La Concha Bakery
Pan
Concha
Concha Blanca
A sweet egg rich dough covered with a vanilla sugar shell pattern on top
Concha Chocolate
A sweet egg rich dough covered witha chocolate sugar shell pattern on top
Chilindrina
Rebanadas
Picones
An egg rich dough similar to the Concha with a hint of cinnamon, covered with a sugar topping and egg washed for a crunchier texture.
Panaderos
Egg rich dough similar to the Concha with a hint of cinnamon, covered with a sugar topping and dusted in granulated sugar.
Color concha
Cookies
Butter Cookies
Canastas
Orange zest flavored cookie dough
Chocolate Chip
Chocolate chip cookies
Cocada
Corico
A corn flour sugar cookie
Espejos
Orange zest flavored cookie covered with powdered sugar glaze.
Happy Face
Orange zest flavored cookie with raspberry jam.
Macademia
Mini Cookie Box
Oatmeal
Payaso
A tri-colored Spanish shortbread cookie.
Piedras
A dense crumbly cinnamon flavored cookie made with dried bread crumbs
Polvorones
Powdered sugar cookie.
Puerquito
Cute molasses shortbread cookie
Rainbow Sprinkles
Orange zest flavored cookie covered with rainbow sprinkles.
Sevellanos
Spanish shortbread cookie.
Single mini cookie
Terrones
Thumbprint Cookies
Butter cookies with apricot or raspberry jelly center
Wedding Cookies
Butter and pecan filled tea cookies covered in powdered sugar. Three for a dollar.
Sprinkle Cookie
Danish Dough
Croisants
A buttery, flaky crescent shaped pastry.
Bigote
A buttery, flaky pastry dusted in granulated sugar.
Conos
Danish dough filled with bavarian cream.
Cinnamon Roll
Rolled danish dough pastry filled with cinnamon and raisins and covered with sugar glaze
Peineta
Fig Danish
Raspberry Cheese Danish
Empanadas Dulces
Pineapple Empanada
Pie dough pocket or turnover filled with our made from scratch pineapple filling.
Apple Empanada
Pie dough pocket or turnover filled with our made from scratch apple filling.
Bavarian Cream Empanada
Pie dough pocket or turnover filled with Bavarian cream and dusted with granulated sugar.
Cherry Empanada
Pie dough pocket or turnover filled with cherry pie filling.
Lemon Empanada
Pie dough pocket or turnover filled with lemon filling.
Pumpkin Empanada
Cinnamon flavored pocket or turnover filled with our made from scratch pumpkin filling.
Guava Empanada
Pie dough pocket or turnover filled with guava filling and dusted with granulated sugar.
Empanadas Saladas
Beef Empanada
Ground beef sautéed olive oil with onion, garlic, celery, carrots, potatoes, red peppers, and serrano pepper in a tomato sauce.
Chicken Empanada
Chopped chicken sautéed in olive oil with onion, garlic, celery, carrots, potatoes, red peppers, and serrano peppers in tomato sauce.
Spinach Empanada
Sautéed in olive oil with onion, garlic, and a touch of crushed red pepper.
Cream Cheese Roll
A Mini-Bolillo (Small French Roll) stuffed with jalapeño cream cheese.
Jalapeno-Cheese Empanada
Jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese
Feite
Oreja
Puff pastry sweetened with sugar baked until sugar has caramelized
Oreja De Elefante
Puff pastry sprinkled with pecans and cinnamon.
Banderilla
Puff pastry topped with caramelized sugar (no filling).
Broca
A twisted puff pastry dusted in granulated sugar.
Apple Strudel
Puff pastry pie pocket with apple filling.
Guava Cream Cheese Strudel
Guava and cream cheese filled puff pastry pie pocket.
Oreja With Chocolate
Our original oreja coated in chocolate ganache
Fino
Mini-Pan
Muffins
Vanilla Muffin
Vanilla flavored muffin.
Nuez Muffin
Vanilla/Choco-Chip Muffin
Raspberry Cream Cheese Muffin
Vanilla flavored muffin filled with raspberry jelly and cream cheese swirl.
