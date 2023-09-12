La Familia Mexican Restaurant 20710 Gulf Freeway
Main Menu
Enchilada Dinners
Cheese Enchilada DN
Three enchiladas stuffed with cheddar cheese topped with chili gravy and cheddar cheese. Served with rice, beans and guacamole.
Guacamole Enchilada DN
Three guacamole enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Enchilada DN
Three shrimp enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice, beans and guacamole
Chicken Mole Enchilada DN
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with our red mole sauce and Monterey jack cheese. Served with rice, beans and guacamole.
Beef Enchilada DN
Three ground beef enchiladas topped with chili gravy and cheddar cheese. Served with rice, beans and guacamole.
Beef Fajita Enchilada DN
Three beef fajita enchiladas topped with chili gravy and cheddar cheese. Served with rice, beans and guacamole.
Three Amigos DN
A ground beef, cheese and shredded chicken enchilada topped with chili gravy and cheddar cheese. Served with rice, beans and guacamole.
Tamale Dinner DN
Three pork tamales topped with chili gravy and cheddar cheese. Served with rice, beans and guacamole.
Chicken Enchilada DN
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice, beans and guacamole.
Chicken Fajita Enchilada DN
Three chicken fajita enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice, beans and guacamole.
Sour Cream Chicken Enchilada DN
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream sauce and Monterey jack cheese. Served with rice, beans and guacamole.
Sour Cream Cheese Enchiladas DN
Three enchiladas stuffed with Monterey jack cheese topped with sour cream sauce and Monterey jack cheese. Served with rice, beans and guacamole.
Chipotle Chicken Enchilada DN
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce and Monterey jack cheese. Served with rice, beans and guacamole.
Chipotle Cheese Enchilada DN
Three enchiladas stuffed with Monterey jack cheese topped with chipotle sauce and Monterey jack cheese. Served with rice, beans and guacamole.
Los Pollos
Grilled Chicken Breast
Served with grilled onions. Rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Loco
A grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, mushrooms and melted Monterey jack cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Chipotle
A grilled chicken breast topped with chipotle sauce and grilled onion. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo del Mar
A grilled chicken breast served with cream sauce and two bacon wrapped shrimp. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pechuga Flameada
A grilled chicken breast topped with melted Monterey jack cheese, Mexican sausage (chorizo) and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Chicken Tampiqueña
A grilled chicken breast topped with chile con queso. Served with a shredded chicken enchilada topped with ranchero sauce and Monterey jack cheese, and rice, beans and tortillas
Chicken Cilantro Supreme
A grilled chicken breast topped with melted Monterey jack cheese, fresh cilantro and strips of grilled jalapeno peppers. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Ensaladas
Taco Salad
A large crispy bowl made from a flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, Monterey jack cheese cheddar cheese, and guacamole. Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken.
Fajita Taco Salad
A large crispy bowl made from a flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, Monterey jack cheese cheddar cheese, and guacamole. Your choice of beef fajita or chicken fajita.
Black Bean Avocado Salad
A chicken fajita salad with lettuce, avocado slices, black beans, bell peppers, shredded Monterey jack cheese and onions.
From Our Grill
Chicken Fajitas For 1
Chicken fajitas with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas For 2
Chicken fajitas with grilled onions. Served with two sides of rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Beef Fajitas For 1
Beef fajitas with grilled onions Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Beef Fajitas For 2
Beef fajitas with grilled onions Served with two sides of rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Mix Fajitas For 1
Beef and chicken fajitas with grilled onions Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Mix Fajitas For 2
Beef and chicken fajitas with grilled onions Served with two sides of rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Mix Shrimp Fajitas For 1
Beef and chicken fajitas with two bacon wrapped shrimp and grilled onions Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Mix Shrimp Fajitas For 2
Beef and chicken fajitas with four bacon wrapped shrimp and grilled onions Served with two sides of rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Parrillada Supreme
Two pounds of mixed fajitas with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, sausage links and eight bacon wrapped shrimp. Served with four sides of rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Carne Asada
A beef fajita steak with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Carne al Chipotle
A beef fajita steak topped with chipotle sauce and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Carne Flameada
A beef fajita steak topped with Monterey jack cheese, Mexican sausage (chorizo) and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Mon's Platter
Beef and chicken fajitas with three bacon wrapped shrimp and grilled onions. Served with a cheese enchilada and a tamale, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Tacos al Carbon
Two beef or chicken fajita tacos. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Fish Tacos DN
Two grilled or fried tilapia tacos with red cabbage and a side of cream sauce. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo.
