La Copa Cabana Bar & Grill
Food
Appetizers
Hot Wings Half-Dozen
Choose from BBQ, Buffalo, Chipotle BBQ, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, or Spicy Lemon Pepper.
Hot Wings Dozen
Choose from BBQ, Buffalo, Chipotle BBQ, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, or Spicy Lemon Pepper.
Mozzarella Sticks
Hand-battered stretchy mozzarella, fried to a crisp. Served with ranch and marinara
Chicken Fingers
Six hand-battered chicken breast strips. Served with seasoned fries and cilantro ranch
Fajita Taquitos
Your choice beef and chicken. Topped with grilled onions, fresh cilantro, and cheese. Served with lime and cilantro ranch
A Dang Quesadilla
Cheese, your choice of fajita beef, chicken, shrimp or fish, smushed between two flour tortillas.Served with cilantro ranch & salsa.
Nachos A La Cabana
Topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, and your choice of beef or chicken fajita, then drizzled with cilantro ranch.
Fancy Dog
An exquisite all-beef Frankfurter, ideal of pairing with a beer. Okay, they're really not all that fancy ... Served with seasoned fries. Add chili & cheese for 1
Burgers & Sandwiches
The Washington St. Burger
A tip of our hats to a Browntown Classic. One patty, two slices of ham, and shredded cheddar.
Chicken Ranch Sandwich
Hand-battered fried chicken, topped with muenster cheese and cilantro ranch dressing.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Cheesy, gooey, deliciousness.
Hershal'S Burger
A Washington St. with grilled mushrooms, onions, and peppers. Topped with cheese and a fried egg.
Cabana Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cheese stacked tall on 3 slices of toasted bread.
Fresh, Hot Pizza
From The Deep
Fish & Shrimp Basket
One fillet and four jumbo shrimp, either blackened or fried golden.
Shrimp Basket
Six butterflied shrimp, served either blackened or fried golden.
Coconut Shrimp
Six butterflied shrimp, coated in our famous coconut batter, and deep-fried golden.
Fried Fish Sandwich
Hand-battered fried fish, topped with cheese and cilantro ranch dressing.
Fish Basket
Two fish fillets, served either blackened or fried golden.
Seafood Taquitos
Your choice of fish or shrimp. Topped with cabbage, fresh cilantro, tomatoes, avocado and cheese.