon flavored dough filled with pineapple jam

Elote

$1.60

Cinnamon flavored dough filled with a sugar paste, and dusted with granulated sugar.

Cuerno

Cuerno

$1.60

Cinnamon flavored dough dusted with granulated sugar.

Mini-Pan

Baguette mini

$0.85

Bolillo mini

$0.65

Concha Blanca mini

$1.50

Concha Chocolate Mini

$1.50

Concha color mini

$1.60

Cuerno fino mini

$1.50

Elote mini

$1.50

Empanadas de Guisados mini

$2.90

Empanadas Dulces mini

$1.60

Gusano mini

$1.50

Oreja Mini

$1.60

Telera mini 1/2

$0.65

Telera super mini

$0.60

Muffins

Vanilla Muffin

$1.75

Vanilla flavored muffin.

Nuez Muffin

$1.75

Vanilla/Choco-Chip Muffin

$2.00

Raspberry Cream Cheese Muffin

$2.25

Vanilla flavored muffin filled with raspberry jelly and cream cheese swirl.

Chocolate Muffin

$1.75

Chocolate Choco-chip Muffin

$2.00

Chocolate muffin with chocolate chip

Marble Muffin

$1.75

Vanilla and Chocolate swirled muffin

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$2.15

Orange flavored muffin with dried cranberries.

Pinguino Muffin

$2.25

Veladora Muffin

$2.25

Vanilla flavored muffin covered in strawberry jam and coconut topped with bavarian cream

Cortadillo/Fairy Cake

$2.00

Vanilla flavored muffin cake cut into squares covered with powdered sugar glaze and rainbow sprinkles

Mini-Mantecada Muffin

$1.50

Vanilla flavored muffin.

Cupcake

$2.75

Coffee Cake

$7.75

Carrot Cake Square

$2.65

Cream Cheese Muffin

$2.25

Vanilla flavored muffin filled with cream cheese swirl.

Blueberry Muffin

$2.15

Vanilla flavored muffin with blueberries.

Banana Pecan Muffin

$2.25

Paloteado

Nido

$3.30

Vanilla flavored muffin wrapped in a flaky pastry

Dedo de Novia

$3.30

Rolled flaky pastry covered in powdered sugar and filled with cream cheese

Almohadas

$2.00

Flaky pastry (no filling)

Laureles

$2.00

Pan Salado

Baguette

$2.90

Warm, crunchy on the outside and soft on the side, made fresh in house daily.

Bolillo

$0.75

Crisp brown crusts and light, chewy interiors and are most often used to make tortas—Mexican sandwiches.

Challa Bread

$8.00

A braided yeast leavened egg loaf that is traditionally eaten by Jews on Shabbat, on ceremonial occasions, and during festival holidays.

Italiano

$2.90

Jalapeno Cheddar

$5.50

Mini-bolillo

$0.65

Smaller versions of the Bolillo. Crisp brown crusts and light, chewy interiors.

Pan Molido

$4.00

Pan Tostado

$4.00

Telera

$0.75

Similar to bolillos but scored to divide it into three sections and softer texture than the crispy bolillos is also perfect for sandwiches

Telera Bolsa

$2.70

Sugar Free

Whole Wheat Croissant

$2.00

Sema

$2.00

Chorreada

$2.00

Bran Muffin

$3.00

Bran muffin with raisins and sweetened with Agave necta

Carrot cake muffin

$3.00

Sweetened with Agave nectar

Telera Integral

$1.00

Similar to bolillos but scored to divide it into three sections and softer texture than the crispy bolillos is also perfect for sandwiches

Variado

Nuez

$1.60

A dense vanilla flavored biscut, covered with a thin layer of pie dough and dusted with granulated sugar

Nuez-Bavarian cream

$1.75

A dense vanilla flavored biscuit, filled with bavarian cream, covered with a thin layer of pie dough and dusted with granulated sugar

Ojos

$1.75

Two cookies stuck together with strawberry jam and covered in coconut.

