La Costa Seafood & Bar 1005 S Washington Ave
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Boom Boom Shrimp$12.48
Breaded popcorn shrimp tossed in our boom boom sauce, served with fries
- Ceviche Tostada$6.24
Pico de gallo with fresh lime juice and avocado. Your choice of lime-cured ceviche
- Guacamole$9.00
Traditional creamy guacamole served with chips
- Chicharrones$12.48
Tilapia served with sriracha and salsa quemada
- Crab & Spinach Dip$11.44
Crab meat, spinach, and garlic sautéed and finished with Monterrey Jack and Parmesan cheese. Served with garlic toast for dipping
- Chunky Avocado Salad$13.52
Fresh avocado, onions, diced tomatoes, jalapeño, and lime juice
- Fried Calamari$14.56
Deep-fried calamari accompanied by marinara sauce, served with fries
- 1/2 Lb Camaron Cucaracha$16.65
Shrimp tossed in a garlic and chili powder sauce
- 1 Lb Camaron Cucaracha$29.14
Shrimp tossed in a garlic and chili powder sauce
- Small Chile Con Queso Blanco$8.31
White chile con queso with a kick of jalapeño served with chips
- Large Chile Con Queso Blanco$11.44
White chile con queso with a kick of jalapeño served with chips
- Fried Boudin Balls$11.44
6 traditional Louisiana pork and rice sausage, deep-fried and served with green onion ranch
- Shrimp Aguachile$15.60
1/2 lb of lime-cured raw jumbo shrimp, cucumbers, onions, cilantro, jalapeño, and sliced avocado. With your choice of traditional tomatillo serrano sauce or our black seafood sauce
- Crawfish Tails$12.48
Crawfish tails breaded and deep-fried
- Small Crawfish Queso$11.44
- Large Crawfish Queso$14.56
Salads
- Ady's Salad$12.48
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, onion, queso fresco, black olives, cucumber, and your choice of dressing
- Crab Salad$22.89
A bed of romaine lettuce topped with sliced avocado and lump crab meat. Tossed with pico de gallo and lime juice. Served with a mango vinaigrette
- Mexican Chopped Salad$14.56
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato applewood-smoked bacon, red onion, shredded Monterey cheese, and a boiled egg, topped with crisp tortilla strips. Served with avocado ranch dressing
Ceviches
- Ceviche La Costa$13.52
Lime-cured tilapia, pico de gallo, avocado, and jalapeño peppers
- Ceviche Tropical$17.69
Lime-cured redfish with mango, pineapple, cucumber, tomato, serrano, and cilantro
- Ceviche Vallarta$17.69
Shrimp, octopus, scallops, lime juice, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and jalapeño. Garnished with cucumber and avocado
Oysters
- Gulf Coast Oysters 1/2 Dozen$13.99
Fresh oysters on the half shell with dirty sauce, horseradish, and cocktail sauce
- Gulf Gulf Oysters 1 Dz$23.99
- Oysters Alajillo$17.64
6 Gulf Coast oysters topped with guajillo sauce and bread crumbs, then baked
- 1/2 Dozen Fried Oysters$15.60
Fresh gulf oysters, breaded in cornmeal, deep-fried and served with boom boom sauce. 1/2Dz
- 1 Dozen Fried Oysters$24.97
Fresh gulf oysters, breaded in cornmeal, deep-fried and served with boom boom sauce. 1/2Dz
- No Name Oysters$17.69
Six grilled oysters covered with Parmesan and Monterey cheeses, bacon, and jalapeño
- 1/2 Dozen Aguachile Oysters$16.65
Lime-cured raw oysters, cucumber, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and slices of avocado. All mixed with our special and traditional tomatillo-serrano sauce
- 1 Dozen Aguachile Oysters$26.01
Lime-cured raw oysters, cucumber, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and slices of avocado. All mixed with our special and traditional tomatillo-serrano sauce
Cocktails
Boiled Seafood