Chocolate Muffin
Chocolate Choco-chip Muffin
Chocolate muffin with chocolate chip
Marble Muffin
Vanilla and Chocolate swirled muffin
Cranberry Orange Muffin
Orange flavored muffin with dried cranberries.
Pinguino Muffin
Veladora Muffin
Vanilla flavored muffin covered in strawberry jam and coconut topped with bavarian cream
Cortadillo/Fairy Cake
Vanilla flavored muffin cake cut into squares covered with powdered sugar glaze and rainbow sprinkles
Mini-Mantecada Muffin
Vanilla flavored muffin.
Cupcake
Coffee Cake
Carrot Cake Square
Cream Cheese Muffin
Vanilla flavored muffin filled with cream cheese swirl.
Blueberry Muffin
Vanilla flavored muffin with blueberries.
Banana Pecan Muffin
Paloteado
Pan Salado
Baguette
Warm, crunchy on the outside and soft on the side, made fresh in house daily.
Bolillo
Crisp brown crusts and light, chewy interiors and are most often used to make tortas—Mexican sandwiches.
Challa Bread
A braided yeast leavened egg loaf that is traditionally eaten by Jews on Shabbat, on ceremonial occasions, and during festival holidays.
Italiano
Jalapeno Cheddar
Mini-bolillo
Smaller versions of the Bolillo. Crisp brown crusts and light, chewy interiors.
Pan Molido
Pan Tostado
Telera
Similar to bolillos but scored to divide it into three sections and softer texture than the crispy bolillos is also perfect for sandwiches
Telera Bolsa
Sugar Free
Whole Wheat Croissant
Sema
Chorreada
Bran Muffin
Bran muffin with raisins and sweetened with Agave necta
Carrot cake muffin
Sweetened with Agave nectar
Telera Integral
Similar to bolillos but scored to divide it into three sections and softer texture than the crispy bolillos is also perfect for sandwiches
Variado
Nuez
A dense vanilla flavored biscut, covered with a thin layer of pie dough and dusted with granulated sugar
Nuez-Bavarian cream
A dense vanilla flavored biscuit, filled with bavarian cream, covered with a thin layer of pie dough and dusted with granulated sugar
Ojos
Two cookies stuck together with strawberry jam and covered in coconut.
Nino Envuelto-Fresa
A jelly roll covered and filled with strawberry jam and covered in coconut
Nino Envuelto-Cajeta
A jelly roll covered in dulce de leche and nuts
Bisquet
Tecolote de Queso
A mexican biscuit filled with cream cheese and drizzled with sugar glaze.
Donuts
Brownies
A rich chocolate cakey dessert made with pecans and glazed with chocolate truffle
Budin
Traditional bread pudding with coconut, pineapple, and raisins
Eclairs
Donuts Rellena
Cakes
6" Cakes
Red Velvet Cake 6''
A moist red velvet cake filled with cream cheese and iced whipped topping.
Tres Leches 6''
Light sponge cake soaked in three milks: evaporated, condensed and whole milk iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with toasted sugar almonds.
Neapolitan 6''
A layer of chocolate, strawberry and white cake filled with Bavarian cream iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with pastel sugar confetti.
Lemon Snow 6''
A layer of chocolate, strawberry and white cake filled with Bavarian cream iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with pastel sugar confetti.
Chocolate Mousse 6''
Chocolate Mousse Cake is the perfect light dessert. It’s made with triple chocolate. Chocolate cake base, cool creamy Mousse filling and topped with rich dark Chocolate Ganache.
Strawberry Macaroon 6''
Pink or Blue White Chocolate Dripping Vanilla Cake with Strawberry filling, topped with Macaroons
Tiramisu 6''
Coffee-Flavored dessert. It is made with Ladyfingers dipped in coffee and layers of mascarpone cheese.
Mocha Mousse 6''
Coffee-Flavored dessert. It is made with Ladyfingers dipped in coffee and layers of mascarpone cheese.