Nino Envuelto-Fresa

$2.95

A jelly roll covered and filled with strawberry jam and covered in coconut

Nino Envuelto-Cajeta

$2.95

A jelly roll covered in dulce de leche and nuts

Bisquet

$1.60

Tecolote de Queso

$1.85

A mexican biscuit filled with cream cheese and drizzled with sugar glaze.

Donuts

$1.60

Brownies

$3.00

A rich chocolate cakey dessert made with pecans and glazed with chocolate truffle

Budin

$2.00

Traditional bread pudding with coconut, pineapple, and raisins

Eclairs

$2.60

Donuts Rellena

$3.75

Cakes

6" Cakes

Red Velvet Cake 6''

$35.00

A moist red velvet cake filled with cream cheese and iced whipped topping.

Tres Leches 6''

$23.00

Light sponge cake soaked in three milks: evaporated, condensed and whole milk iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with toasted sugar almonds.

Neapolitan 6''

$23.00

A layer of chocolate, strawberry and white cake filled with Bavarian cream iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with pastel sugar confetti.

Lemon Snow 6''

$25.00

A layer of chocolate, strawberry and white cake filled with Bavarian cream iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with pastel sugar confetti.

Chocolate Mousse 6''

$35.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake is the perfect light dessert. It’s made with triple chocolate. Chocolate cake base, cool creamy Mousse filling and topped with rich dark Chocolate Ganache.

Strawberry Macaroon 6''

$30.00

Pink or Blue White Chocolate Dripping Vanilla Cake with Strawberry filling, topped with Macaroons

Tiramisu 6''

$35.00

Coffee-Flavored dessert. It is made with Ladyfingers dipped in coffee and layers of mascarpone cheese.

Mocha Mousse 6''

$35.00

Coffee-Flavored dessert. It is made with Ladyfingers dipped in coffee and layers of mascarpone cheese.

Mango Mousse 6''

$35.00

Pistachio Mousse 6''

$35.00

Strawberrry Delight 6''

$35.00

Carrot Cake 6''

$25.00

Light carrot cake made with walnuts and crushed pineapple covered and filled with cream cheese and iced with whipped topping.

Flan 6"

$15.50

Cheesecake 6"

$25.00

Cajeta 6"

$35.00

8" Cakes

Red Velvet Cake 8''

$44.00

A moist red velvet cake filled with cream cheese and iced whipped topping.

Tres Leches 8''

$35.00

Light sponge cake soaked in three milks: evaporated, condensed and whole milk iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with toasted sugar almonds.

Neapolitan 8''

$32.00

A layer of chocolate, strawberry and white cake filled with Bavarian cream iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with pastel sugar confetti.

lemon Snow 8''

$35.00

Light chiffon cake covered and filled with lemon curd and covered in moist flaky coconut.

Chocolate Mousse 8''

$45.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake is the perfect light dessert. It’s made with triple chocolate. Chocolate cake base, cool creamy Mousse filling and topped with rich dark Chocolate Ganache.

Strawberry Macaroon 8''

$36.00

Pink or Blue White Chocolate Dripping Vanilla Cake with Strawberry filling, topped with Macaroons

Tiramisu 8''

$45.00

Coffee-Flavored dessert. It is made with Ladyfingers dipped in coffee and layers of mascarpone cheese.

Mocha Mousse 8''

$45.00

Mango Mousse 8''

$45.00

Pistachio mousse 8''

$45.00

Strawberry Delight 8''

$45.00

Carrot Cake 8''

$35.00

Light carrot cake made with walnuts and crushed pineapple covered and filled with cream cheese and iced with whipped topping.

Flan 8"

$26.00

Cheesecake 8"

$32.00

Cajeta 8"

$45.00

10" Cakes

Red Velvet 10''

$60.00

A moist red velvet cake filled with cream cheese and iced whipped topping.

Tres Leches 10"

$48.00

Light sponge cake soaked in three milks: evaporated, condensed and whole milk iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with toasted sugar almonds.