- 1/2 Lb Botana Shrimp$13.52
Spicy hot-boiled shrimp served with yellow corn and red potatoes
- 1 Lb Botana Shrimp$22.89
Spicy hot-boiled shrimp served with yellow corn and red potatoes
- 1/2 Lb Cajun Shrimp$19.77
Boiled shrimp, Cajun sausage, corn, mushrooms, and red potatoes tossed with your choice of flavor
- 1 Lb Cajun Shrimp$31.22
Boiled shrimp, Cajun sausage, corn, mushrooms, and red potatoes tossed with your choice of flavor
- Snow Crab 1/2 Lb$24.99
Tossed with your choice of flavor. Served with corn and potatoes
- Snow Crab 1 Lb$44.99
- La Costa Boil 1/2 Lb$44.99
Boiled snow crab legs, jumbo shrimp, Cajun sausage, corn, mushrooms, and red potatoes. Tossed with your choice of flavor
- La Costa Boil 1 Lb$79.99
Rice & Soups
- Cup Louisiana Style Gumbo$9.36
Gulf shrimp & blue crab simmered with onion, okra, bell pepper, celery, and Louisiana Cajun spices, thickened with roux and served with rice
- Bowl Louisiana Style Gumbo$17.69
Gulf shrimp & blue crab simmered with onion, okra, bell pepper, celery, and Louisiana Cajun spices, thickened with roux and served with rice
- Alex's Soup$23.93
Seafood soup with shrimp, snow crab legs, fish, octopus, mussels, carrots, potatoes, and rice
- La Costa Fried Rice$10.15
Rice cooked with celery, carrots, green onions, peas, and sesame oil
- Shrimp Soup$16.65
Shrimp soup with baby potatoes, carrots, fried rice, and two corn tostadas
- Fish Soup$15.60
Fish soup with baby potatoes, carrots, fried rice, and two corn tostadas
- Caldo Chapala$17.69
Fish, shrimp, octopus, and mixed vegetables
- Fish Soup Special$11.99
Fried Seafood
- Fried Catfish$16.65
Cornmeal battered American raised catfish fillets fried golden brown
- Coconut Shrimp$18.73
Coconut battered fried shrimp served on a grilled pineapple with pineapple-habanero sauce
- Fish & Chips$15.60
Crunchy beer-battered white flaky cod fish
- Fried Shrimp$16.65
Six jumbo butterflied shrimp breaded and deep-fried until golden brown
- Jorge's Plate$18.73
Four fried shrimp and fried catfish fillet
- La Costa Fried Seafood Combo$20.81
One fried catfish fillet, three shrimp, and three gulf oysters
- Po' Boy$16.65
Your choice of popcorn shrimp or breaded catfish Po'Boy with tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Served with fries
- Soft Shell Crab Sandwich$22.89
Tempura battered soft shell crab deep-fried to golden perfection on a brioche bun with tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Served with fries
Grilled & Blackened Fish
- Crispy Salmon & Shrimp$23.93
Grilled salmon fillet and two seared jumbo shrimp, served with chile ancho honey-glaze sauce, and pico de gallo
- Red Fish on the Grill$23.99
Blackened redfish fillet served with our tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo
- Grilled Tilapia & Shrimp$16.65
Grilled tilapia and two shrimp served with our delicious tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo
- Mahi-Mahi$21.85
Grilled fillet of fresh mahi-mahi served with mango habanero sauce and pico de gallo
- Island Fish$16.65
Crispy grilled fish covered with our special Cajun creamy crawfish sauce, served with pico de gallo
- Tilapia a La Diabla$15.60
Tilapia fillet sautéed and tossed in our spicy chipotle sauce or our delicious Verde sauce. Served with pico de gallo
- Mojarra Frita$15.60
Deep-fried whole tilapia served with tomatillo sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw
- Mojarra Frita en Salsa Verde$18.73
Whole tilapia topped with sauce. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, and corn tortillas
- Mojarra Frita en a La Diabla$18.73
