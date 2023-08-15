La Fiesta Express 901 16th Street
Breakfast Burritos
Express Breakfast Burrito
shredded beef, potato, egg, cheese, green chili,wrapped in our home-made tortillas!
Mexicana Breakfast Burrito
grilled tomato,onion, and jalapeno, with potato, egg, cheese, green chili,wrapped in our home-made tortillas!
Arriero Breakfast Burrito
pork in green salsa, potato, egg, cheese, green chili,wrapped in our home-made tortillas!
Sausage Breakfast Burrito
sausage, potato, egg, cheese, green chili,wrapped in our home-made tortillas!
Machaca Breakfast Burrito
grilled steak cooked with tomato, onion. and jalapeno, potato, egg, cheese, green chili,wrapped in our home-made tortillas!
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
chorizo, potato, egg, cheese, green chili,wrapped in our home-made tortillas!
Steak Breakfast Burrito
grilled steak, potato, egg, cheese, green chili,wrapped in our home-made tortillas!
Mixto Breakfast Burrito
grilled steak mixed with bacon, potato, egg, cheese, green chili,wrapped in our home-made tortillas!
Super Breakfast Burrito
bacon, potato, egg, cheese, green chili,wrapped in our home-made tortillas!
Ham Breakfast Burrito
ham, potato, egg, cheese, green chili,wrapped in our home-made tortillas!
Porkchop Breakfast Burrito
porkchops, potato, egg, cheese, green chili,wrapped in our home-made tortillas!
Burritos
Burrito Asada
grilled steak and bean burrito, with our home-made tortillas!
Burrito Barbacoa
barbacoa and bean burrito, with our home-made tortillas!
Chipotle Burrito
steak cooked in chipotle sauce and beans with our home-made tortillas!
GRANDE Burrito
rice, beans, and choice of steak or chicken fajitas with our home-made tortillas!
Veggie Burrito
bell pepper, tomato, onion, rice and beans with our home-made tortillas!
Ranchero Burrito
steak, beans, pico de gallo and avocado with our home-made tortillas!
California Burrito
steak, fries, pico, avocado and sour cream with our home-made tortillas!
Chile Relleno Burrito
chile relleno, beans and rice and (hot or mild) sauce comes with our home-made tortillas!
Banderilla Burrito
steak cooked with jalapenos, tomato, onion, and queso asadero with our home-made tortillas!
Steak & Potato Burrito
steak cooked with jalapeno, tomato, onion and potato
Americano Burrito
ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream
Burrito
Burrito Chicharron
Tacos
Taco Asada
corn tortilla , asada meat, topped with onion and cilantro
Taco Pastor
corn tortilla , pastor meat, topped with onion and cilantro
Taco Carnitas
corn tortilla , carnitas meat, topped with onion and cilantro
Taco Barbacoa
corn tortilla , barbacoa meat, topped with onion and cilantro
Taco Pollo
corn tortilla , chicken meat, topped with onion and cilantro
Taco Tripas
corn tortilla , tripas meat, topped with onion and cilantro
Taco Chorizo
Taco Molida
corn tortilla , ground beef meat, topped with onion and cilantro
Taco Plate
3 tacos (choice of meat) with sides of rice, beans and lettuce
20 Taco Tray
tacos with onion, cilantro, lime and salsa on side
30 Taco Tray
tacos with onion, cilantro, lime and salsa on side
Tortas
Gorditas
Smothered Burritos
Hamburgers
Appetizers
Asada Fries
fries smothered with hot or mild green chili topped in cheese, steak and sour cream
Tostada Ceviche
diced shrimp, cucumber, red onion, tomato, cilantro, lime and seasoning
5 Hot Wing Combo
5 Traditional hot wings with our original buffalo sauce, includes seasoned fries
10 Hot Wing Combo
10 Traditional hot wings with our original buffalo sauce, includes seasoned fries
20 Hot Wing Combo
20 Traditional hot wings with our original buffalo sauce, includes seasoned fries
Taquitos
4 flour tortillas rolled filled with choice of chicken or shreeded beef
Quesadilla
2 flour tortillas filled with shredded cheese and choice of meat
Nachos
chips, beans, cheese with choice of meat, topped in pico de gallo and sour cream
Fajita Nachos
chips, beans, cheese with choice of chicken or steak fajita mix, topped in sour cream
Queso Dip
melted queso with peppers comes with chips
Guacamole w Chips
Libras
Libra Asada
pound of asada meat, served with corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, lime and salsas on side
Libra Tripas
pound of tripas meat, served with corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, lime and salsas on side
Libra Pastor
pound of pastor meat, served with corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, lime and salsas on side
Libra Barbacoa
pound of barbacoa meat, served with corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, lime and salsas on side
Libra Carnitas
pound of carnitas meat, served with corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, lime and salsas on side
A La Cart
Sides
Platillos
PL Fiesta Trio
grilled steak, grilled chicken, and bacon wrapped shrimp served with beans and rice
Enchiladas
3 enchiladas with your choice of cheese, chicken, or ground beef with green or red sauce and sides of rice and beans
Enchilada Trio
1 green chicken, 1 red ground beef, and 1 queso enchilada with beans and rice
Carne Asada
Grilled steak, onion, fried jalapeno, and rice and beans
Chile Relleno
2 chile rellenos smothered with beans and rice
Flautas
3 corn flautas with choice of chicken or shredded beef and rice and beans
Seafood Tacos
3 tacos with choice of fish or shrimp and sides of rice and beans
Super Fajitas
steak, chicken, and shrimp fajita mix with sides of rice and beans
Huevos al Gusto
2 eggs prepared to your liking with side of rice, beans and potato
Combinations
#1 Chimichanga
deep fried chimichanga with choice of chicken or shredded beef and sides of rice and beans
#2
1 ground beef taco, 1 red cheese enchilada, and 1 ground beef tostada
#3
1 ground beef taco, 1 ground beef gordita, and 1 red cheese enchilada
#4
1 ground beef taco, 1 chile relleno, and 1 red cheese enchilada
#5
1 Mini smothered beef burrito, 1 ground beef taco and 1 red cheese enchilada
Seafood
Camarones ala Diabla
shrimp cooked with butter, onion in our hottest sauce come with rice and beans
Camarones Rancheros
shrimp cooked with butter, tomato, onion, and jalapeno with rice and beans
Camarones Villahumada
bacon wrapped shrimp with sides of queso, includes beans and rice
Camarones Empanizados
fried breaded shrimp with sides of rice and beans
Camarones al Chipotle
shrimp and onion cooked in our chipotle sauce with sides of beans and rice
Camarones ala Crema
shrimp and onion cooked in our creamy sauce includes rice and beans
Mojarra Frita
whole fried seasoned talapia with side of rice and fries
Mojarra Ranchera
whole fried seasoned talapia with sauted shrimp, onion, jalapeno, and tomato, comes with side of rice and fries
Coctel de Camarones
shrimp, diced cucumber, red onion, tomato, cilantro, lime and seasoning in tomato juice