Rib Eye Steak
An 8oz rib-eye topped with ranchero sauce, with one ground beef enchilada. Served with rice, beans and guacamole.
Tacos al Pastor DN
Three pork meat tacos with cilantro and onion. Served with rice and beans.
Camarones a la Plancha
Six grilled bacon wrapped shrimp. Served on a bed of rice and garnished with pico de gallo.
Mexican Tilapia
Tilapia fillet served with cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Catering Fajitas
House Favorites
Pasta y Pollo
Spaghetti with chicken fajita, spicy seasoned shrimp and bell peppers. Topped with chile con queso.
Mexican Pasta
Spaghetti topped with onions, tomatoes, de-veined jalapenos, bacon bites and four jumbo shrimp all sautéed with white wine.
Carne Guisada
Beef tips cooked in our delicious gravy. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and tortillas.
Crispy Taco Dinner
Three crispy ground beef or shredded chicken tacos topped with lettuce tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Chile Relleno
A large poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of filling covered in egg batter and fried. Topped with melted Monterey jack cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Calabaza Rellena
A large Squash stuffed with your choice of filling covered in egg batter and fried. Topped with ranchero sauce and melted Monterey jack cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Chalupas DN
Two crisp flat corn tortillas with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and guacamole. Add fajita for 1.25 more
Refried Beans Tostada DN
Two crispy flat corn tortillas topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese.
Steak a la Mexicana
Chopped beef fajita or chicken fajita cooked with tomatoes, onions and fresh jalapenos. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and tortillas. Your choice of spicy or mild.
Super Burrito
Chicken Flautas
Four fried corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream.
Chimmy Changa
Shrimp Quesadilla
Seasoned shrimp and melted Monterey jack cheese between two grilled flour tortillas. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Veggie Quesadilla
Grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and melted Monterey jack cheese between two grilled flour tortillas. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Beef Fajita Quesadilla
Beef fajita with melted Monterey jack cheese between two grilled flour tortillas. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
Chicken fajita with melted Monterey jack cheese between two grilled flour tortillas. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Cheese Quesadillas
Melted Monterey jack cheese between two grilled flour tortillas. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Texas Burrito
Our biggest Flour tortilla stuffed with guacamole, Pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese and your choice of meat.
Quesadilla
Appetizers
Fajita Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips covered with beans, cheddar cheese and your choice of beef fajita or chicken fajita. Served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapenos.
Papa Nachos
Six fried potato skins filled with beans and your choice of filling. Topped with chile con queso. Served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapenos.
Shrimp Nachos
Seasoned shrimp evenly scattered over our chips with melted Monterey jack cheese topped with diced avocados and jalapenos.
Reyes Nachos
Our crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, tomatoes, onions, chile con queso, pickled jalapenos and your choice of meat.
Super Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips covered with beans, cheddar cheese and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapenos.
Bean and Cheese Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips covered with beans and cheddar cheese. Served with jalapenos and tomatoes.
Mundo's Sampler
Three quesadilla slices. Three potato skins. Two chicken flautas. Three stuffed jalapeno peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pickled jalapenos and a side of chile con queso.
Queso Flameado
A generous hand full of Monterey jack cheese melted together with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and your choice of beef fajita, chicken fajita or chorizo. served with tortillas.
Small Chile con Queso
Optional add-ons, ground beef, ranchero sauce, guacamole or add all three to make it Extreme.
Large Chile con Queso
Optional add-ons, ground beef, ranchero sauce, guacamole or add all three to make it Extreme.
Side Chile con Queso
Chili Gravy
XL Chile Con Queso
Combination Dinners
Combination Dinner A
A ground beef crispy taco, bean tostada, chile con queso chip, cheese enchilada and tamale. Served with rice, beans and guacamole.
Combination Dinner B
A ground beef crispy taco, bean tostada, chile con queso chip, cheese enchilada and guacamole.
Combination Dinner C
A ground beef crispy taco, cheese enchilada and tamale. Served with rice, beans and guacamole.
Combination Dinner D
A ground beef crispy taco, bean tostada, chile con queso chip and guacamole.
Combination Dinner E
Two ground beef and bean burritos topped with chili gravy and melted cheddar cheese served with rice.
Combination Dinner F
A ground beef crispy taco, chile con queso chip and cheese enchilada. Served with rice, beans and guacamole.
Combination Dinner G
A crispy chicken taco, chicken burrito with chile con queso on top, chicken enchilada served with guacamole.
Combination Dinner H
A crispy bean taco, bean tostada, chile con queso chip and two cheese enchiladas with chile con queso on top. Served with rice, beans and guacamole. (VEGETARIAN)