Whole tilapia topped with sauce. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, and corn tortillas
Chicken Platters
- Del Mar Chicken$19.77
Grilled chicken breast covered with our Cajun creamy crawfish sauce
- Blanco Chicken$17.69
Chicken breast grilled to perfection, topped with chile con queso sauce
- Popeye's Chicken$18.73
Grilled chicken breast covered with sauteéd spinach and creamy mushroom sauce
- Pollo Monterrey$17.69
Chicken breast with grilled onions, bell peppers, and melted Monterey Jack cheese, then topped with avocado slices
- Grilled Chicken Breast$16.65
Chicken breast grilled to perfection served with our mango habanero sauce
Grilled Platters
- For 1 Fajitas$15.60
Chicken or beef grilled fajitas served with Spanish rice, bean soup, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas
- For 2 Fajitas$30.18
Chicken or beef grilled fajitas served with Spanish rice, bean soup, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas
- Parrillada La Costa$58.29
For 2. Sizzling platter on a bed of onions with ribeye, mahi-mahi, four grilled shrimp, and grilled chicken breast
- For 1 Beef & Shrimp Fajitas Poblanas$22.89
Beef fajitas with 2 grilled shrimp and sausage grilled with poblano peppers, bacon, and onions. For 1
- For 2 Beef & Shrimp Fajitas Poblanas$42.67
Beef fajitas with 2 grilled shrimp and sausage grilled with poblano peppers, bacon, and onions. For 1
- For 1 La Costa Mixed Grill$30.18
Beef or chicken fajitas, (1) quail, and (4) jumbo shrimp. Served over onions and peppers on a sizzling platter with garlic butter
- For 2 La Costa Mixed Grill$59.34
Beef or chicken fajitas, (1) quail, and (4) jumbo shrimp. Served over onions and peppers on a sizzling platter with garlic butter
- Cancun Seafood Grill$20.81
Octopus, shrimp, fish, and calamari served with rice, bean soup, pico de gallo, and guacamole
- For 1 Grilled Shrimp Parrillada$17.69
Jumbo grilled shrimp over a bed of grilled onions served with garlic butter sauce
- For 2 Grilled Shrimp Parrillada$34.34
Jumbo grilled shrimp over a bed of grilled onions served with garlic butter sauce
- Quail Platter$26.01
2 Quails grilled to perfection and served with tortillas, rice, beans pico de gallo, and guacamole
Sinaloa Style
- Seafood Tower$21.85
Fish ceviche, boiled shrimp, octopus, scallops, cucumber, onion, and avocado all smothered in our la Costa black and red seafood sauce
- Ostiones Viagra$29.14
Gulf Coast oysters, (3) ceviche oysters, (3) green sauce Agua chile oysters, (3) black sauce Agua chile oysters, and (3) Michelada oyster shots
- Chalino's Ceviche$20.81
Lime-cured tilapia, shrimp, and octupus, all mixed with pico de gallo, served with sliced avocado, Agua chile sauce, and (3) fresh oysters on the half shell
- Camarones Don Chuy$20.81
Grilled shrimp covered with garlic butter, cream cheese, chipotle sauce, and mozzarella cheese served with mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables
- Chapito's Shrimp$19.77
Shrimp stuffed with queso panela and jalapeño wrapped with bacon and grilled until crispy, covered with white chile con queso. Served with fried rice and sliced avocado
- Tacos Governador$17.69
A combination of grilled shrimp, poblano pepper, onion, cilantro, and tomato. Served on a corn tortilla and topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans
Chef Selections
- Shrimp Elegante$19.77
8 sautéed jumbo shrimp over a bed of grilled onions and bell peppers with pico de gallo, topped with our creamy mushroom sauce
- Shrimp a La Diabla$18.73
