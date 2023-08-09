La Cruderia 8394 Bellaire Blvd
Food
Aguachiles
Appetizers
Birria Fries
French fries loaded with juicy birria, melted cheese, cilantro, onion and tomatillo sauce. Consome on the side.
Camarones al Ajo
Jumbo Shrimp Shell on, GARLIC
Camarones al Guajillo
Jumbo Shrimp Shell on, GUAJILLO PEPPER
Camarones Chiltepin
Jumbo Shrimp Shell on, CHILE PIQUIN PEPPER
Chicharron de atun
Fresh fried tuna bites with guacamole and tomatillo salsa.
Empanadas de Camaron
Shrimp and cheese turnovers with pico de gallo and mayo chipotle sauce.
Panuchos Yucatecos
Two stuffed gorditas with black beans, topped with cochinita pibil, pickled red onion, cilantro and habanero sauce on side
Pulpo con Papas Reganonas
Seared Octopus with melted cheese and spicy serrano-piquin salsa served over fried potatoes.
Papas Fritas
French fries
Papas Fritas La Cruderia
French fries with buffalo sauce and crumble blue cheese.
Esquites
Mexico’s city style corn. With Mayo, cheese, lime and chile.
Ceviches y Coctel
Coctel de camarón
Shrimp, diced tomato, onion, serrano chili, habanero, cilantro, cucumber, cocktail sauce and avocado.
Coctel Vuelve a la Vida
Shrimp, Fish, Octopus, Oyster, tomato, onion, serrano chili, habanero, cilantro, cocktail sauce, cucumber and avocado
Ceviche Blanco
Fish, onion, cucumber, cilantro, serrano pepper, habanero pepper, tomato and avocado
Ceviche Mango-Habanero
Fish, mango, tomato, cucumber, cilantro, habanero chili and avocado
Ceviche Yucateco
Fish, shrimp, onion, cilantro, cucumber, habanero sauce, habanero chili, tomato and avocado
Ceviche Yucateco (solo camaron)
Shrimp, onion, cilantro, cucumber, habanero sauce, habanero chili, tomato and avocado
Ceviche Nayarita
White fish cooked and seasoned with spices, lime, carrot, tomato, onion, cilantro, habanero and green tomato
Ceviche de Coliflor
Steam Cauliflower ceviche, seasoned with lime and spices, carrots, tomato, onion, cilantro and pepper.
Desserts
Kids Menu
Other Cravings
Asado de Puerco
Pork shoulder in mexican spices and dried red peppers sauce. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Chilaquiles Rojos
Crispy fried tortillas with red salsa, cheese, crema mexicana, avocado and black beans. Add 2 eggs, carne asada, birria, cochinita or chicken at extra cost.
Chilaquiles Verdes
Crispy fried tortillas with green tomatillo, cheese, crema mexicana, avocado and black beans. Add 2 eggs, carne asada, birria, cochinita or chicken at extra cost.
Flautas de Birria
Crispy fried birria taquitos, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, cheese, crema mexicana, and tomatillo salsa. Consome onside.
Mojarra Frita
Fried whole tilapia with rice, salad, and chile de arbol sauce.
Tinga de Pollo
Shredded chicken breast in chipotle-tomato sauce. Served with Mexican rice and black beans
Oysters
Protein Sides
Sauces
Sides
Arroz
Blue Cheese
Carne Seca (1 Pedazo)
cebolla curtida
Consome 16oz
Consome 32oz
Consome 6oz
Copa de Fruta
Extra Camaron (1)
Ensalada
Extra Camaron coctel
Extra Pescado ceviche
Extra Pulpo
Frijoles
Guacamole
Limones
Plato de Fruta
Mayonesa
Orden de Tortillas
Pan con mantequilla
Papas Fritas Pequenas
Pico de Gallo
Polvo Chiltepin
Queso Fresco
Queso Jack
Ranch
Side Aguacate
Side Chile Habanero
Side de Cebolla Cruda
Side de Chile Serrano
Side de Cilantro
Side de dulces
Side de Helado
Side de Tostadas
Sour Cream
Ketchup
Sopes
Soups
Caldo de Birria con Res
Octopus and shrimp house recipe sopes, with black beans, avocado, cheese and fried leeks.
Caldo de Camarón
Spicy Shrimp Broth, Carrots, Potatoes and Celery
Tortilla Soup Small
Served with tortilla chips, chile pasilla, queso fresco, avocado and mexican cream
Tortilla Soup Large
Served with tortilla chips, chile pasilla, queso fresco, avocado and mexican cream
Specials
Tacos
Quesabirrias
Crispy beef birria tacos on corn tortilla, filled with monterrey cheese, cilantro, onion. Consome and green tomatillo salsa on the side.
Taco de Chapulines
Dehydrated and seasoned Chapulines in a handmade tortilla over fresh guacamole and red sauce on the side.