Neapolitan 10''

$45.00

A layer of chocolate, strawberry and white cake filled with Bavarian cream iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with pastel sugar confetti.

Lemon Snow 10''

$48.00

Light chiffon cake covered and filled with lemon curd and covered in moist flaky coconut.

Chocolate Mousse 10''

$60.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake is the perfect light dessert. It’s made with triple chocolate. Chocolate cake base, cool creamy Mousse filling and topped with rich dark Chocolate Ganache.

Strawberry Macaroon 10''

$50.00

Pink or Blue White Chocolate Dripping Vanilla Cake with Strawberry filling, topped with Macaroons

Tiramisu 10''

$70.00

Coffee-Flavored dessert. It is made with Ladyfingers dipped in coffee and layers of mascarpone cheese.

Mocha Mousse 10''

$60.00

Mango Mousse 10''

$60.00

Pistachio Mousse 10''

$60.00

Strawberry Delight 10''

$60.00

Carrot Cake 10''

$50.00

Light carrot cake made with walnuts and crushed pineapple covered and filled with cream cheese and iced with whipped topping.

1/2 Sheet

Tres Leches 1/2

$98.00

Light sponge cake soaked in three milks: evaporated, condensed and whole milk iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with toasted sugar almonds.

Neapolitan 1/2

$86.00

A layer of chocolate, strawberry and white cake filled with Bavarian cream iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with pastel sugar confetti.

Lemon Snow 1/2

$100.00

Light chiffon cake covered and filled with lemon curd and covered in moist flaky coconut.

Straberry Delight 1/2

$120.00

Carrot Cake 1/2

$100.00

Light carrot cake made with walnuts and crushed pineapple covered and filled with cream cheese and iced with whipped topping.

1/4 Sheet

Tres Leches 1/4

$53.00

Light sponge cake soaked in three milks: evaporated, condensed and whole milk iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with toasted sugar almonds.

Neapolitan 1/4

$50.00

A layer of chocolate, strawberry and white cake filled with Bavarian cream iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with pastel sugar confetti.

Lemon Snow 1/4

$55.00

Light chiffon cake covered and filled with lemon curd and covered in moist flaky coconut.

Straberry Delight 1/4

$65.00

Carrot Cake 1/4

$55.00

Light carrot cake made with walnuts and crushed pineapple covered and filled with cream cheese and iced with whipped topping.

Drinks

Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Mexi-Mocha Small

$3.50+

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Caffe Latte

$3.50+

Flavors Vanilla/Caramel/Hazelnut

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Chococlale/Vanilla Frozen Drink

$5.00

Espresso

$2.75

Champurrado

$4.00+

Gallon Cafe

$25.00

Gallon Champurrado

$35.00

Soft Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Water

$1.00

Gallon Milk

$6.00

Pint Size Milk

$2.00

Coca Cola

$1.75

Holiday Menu

Father's Day

Fathers Day Cookie

$5.00

Graduation

Graduation Cookie

$3.50

Desserts

Jellos

Cajeta Jello

$2.20

Cherry Jello

$2.00

Coffee Jello

$2.20

Guava Jello

$2.20

Leche Jello

$2.20

Lime Jello

$2.00

Mosaico Jello

$2.20

Orange Jello

$2.20

Strawberry Jello

$2.20

Pistachio Jello

$2.20

Rompope Jello

$2.20

Cake Slices

Cake Slice

$4.50

Tiramisu Slice

$4.50

Mango Mousse Slice

$4.50

Pistachio Mousse Slice

$4.50

Rainbow Slice

$7.00

Other

Royal Flan

$2.20

Baked Flan

$4.50

Rice Pudding

$2.20

Single Cannoli

$2.50

Cannoli Box (3)

$6.00

Tart

$4.50

Chocolate Strawberry

$2.50

Cheesecake Slice

$6.50

Cake Pop

$3.00

Fresh Fruit Strudel

$5.50

Powdered Sugar Cream Horn

$4.50