Shrimp sautéed and tossed in our spicy chipotle sauce and served with pico de gallo
- Shrimp Al Mojo De Ajo$18.73
Sautéed shrimp with garlic-infused butter sauce and served pico de gallo
- Scorpion Shrimp$19.77
(4) shrimp stuffed with queso panela and jalapeño wrapped with bacon and grilled until crisp. Served with avocado
- Picosito Shrimp$18.73
Pan-seared shrimp tossed in a garlic butter sauce with Cajun seasoning. Served with a fresh salad and Mexican rice
- Octopus on the Grill$20.81
Octopus marinated in our adobo seasoning and then grilled
- Alfredo Poblano Pepper$18.73
Poblano pepper stuffed with shrimp and topped with Alfredo sauce and Parmesan cheese. Served with pico de gallo
- Monterrey Shrimp$19.77
8 jumbo shrimp grilled, topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese, served with pico de gallo
- Beef & Shrimp Skewers$23.93
Kabobs with beef fajita, six jumbo grilled shrimp, bell peppers, and onions. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole
- Alfredo Pasta$15.60
Classic alfredo sauce with heavy cream and plenty of Parmesan cheese. Served over fettuccine pasta
- Italian Shrimp$18.73
Shrimp sautéed with our creamy Alfredo sauce with heavy cream and plenty of Parmesan cheese. Served with a fresh salad and Mexican rice
La Costa Tex-mex
- Tacos Los Primos$16.65
(1) chicken or beef jalisco taco, (1) boom boom shrimp taco, and (1) baja tilapia fish taco. Served with rice and refried beans
- Baja Style Tacos$15.60
Grilled baja-style tacos served with charro beans, rice, and tomatillo sauce
- Boom Boom Tacos$16.65
Popcorn shrimp tacos with charro beans, boom boom sauce, and rice
- Jalisco Tacos$13.52
Tacos with your choice of meat, topped with cilantro, onions, and sliced avocado. Served with rice, refried beans, and tomatillo sauce
- Queso Flameado$12.48
Melted Monterrey Jack cheese with your choice of meat, served with tortillas
- Tortuga Plate$14.56
Deep-fried avocado stuffed with your choice of meat. Served with rice, bean soup, and pico de gallo
- Flautas$14.56
Three flour tortillas deep-fried and filled with your choice of meat. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole
- Tacos Al Carbon$14.56
Three flour tortillas with your choice of meat and covered with chile con queso served with rice and refried beans
- Memo's Burrito$15.60
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, beans, Mexican rice, Monterey Jack cheese, and covered with our special Cajun creamy-crawfish sauce. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole
- Crispy Tacos$13.52
Three crispy ground beef tacos topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Half Quesadillas$10.40
Two tortillas filled with your choice of meat and cheese. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo
- Full Quesadillas$13.52
Two tortillas filled with your choice of meat and cheese. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo
- Half La Costa Nachos$10.40
Tortilla chips covered with beans, beef or chicken fajitas, and cheese. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo
- Full La Costa Nachos$13.52
Tortilla chips covered with beans, beef or chicken fajitas, and cheese. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo
- Enchiladas$12.48
Three enchiladas topped with our savory mushroom cream sauce served with rice and refried beans
- Enchiladas Verdes$12.48
Three enchiladas topped with our salsa Verde and Monterrey Jack cheese served with rice & refried beans
- Burro Chulo$14.56
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, refried beans, rice, Monterey Jack cheese, and covered with chile con queso. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole
Birria
- 1/2 Lb Jalisco's Birria Bowl$14.56
Served with flour or corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, limes, radish, and a side of consome for dipping
- 1 Lb Jalisco's Birria Bowl$26.01
Served with flour or corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, limes, radish, and a side of consome for dipping
- Birria Tacos$13.52
(3) birria tacos served with onions, cilantro, and a side of consommé for dipping
- Quesabirria Tacos$14.56
(3) cheese birria tacos folded into a corn tortilla with melted cheese and served with onions, cilantro, lime, radish, tomatillo sauce, and a side of consommé broth for dipping
Steaks
Aguas Frescas
Soft Drinks
From Mexico
Desserts
Specials
Bar Menu
Traditional Micheladas
Flavored Cheladas
Cerveza Pitchers
House Tequila Shots
Select Tequila Shots
Premium Tequila Shots
Vodkas
Gins
Rums
Whiskey
- Single Seagrams 7$8.85
- Single Seagrams VO$8.85
- Single Honey Whiskey$8.85
- Single Wild Turkey$8.85
- Single Crown Royal$8.85
- Single Jim Beam$8.85
- Single Crown Apple$8.85
- Single Maker's Mark$12.49
- Single Chivas Regal$12.49
- Single Glenlivet 12$12.49
- Single Hennessy$12.49
- Single Rebecca Creek$12.49
- Single Remmy Martin$12.49
- Single Jack Daniel's$12.49
- Single Johnnie Walker$12.49
- Single Jameson$12.49
- Doubles Seagrams 7$17.18
- Doubles Seagrams VO$17.18
- Doubles Honey Whiskey$17.18
- Doubles Wild Turkey$17.18
- Doubles Crown Royal$17.18
- Doubles Jim Beam$17.18
- Doubles Crown Apple$17.18
- Doubles Maker's Mark$22.90
- Doubles Chivas Regal$22.90
- Doubles Hennessy$22.90
- Doubles Rebecca Creek$22.90
- Doubles Remmy Martin$22.90
- Doubles Jack Daniel's$22.90
- Doubles Johnnie Walker$22.90
- Doubles Jameson$22.90
House Liquor
Buchanan's
Cocktail Drinks
Cocktail Shots
House Wines
Shot Specials
Margaritas
Margaritas
- Regular Lime Gold$7.81
- Regular Mango$7.81
- Regular Strawberry$7.81
- Regular Peach$7.81
- Regular Raspberry$7.81
- Regular Piña Colada$7.81
- Regular Melon$7.81
- Regular Sangria$7.81
- Regular Passion Fruit$7.81
- Regular Desert Pear$7.81
- Regular Blue Curacao$7.81
- Regular Watermelon$7.81
- Regular Pomegranate$7.81
- Regular Spicy Mango$7.81
- Jumbo Lime Gold$13.01
- Jumbo Mango$13.01
- Jumbo Strawberry$13.01
- Jumbo Peach$13.01
- Jumbo Raspberry$13.01
- Jumbo Piña Colada$13.01
- Jumbo Melon$13.01
- Jumbo Sangria$13.01
- Jumbo Passion Fruit$13.01
- Jumbo Desert Pear$13.01
- Jumbo Blue Curacao$13.01
- Jumbo Watermelon$13.01
- Jumbo Pomegranate$13.01
- Jumbo Spicy Mango$13.01
- Margarita Tower (60 Oz) Lime Gold$37.47
- Margarita Tower (60 Oz) Mango$37.47
- Margarita Tower (60 Oz) Strawberry$37.47
- Margarita Tower (60 Oz) Peach$37.47
- Margarita Tower (60 Oz) Raspberry$37.47
- Margarita Tower (60 Oz) Piña Colada$37.47
- Margarita Tower (60 Oz) Melon$37.47
- Margarita Tower (60 Oz) Sangria$37.47
- Margarita Tower (60 Oz) Passion Fruit$37.47
- Margarita Tower (60 Oz) Desert Pear$37.47
- Margarita Tower (60 Oz) Blue Curacao$37.47
- Margarita Tower (60 Oz) Watermelon$37.47
- Margarita Tower (60 Oz) Pomegranate$37.47
- Margarita Tower (60 Oz) Spicy Mango$37.47
Skinny Fresh Ritas
Crazy Ritas (Jarrito Ritas)
Crazy Ritas (Alex Pit Bull Rita)
Select Ritas
Traditional Tequila Drinks
Premium Ritas
Online Ordering Menu
Lunch - Fried Seafood Platters
- Fried Catfish & Shrimp$13.52
Fried catfish or popcorn shrimp on gambino's French bread dressed with lettuce, tomato, and tarter sauce. Served with fries
- Fried Catfish*$11.44
