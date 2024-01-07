La Eskinna - Food Truck 1825 SATURN BLVD LOT 6
Appetizers
- Guac and Chips$7.99
Delicious guacamole with pico de gallo served with totopos (tortilla chips)
- Chips and Queso$7.99
Our special house made queso served with totopos (tortilla chips)
- Esquites$6.99
Corn off the cob. Optional toppings: flaming hot cheetos or Takis
- Cheese Empanadas$8.99
3 flour empanadas filled with cheese, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese and onion
Entree
- Birria$3.99
The best taco you will ever try, shredded beef taco with cheese, onion and cilantro. Served with a cup of our delicious broth.
- Taco$3.99
No description needed, just choose your protein and tell us if you want onion and cilantro on top.
- Quesabirria$13.99
Same as our birria, just in a 12 in flour tortilla, amazing!
- Quesadilla$13.99
12 in tortilla filled with cheese and the protein of your choice.
- Plain Quesadilla$8.99
12 in tortilla filled with cheese
- Loaded Fries$15.99
French fries topped with cheese, the protein of your choice, sour cream, onion and cilantro.
- Torta$13.99
The mexican sandwich, telera bread filled with the protein of your choice, mayo, cheese, and guacamole
- Taquitos$7.29
3 corn tortilla taquitos topped with either: flaming hot cheetos, chipotle mayo, cotija cheese and sour cream. OR queso, guacamole and cotija cheese
- Mini Flautas$6.49
3 corn tortilla flautas filled with your choice of either shredded chicken or shredded beef. Topped with sour cream, cotija cheese and lettuce.
- Birria Ramen$7.99
Cup of noodles cooked with the delicious house made birria broth, topped with shredded beef, onion and cilantro.
- Papa Asada$12.99
Baked potato topped with butter, cheese, sour cream, scallions and your choice of protein