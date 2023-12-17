Visitanos Hoy -:- Visit Us Today
La Familia Jalisco
Food
Starters
Tacos / Meats
- Asada Taco$4.00
Steak
- Suadero Taco$4.00
Flank steak
- Pollo Taco$4.00
Chicken
- Al Pastor Taco$4.00
Pork with pineapple
- Barbacoa Taco$4.00
Beef cheek
- Birria Taco$4.00
Shredded beef
- Carne Molida Taco$4.00
Ground beef
- Chorizo Taco$4.00
Mexican sausage
- Tripa Taco$4.75
Beef intestines
- Lengua Taco$4.50
Beef tongue
- Camaron Taco$4.50
Shrimp
Seafood
Small Bites
Fajitas
- Steak Fajitas$18.00
Cooked with bell peppers & onions
- Chicken Fajitas$18.00
Cooked with bell peppers & onions
- Fajitas 3 Mariachis$21.00
Combination of marinated steak, chicken, and shrimp cooked with bell peppers & onion
- Alambre$19.00
Combination of steak, bacon, bell peppers, onion, & melted cheese on top
- Shrimp Fajitas$23.00
Cooked with bell peppers & onions
Mexican plates
- Enchiladas Mexicanas$15.00
4 corn tortillas dipped in guajillo sauce, lightly fried & wrapped in queso fresco (cheese) topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & sour cream (substitute for chicken or ground beef)
- Enchiladas Suizas$15.00
4 corn tortillas wrapped with chicken smothered in poblano sauce. Topped with cheese & sour cream (substitute for cheese or ground beef)
- Flautas$13.00
4 rolled fried tacos topped with lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, & sour cream. Choice of beef or chicken
- Taco Dinner$15.00
3 corn tacos choice of 1 meat topped with onion & cilantro (lengua, tripa, shrimp & flour shell not included)
- Birria Taco Combo$13.50
3 birria tacos & consomme topped with onion & cilantro
- Bistec a La Mexicana$17.00
Sautéed steak with pico de gallo in a flavorful homemade tomato sauce
- Platillo De Chicharron$17.00
Pork rinds in mild green salsa topped with onion & cilantro
- Tamales Dinner$12.50
3 tamales. Pork or chicken
- Enchiladas mex flour$16.50
- Enchiladas Suizas flour tortillas$16.50
Kids Menu
Favorites
- Dry Burrito$15.00
Large flour tortilla wrapped with choice of meat, beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion & sour cream
- Wet Burrito$17.00
Large flour tortilla wrapped with choice of meat, beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, sour cream & sauce on top
- Cali-Burrito$15.00
Large flour tortilla, spread of beans, steak, fries, pico de gallo, nacho cheese, chipotle sour cream & avocado
- Torta$10.99
Mexican sandwich, choice of meat, spread of beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeño, avocado & mayo
- Torta Hawaiana$10.99
Mexican sandwich, steak, cheese, lettuce, ham, grilled pineapple, avocado & mayo
- Nachos$15.00
Tortilla chips, beans, ground beef or chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & jalapeños
- Carne Asada Fries$13.00
French fries, nacho cheese, steak, pico de gallo & sour cream
- Quesadilla$14.00
Flour tortilla folded over cheese, choice of meat, filled with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & sour cream
- Quesabirria XL with Consome$15.00
- 2 Meat Dry Burrito$16.00
- 2 Meat Wet Burrito$18.00
Sides
- Rice & Beans$3.99
- Beans$3.99
- Rice$3.99
- Queso Fresco$2.99
- Shredded Cheese$2.99
- Sour Cream$1.00
2 oz
- Cebollita Mix$3.50
- Avocado Slices$2.99
- Pico De Gallo$3.50
6 oz
- Consome$3.50
- Jalapeños Fresh$2.00
- Jalapeños Pickled$2.00
- Grilled Jalapeno$0.30
- 4 Corn Tortillas$1.00
4 pieces
- 3 Flour Tortillas$1.50
3 pieces
- Fries$3.99
- 1/2 Queso Dip$3.99
6 oz. No chips
- 1/2 Guacamole$3.99
6 oz. No chips
- Singe Tamal - Pork$2.99
- Singe Tamal - Chicken$2.99
- 8oz Chip Salsa only$2.99
- Bag Of Chips$1.99
- 2oz Red Salsa$0.59
- 2oz Green Salsa$0.59