Fried catfish or popcorn shrimp on gambino's French bread dressed with lettuce, tomato, and tarter sauce. Served with fries, substitute gumbo for 3
- 4 Pcs Fried Shrimp$11.44
Fried catfish or popcorn shrimp on gambino's French bread dressed with lettuce, tomato, and tarter sauce. Served with fries, substitute gumbo for 3
- 6" Po Boy$11.44
Fried catfish or popcorn shrimp on gambino's French bread dressed with lettuce, tomato, and tarter sauce. Served with fries, substitute gumbo for 3
- Fish & Chips*$11.44
Fried catfish or popcorn shrimp on gambino's French bread dressed with lettuce, tomato, and tarter sauce. Served with fries, substitute gumbo for 3
Lunch - Chicken Breasts
- Blanco Chicken*$11.44
Covered with our queso Blanco. All chicken breasts are served with Mexican rice and grilled vegetables
- Pollo Espinaca$11.44
Covered with our spinach - sour cream sauce. All chicken breasts are served with Mexican rice and grilled vegetables
- Naked Chicken Breast$10.40
Served with mango habanero sauce. All chicken breasts are served with Mexican rice and grilled vegetables
Lunch - Fettuccine Alfredo
Lunch - Tex-Mex Lunch
- Fajitas$11.44
Served with Mexican rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas
- Flautas$10.40
3 flour tortillas deep fried and filled with chicken or beef fajita. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole
- Burro Chulo$11.44
Large flour tortilla filled with beef fajita or chicken fajita, refried beans, Mexican rice. Monterrey Jack cheese, and covered with chile con queso. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole
- Enchiladas$11.44
3 beef, chicken, or cheese enchiladas covered with our mushroom sour cream sauce and served with Mexican rice and refried rice
- Memo's Burrito$13.52
Large flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken fajita, beans, Mexican rice, Monterrey jack cheese, and covered with our special Cajun creamy-crawfish sauce. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole
Lunch - Grilled or Blackened
Lunch - Taco Town
- Street Tacos$11.44
3 beef or chicken fajita tacos cooked with cilantro and onion. Served with guacamole
- Boom Boom Tacos$11.44
3 popcorn shrimp tacos with shredded cabbage, boom boom sauce and black olives
- Baja Tacos$11.44
3 tilapia fish tacos served with shredded cabbage
- Tacos Al Carbon$11.44
2 beef or chicken fajita tacos rolled in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo
Dinner - Appetizers
- 1/2 Lb Cockroach Shrimp$15.60
Shrimp tossed in a garlic and chili powder sauce
- 1 Lb Cockroach Shrimp$29.14
Shrimp tossed in a garlic and chili powder sauce
- Fried Boundin Balls$10.40
5 pieces. Traditional Louisiana pork and rice sausage, deep-fried and served with green onion ranch
- Toasted Ceviche$6.25
Pico de gallo with fresh lime juice and avocado. Your choice of lime-cured ceviche
- Crab & Spinach Dip$10.40
Crab meat, spinach, and garlic sautéed and finished with heavy whipping cream and Parmesan cheese. Served with garlic toast for dipping
- Fried Calamari$12.48
Deep-fried calamari accompanied by marinara sauce. Served with fries
- Crawfish Tails$11.44
Your choice of breaded or grilled
- Guacamole$9.00
Traditional creamy guacamole served with chips
- Shrimp Aguachile$15.60
1/2 lb of lime-cured raw jumbo shrimp, cucumber, onions, cilantro, jalapeño, and sliced avocado. Served with your choice of traditional tomatillo serrano sauce or our black seafood sauce
- Chunky Avocado Salad$13.52
Fresh avocado, onions, diced tomatoes, jalapeño, and lime juice
- Boom Boom Shrimp$12.48
