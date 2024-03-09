La Cuvee Miami 1101 SW 8th St
FOOD MENU
APPETIZERS
- Empanadas$4.95
- Tequeños de Queso$6.75
Shishito pepper, yuzu, ichimi togarashi, Maldon salt, Bonito flakes
- Tequeño de Queso y Guayaba$7.95
- Arepitas Fritas con Nata y Queso$5.95
24hrs marinated, slow cooked pork bondiola in a soft bun
- Chorizo con Arepitas$4.95
Octopus on the grill, anticuchera sauce, chimichurri Nippon, potatoes cream
- Chicharron con Arepitas$4.95
Juice chicken breast breaded, soaked with our home-made buffalo sauce, side of blue cheese accompanied with little canes of celery and carrot
- Yuca Frita con Salsa de la Casa$4.95
Twp 4oz homemade wagyu patties, bacon jelly, red pickle onion, special house mayo in a Brioche bread
- Arepa Trio$8.25
Three delicious wontons stuffed with home-made salmon tartar, avocado pure spicy mayo, black sesame seed
- Tostones cargados$14.25
- Ceviche de Chicharron$14.25
- Coctel de Camaron$15.25
- Arepita con Guacamole$14.25
AREPAS
- Arepa a Caballo$13.50
- Arepa con Queso$9.99
Usuzukuri fresh corvina, garlic jalapeno sauce, chalaca, micro cilantro, churry tomatoes, avocado, extra virgin olive oil
- Arepa de Chicharron y Queso$14.50
- Arepa de Pabellon$14.95
- Arepa La Cuvee$14.95
Chef's Special. Chorizo y Queso
- Arepa La Rumbera$14.25
Pernil
- Arepa La Viuda$4.50
Plain Arepa
- Arepa Mixta$15.50
Carne Desmechada, Chicharron y Queso
- Arepa Peluda$14.95
- Arepa Reina Pepiada$14.95
- AREPA MONDAY SPECIAL 2X20$20.00
- Arepa la Vegana$13.25
Stir veggies and avocado
- Chef's Special Arepa$16.25
Shrimp stuffed with house sauce
BRUNCH
CACHAPAS
FAST FOOD/COMIDAS RAPIDAS
MAIN COURSE
PICADAS
POSTRES
- Maracuya pudding$5.75
Two Scoops
- Flan$5.75
Red wine reduction, passion fruit, Italian merengue torch, berries, chocolate zest
- 3 Leches$5.75
Homemade traditional tres leches with a twist
- Churros con Nutella$5.75
Tempura cheesecake with crafted gelato of your choice
- Chocolate Lava Cake$8.00
with ice cream of your choice