La Familia 206 Van Dorn St
Lunch
Appetizers
A La Carte
Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken laid on a bed of lettuce. Topped with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cheese.
Taco Salad - Grilled Chicken
Crispy flour shell with your choice of ground beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Fajita Taco Salad - Steak
Flour Crispy tortilla with grilled chicken or steak cooked with bell peppers and onions. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Taco Salad - Ground Beef
Fajita Taco Salad - Grilled Chicken
Kid's Menu
Lunch Specials
Lunch Enchilada Supreme
1 beef and 1 chicken enchilada. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Two Taquitos
2 taquitos; 1 chicken and 1 beef. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Pork Burrito
1 carnita burrito. Topped green sauce, nacho cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and rice.
Lunch Steak Fajitas
With grilled tender sliced steak. Cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Lunch Grilled Chicken Fajitas
With grilled chicken. Served with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Speady Gonzalez
1 enchilada, 1 taco, rice, and beans.
Quesadilla chipotle
Stuffed flour tortilla with chicken. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Carreta Special
4 little chimichangas ; 2 chicken and 2 beef. Topped with cheese sauce and enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Chimichanga
Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Quesadilla Fajita Steak Lunch
Quesadilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak, cheese, bell peppers, and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Quesadilla pastor
Quesadilla stuffed with grilled pork, onions, and pineapples. Served with rice, tomatoes, lettuce, and sour cream.
Lunch Combination
It's express lunch you have the option to select one of the following: burrito, enchilada, taco, chile relleno, tostado, or a tamale. Served with rice and beans.
Quesadilla Fajita Grilled Chicken Lunch (Copy)
Quesadilla filled with grilled chicken, cheese, bell peppers, and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Desserts
Dinner/AnyTime
Appetizers
Salads
Anytime
Tortilla Soup
Special made broth along with chicken, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, and crispy tortilla strips
Huevos con Chorizo
Two scrambled eggs with chorizo. Served with rice, beans, tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros
Chicken Strips Basket with Fries
Double Cheeseburger
Fajita Steak Burrito
Fajita Grilled Chicken Burrito
Burrito Deluxe
Flaco's Burrito
California Chicken Burrito
California Steak Burrito
3 Tacos Platter
3 Hawaiian Pork Tacos
Quoesabirria Tacos
3 Fish Tacos
3 Shrimp Tacos
Tacos la Familia
Enchiladas
Supreme
4 enchiladas with 1 chicken, 1 beef, 1 cheese, 1 bean. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Verde
2 chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Seafood
2 enchiladas with shrimp and imitation crab, colored peppers. Topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Mexicanas
2 corn tortillas stuffed with grilled steak served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Spinach
2 enchiladas stuffed with spinach, onions, and mushrooms. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Cheese Enchilada
Steak
Carne Asada
2 tender slices of ribeye steak. Served with rice, whole beans, onions, and tortillas.
Steak Ranchero
One T-bone steak with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Steak Veracruz
T-bone steak and shrimp. Topped with grilled onions and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
3 Compadres
Ribeye steak, chicken breast, and shrimp. Served with mushrooms, onions, rice, beans, and tortillas.
Classic Steak
12 oz steak ribeye with vegetables and baked potatoes.
Seafood
Camarones a la Mexicana
Shrimp cooked with onions, jalapeno peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Camarones Ranchero
Grilled shrimp. Cooked with ranchero sauce, served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Galic shrimp served with rice, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Camarones La Familia
Delicious bacon-wrapped jumbo shrimp. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Cocktail
Large shrimp with cocktail sauce, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado. Served with crackers.
Fried Mojarra
Deep fried whole tilapia . Served with rice, lettuce, avocado slices, and pico de gallo.
Arroz con Camarones
Seasoned shrimp on top of a bed of rice with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and cheese dip.
Chimichangas de Camaron
1 deep fried tortilla stuffed with shrimp. Served with rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Seafood Chimichangas
Deep fried tortilla stuffed with shrimp, imitation crab meat, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
La Tilapia Diabla
Tilapia cooked with mushrooms, onions, broccoli, zucchini, and colored bell peppers. Served with diabla hot sauce, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
A La Carte
Kid's Menu
Chimichangas
Chicken Chimichangas
Deep fried tortilla stuffed with chicken. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Ground beef Chimichangas
Deep fried tortilla stuffed with ground beef. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
The people choices
Chimichangas
Deep fried tortilla stuffed with chicken or ground beef. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, and sour cream.
Nachos Fajita
Cheese nachos. Topped with your choice of chicken, steak, or mixed. Topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo.
Carnitas
Pork tips. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Rey Poblano
1 poblano pepper stuffed cheese. Topped with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Served with rice and beans.
Pina Fajita
Steak, chicken, and shrimp cooked with pineapple, bell peppers, and onions. Topped with cheese dip. Served with tortillas, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, and beans.
Taquitos Mexicanos
Nachos Supreme
Corn chips. Topped with beans, ground beef, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Dinner Combination
It’s express dinner and you have the option of two of the following: burrito, enchilada, taco, tostada, chile, relleno, and a tamale. Served with rice and beans.