Breaded option shrimp tossed in our boom boom sauce. Served with fries
- Chicharrones$10.40
Served with sriracha, salsa quemada, and white chile con queso
Dinner - Ceviches
- Ceviche La Coasta$13.52
Lime-cured tilapia, pico de gallo, avocado, and jalapeño peppers
- Ceviche Vallarta$17.69
Shrimp, octopus, scallops, lime juice, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and jalapeño. Garnished with cucumber, and avocado
- Tropical Ceviche$17.69
Lime-cured redfish with mango, pineapple, cucumber, tomato, serrano, and cilantro
Dinner - Oysters
- 1/2 Lb Fried Oysters$14.56
Fresh gulf oysters, breaded in cornmeal, deep-fried, and served with boom boom sauce
- 1 Lb Fried Oysters$21.85
Fresh gulf oysters, breaded in cornmeal, deep-fried, and served with boom boom sauce
- No Name Oysters$16.65
6 grilled oysters covered with Parmesan and Monterrey cheese, bacon, and jalapeño
- Aguachile Oysters$14.56
Lime-cured raw oysters cucumber, onions, cilantro, jalapenos, and sliced avocado. All mixed with our special and traditional tomatillo serrano sauce
Dinner - Boiled Seafood
- 1/2 Lb Cajun Shrimp$19.77
Boiled shrimp, Cajun sausage, corn, mushrooms, and red potatoes tossed with you choice of flavor
- 1 Lb Cajun Shrimp$23.93
Boiled shrimp, Cajun sausage, corn, mushrooms, and red potatoes tossed with you choice of flavor
- 1/2 Lb Botana Shrimp$13.52
Spicy hot-boiled shrimp served with yellow corn and red potatoes
- 1 Lb Botana Shrimp$22.89
Spicy hot-boiled shrimp served with yellow corn and red potatoes
Dinner - Rice, Soups, & Salads
- Alex's Soup$21.85
Seafood soup with shrimp, snow crab legs, fish, octopus, mussels, carrots, potatoes, and fried rice
- Shrimp Soup$15.60
Shrimp soup with baby potatoes, carrots, fried rice, and two corn tostadas
- Louisiana Style Gumbo$7.28
Gulf shrimp and blue crab simmered with onion, okra, bell pepper, celery, and Louisiana Cajun spices, thickened with roux and served with rice
- La Costa Fried Rice$10.15
Rice cooked with celery, carrots, green onions, peas, and sesame oil
- Fish Soup$13.52
Fish soup with baby potatoes, carrots, fried rice, and two corn tostadas
- Chapala Broth$17.69
Fish, shrimp, octopus, and mixed vegetables
Dinner - Fried Seafood
- La Costa Fried Seafood Combo$20.81
One fried catfish fillet, three shrimp, and three gulef oysters
- Fried Shrimp$16.65
Six jumbo butterflied shrimp breaded and deep-fried until golden brown
- Po' Boy$16.65
Your choice of breaded catfish or popcorn shrimp po boy with tarter sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Served with fries
- Fish & Chips$15.60
Crunchy beer-battered white flaky cod fish
- Jorge's Plate$17.69
Four fried shrimp and catfish fillet
- Fried Catfish$16.65
Cornmeal battered American raised catfish fillets fried golden brown
- Coconut Shrimp$18.73
Coconut battered shrimp fried and served on a grilled pineapple with pineapple-habanero sauce
Dinner - Grilled & Blackened Fish
- Crispy Salmon & Shrimp$22.89
Grilled salmon fillet and two seared jumbo shrimp. Served with chile ancho honey-glaze sauce and pico de gallo
- Mojarra Frita$15.60
Deep-fried whole tilapia served with tomatillo sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw
- Island Fish$16.65
Crispy grilled fish covered with our special Cajun creamy crawfish sauce, served with pico de gallo
- Mahi-mahi$21.85
Grilled filet of fresh mahi-mahi served with mango habanero sauce and pico de gallo
- Grilled Tilapia & Shrimp$16.65
Grilled tilapia and two shrimp served with our delicious tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo
- Tilapia a La Diabla$14.56