Mango Mousse 6''
Pistachio Mousse 6''
Strawberrry Delight 6''
Carrot Cake 6''
Light carrot cake made with walnuts and crushed pineapple covered and filled with cream cheese and iced with whipped topping.
Flan 6"
Cheesecake 6"
Cajeta 6"
8" Cakes
Red Velvet Cake 8''
A moist red velvet cake filled with cream cheese and iced whipped topping.
Tres Leches 8''
Light sponge cake soaked in three milks: evaporated, condensed and whole milk iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with toasted sugar almonds.
Neapolitan 8''
A layer of chocolate, strawberry and white cake filled with Bavarian cream iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with pastel sugar confetti.
lemon Snow 8''
Light chiffon cake covered and filled with lemon curd and covered in moist flaky coconut.
Chocolate Mousse 8''
Chocolate Mousse Cake is the perfect light dessert. It’s made with triple chocolate. Chocolate cake base, cool creamy Mousse filling and topped with rich dark Chocolate Ganache.
Strawberry Macaroon 8''
Pink or Blue White Chocolate Dripping Vanilla Cake with Strawberry filling, topped with Macaroons
Tiramisu 8''
Coffee-Flavored dessert. It is made with Ladyfingers dipped in coffee and layers of mascarpone cheese.
Mocha Mousse 8''
Mango Mousse 8''
Pistachio mousse 8''
Strawberry Delight 8''
Carrot Cake 8''
Light carrot cake made with walnuts and crushed pineapple covered and filled with cream cheese and iced with whipped topping.
Flan 8"
Cheesecake 8"
Cajeta 8"
10" Cakes
Red Velvet 10''
A moist red velvet cake filled with cream cheese and iced whipped topping.
Tres Leches 10"
Light sponge cake soaked in three milks: evaporated, condensed and whole milk iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with toasted sugar almonds.
Neapolitan 10''
A layer of chocolate, strawberry and white cake filled with Bavarian cream iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with pastel sugar confetti.
Lemon Snow 10''
Light chiffon cake covered and filled with lemon curd and covered in moist flaky coconut.
Chocolate Mousse 10''
Chocolate Mousse Cake is the perfect light dessert. It’s made with triple chocolate. Chocolate cake base, cool creamy Mousse filling and topped with rich dark Chocolate Ganache.
Strawberry Macaroon 10''
Pink or Blue White Chocolate Dripping Vanilla Cake with Strawberry filling, topped with Macaroons
Tiramisu 10''
Coffee-Flavored dessert. It is made with Ladyfingers dipped in coffee and layers of mascarpone cheese.
Mocha Mousse 10''
Mango Mousse 10''
Pistachio Mousse 10''
Strawberry Delight 10''
Carrot Cake 10''
Light carrot cake made with walnuts and crushed pineapple covered and filled with cream cheese and iced with whipped topping.
1/2 Sheet
Tres Leches 1/2
Light sponge cake soaked in three milks: evaporated, condensed and whole milk iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with toasted sugar almonds.
Neapolitan 1/2
A layer of chocolate, strawberry and white cake filled with Bavarian cream iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with pastel sugar confetti.
Lemon Snow 1/2
Light chiffon cake covered and filled with lemon curd and covered in moist flaky coconut.
Straberry Delight 1/2
Carrot Cake 1/2
Light carrot cake made with walnuts and crushed pineapple covered and filled with cream cheese and iced with whipped topping.
1/4 Sheet
Tres Leches 1/4
Light sponge cake soaked in three milks: evaporated, condensed and whole milk iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with toasted sugar almonds.
Neapolitan 1/4
A layer of chocolate, strawberry and white cake filled with Bavarian cream iced in whipped topping and sprinkled with pastel sugar confetti.
Lemon Snow 1/4
Light chiffon cake covered and filled with lemon curd and covered in moist flaky coconut.
Straberry Delight 1/4
Carrot Cake 1/4
Light carrot cake made with walnuts and crushed pineapple covered and filled with cream cheese and iced with whipped topping.