Tacos ala Plancha
Grilled fish or shrimp in guajillo butter sauce served with cabbage, pico de gallo, pickled red onion and chipotle-mayonnaise
Tacos Cochinita Pibil
Cochinita pibil on handmade corn tortilla with pickled red onion, cilantro and habanero sauce on the side.
Tacos de Asada
House marinated carne asada on a homemade tortilla, cilantro, onion, grilled onion, cucumber and taquera serrano salsa.
Tacos de Birria
Beef Birria on a handmade tortilla with cilantro, onion, consome and green tomatillo salsa on side
Tacos de Pescado al PASTOR
Marinated fish in dried chilies, spices and pineapple
Tacos Estilo Baja
Fish or Shrimp fried tempura tacos, Cabbage, pico de gallo, pickled habanero onion, chipotle mayo on the side.
Tacos Gober
House shrimp recipe, melted cheese on a semi-crispy tortilla, pico de gallo and mayo chipotle on the side.
Tortas
Tostadas
Tostada Ceviche Blanco
Fish, onion, cucumber, cilantro, serrano pepper, habanero pepper, tomato and avocado
Tostada de Coctel de Camarón
Shrimp, tomato, onion, serrano chili, habanero, cilantro, cucumber, cocktail sauce and avocado
Tostada Mango Habanero
Fish, mango, tomato, cucumber, cilantro, habanero chili and avocado
Tostada Ycateco (Solo Camaron)
Shrimp, onion, cilantro, cucumber, habanero sauce, habanero chili, tomato and avocado
Tostada Yucateco
Fish, shrimp, onion, cilantro, cucumber, habanero sauce, habanero chili, tomato and avocado
Tostadas de Pulpo
Octopus tostadas with onion, cucumber, cilantro, spicy Serrano-Piquin salsa and avocado.
Wings
Soft Drinks
Agua Fresca de Jamaica
Natural flavored waters
Agua Fresca de Pina
Natural flavored waters
Caprisun
Coca Cola
Coca Cola mexicana medio litro
Diet Coke
Dr.Pepper
Jarrito de Limon
Jarrito Fruit Punch
Jarrito Pina
Jarrito Tamarindo
Jarritos Mandarina
Sprite
Sunkist
Topo Chico
Champurrado
Beer
Beer
Beverages Sides
Micheladas
Michelada
Clasica
Tajin and chamoy rim, ice, fresh lime juice, homemade michelada mix, clamato and tajin.
Negra
Tajin and chamoy rim, ice, fresh lime juice, michelada mix and tajin.
Picosita
Tajin and chamoy rim, ice, fresh lime juice and our spicy michelada mix.
La Toxica
32oz Caguama, Shrimp, cucumber and our classic Michelada Mix.
De Camaron
Tajin and chamoy rim, ice, fresh lime juice, homemade michelada mix, clamato. Covered in Shrimp, jicama, cucumber, orange, snack mix, peanuts and house snack sauce
De Mango
Tajin and Chamoy rim, ice, fresh lime juice, homemade classic sauce, fresh mango. Covered in: Fresh mango, eskwinkles, mango gummies, spicy mango and more...
De Tamarindo
Chamoy and tajin rim, ice, fresh lime juice, homemade michelada mix, fresh tamarind. Topped with: tamarind balls, eskwinkles, jicama, cucumber, flavored lollipop, and more...
De Gomitas
Classic Michelada. Topped with: variety of gummies, spicy candies, sweet/sour, cucumber, Japanese peanuts, mango lollipop and more...
La Golosa
Classic Michelada covered with: Beef jerky, Shrimp, Pickled pork skins, spicy peanuts, cucumber, snack mix and more.
Chelada
Salted rim, ice, fresh lime juice, and a pinch of salt.
Virgen
Classic Michelada with Topo Chico
Cocktails & Shots
Mixed Drinks
Frozen Margarita 8oz
Lime Frozen Margarita
Frozen Margarita 12oz
Lime Frozen Margarita
Cantarito
Tequila, fresh lime juice, salt, pineapple, orange and grapefruit soda.
Paloma
Tequila blanco, fresh lime and grapefruit soda.
Mojito Crudo
Tequila, muddled cucumber, mint, fresh lime juice, cucumber mint syrup and a splash of Topo-chico.
CucuBerry
Tequila, muddled strawberries and cucumber, fresh lime juice, strawberry and cucumber syrup, splash of Topo-chico.
Half Time
Tequila, hibiscus syrup, hibiscus water, fresh lime juice, lime frozen margarita and hibiscus salt rim.
Very Frozen
Hibiscus and Strawberry Frozen Margarita
Margarita Rocks Original
Tequila, orange liqueur, syrup and fresh lime juice.
Margarita Rocks Mango
Tequila, orange liqueur, syrup, fresh lime, and mango pulp.
Margarita Rocks Tamarindo
Tequila, orange liqueur, syrup, fresh lime juice, and tamarind pulp.
Carajillo
Espresso shot, Licor 43