Tilapia fillet sautéed and tossed in our spicy chipotle sauce. Served with pico de gallo
Dinner - Chicken Platters
- Del Mar Chicken$18.73
Grilled chicken breast covered with our Cajun creamy crawfish sauce
- Pollo Captain$21.85
Grilled chicken breast and three grilled shrimp covered with our Cajun creamy crawfish sauce. Served with grilled vegetables and fried rice
- Blanco Chicken$16.65
Chicken breast grilled to perfection, topped with chile con queso sauce
- Popeye's Chicken$18.73
Grilled chicken breast covered with sauteed spinach and creamy mushroom sauce. Served with fried rice and vegetables
- Grilled Chicken Breast$15.60
Chicken breast grilled to perfection served with our mango habanero sauce
Dinner - Sinaloa Style
- Seafood Tower$21.85
Fish ceviche, boiled shrimp, octopus, scallops, cucumber, onion, and avocado all smothered in our la Costa black and red seafood
- Malibu Coconut Shrimp$20.81
Sauteed shrimp with pineapple sauce, coconut cream, and Malibu rum. Covered with shredded coconut served with Mexican rice and salad
- Shrimp Don Chuy$20.81
Grilled shrimp covered with garlic butter, cream cheese, chipotle sauce, and mozzarella cheese served with mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables
- Chapito's Shrimp$19.77
Shrimp toasted with queso panela and jalapeño wrapped with bacon and grilled until crispy cover with white chile con queso served with fried rice and sliced avocado
- Chalinos Ceviche$20.81
Lime-cured tilapia, shrimp, and octopus, all mixed with pico de gallo served with sliced avocado Agua chile sauce and fresh oysters on the half shell
- Ostiones Viagra$27.06
Gulf Coast oysters, ceviche oysters, green sauce, Agua chile oysters, black sauce Agua chile oysters, and Michelada oyster shots
Dinner - Steaks
Aguas Frescas
Soft Drinks
From Mexico
Kids Menu
Desserts
Sides
- $ide Alfredo sauce$3.50
- $ide Boiled eggs$3.50
- $ide Boom boom sauce$0.99
- $ide Bread$2.50
- $ide Broccoli$2.99
- $ide CCQ 3 oz$3.99
- $ide CCQ 8 oz$7.99
- $ide Charros$3.50
- $ide Cheddar Cheese$1.99
- $ide Cheddar cheese$0.99
- $ide Chipotle sauce$0.99
- $ide CHK$2.99
- $ide Ck fried rice$4.00
- $ide Clamato$1.50
- $ide Coleslaw$0.99
- $ide Consome$3.99
- $ide Corn$3.50
- $ide Corn tortillas$1.99
- $ide Del mar sauce$3.50
- $ide Diabla sauce$2.99
- $ide Fresh Jalapenos$1.99
- $ide Fried rice$3.50
- $ide Fries$2.99
- $ide Guacamole$1.99
- $ide Honey glaze sauce$0.99
- $ide Hush puppies$1.99
- $ide Loaded mash$3.99
- $ide Mac & Cheese$2.49
- $ide Mango hababero$0.99
- $ide Mashed potato$2.99
- $ide Mex Rice$3.50
- $ide Miche mix$1.99
- $ide Mushroon$1.50
- $ide Onion$0.25
- $ide Parmesan cheese$0.99
- $ide Pico$0.50
- $ide Potatoes$2.50
- $ide Refritos$2.99
- $ide Salad$3.75
- $ide Salsa quemada$0.99
- $ide Salsa verde$2.99
- $ide Sausage$3.50
- $ide SHMP$2.99
- $ide Shmp fried rice$4.25
- $ide Sliced avocado$1.99
- $ide Sour cream$0.75
- $ide Tomatoes$0.50
- $ide Toreados$1.99
- $ide Veggies$3.50
- $side Flour tortillas$2.25
- Butter$0.99
- Garlic butter$0.99
- Side Cucumbers$0.75
A La Carte
- (1) Beef Enchilada$3.50
- (1) Bf & Shrimp Skewer$10.50
- (1) Bf Fajita taco$3.50
- (1) Catfish Fillet$6.99
- (1) Cheese enchilada$2.50
- (1) Chicken Breast$6.99
- (1) Chicken Enchilada$2.99
- (1) Ck fajita taco$2.99
- (1) Fajita Setup/w beans
- (1) Fish Taco$3.75
- (1) Fried Shrimp$2.25
- (1) Mojarra Frita$10.99
- (1) Oyster$2.50
- (1) Quail$7.99
- (1) Quesabirria$3.75
- (1) Red Fish Fillet$13.99
- (1) Scorpion Shrimp$3.50
- (1) Shrimp Taco$3.25
- (1) Snow Crab$13.99
- (1) Tilapia Fillet$6.99