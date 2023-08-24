La Fonda Mexican Restaurant 430 E. Capac Rd.
Appetizers
BEAN & CHEESE NACHO
Chips topped with melted shredded cheese, beans, jalapeños and sour cream.
CARNE ASADA FRIES
Fries topped with melted cheese, steak, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
CASA FRIES
Fries topped with melted cheese, jalapeños and bacon.
CHEESE STICKS
CHICKEN TENDERS
Chicken tenders served with fries
FIRE BEANS
Our signature hot and spicy refried beans!
GUACAMOLE DIP
NACHO SUPREME
Chips topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños, and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken.
QUESADILLA
Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
QUESO BLANCO
Creamy melted white cheese.
SOUTHWEST CHIMI BITES
Our favorite bite sized chicken chimi's served with our house avocado-ranch.
CHIPS & SALSA 2-GO
Basket of Chips & Salsa
Salads
TACO SALAD
Taco shell filled with beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, green peppers and sour cream. Your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef.
GRILLED TACO SALAD
Taco shell filled with beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, green peppers and sour cream. Your choice of grilled chicken or steak.
VEGETARIAN TACO SALAD
Taco shell filled with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, green peppers and sour cream.
FAJITA BOWL
Choice of grilled chicken or steak, bowl loaded with rice, beans, grilled onions and peppers, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream.
Chimichangas
GROUND BEEF CHIMI
Topped with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.
SHREDDED BEEF CHIMI
Topped with shredded melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.
STEAK CHIMI
Topped with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.
SHREDDED CHICKEN CHIMI
Topped with our house ranchero sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.
SEAFOOD CHIMI
Topped with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.
VEGGIE CHIMI
Topped with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.
Fajitas
STEAK FAJITAS
Sizzling fajita platter served with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and flour or corn tortillas on the side.
CHICKEN FAJITAS
Sizzling fajita platter served with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and flour or corn tortillas on the side.
SHRIMP FAJITAS
Sizzling fajita platter served with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and flour or corn tortillas on the side.
COMBO FAJITAS
Sizzling steak and chicken fajita platter served with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and flour or corn tortillas on the side.
SUPREMA FAJITAS
Sizzling steak, chicken, and shrimp fajita platter served with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and flour or corn tortillas on the side.
VEGGIE FAJITAS
Sizzling fajita platter served with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and flour or corn tortillas on the side.
Fan Favorites
ENCHILADAS
Your choice of chicken, cheese, or beef enchiladas topped with choice of Salsa Verde, Roja, Ranchera, or sweet Mole sauce. Topped with melted cheese, comes with rice and beans.
LUNCH NACHO
Chips topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños, and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken.
FLAUTAS
Your choice of corn or flour tortillas with either shredded beef or shredded chicken. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream.
TORTA
Traditional Mexican sandwich filled with mayo, jalapeños, ketchup, spicy sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado slices. Your choice of meat. Served with rice and beans or fries.
TRES AMIGOS QUESADILLA
Quesadilla stuffed with cheese, bacon, grilled chicken and steak. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
TAMALES
Tacos
American Style Taco
Hard or soft flour shells, ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
American Taco Platter
American Style tacos with rice and beans. All must be the same style and meat.
Loaded Taco
Your choice of a corn or flour tortilla topped with steak, guacamole, beans, cilantro, and onions
Mexican Style Taco
Traditional Mexican tacos. Your choice of meat on a corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.
Mexican Taco Platter
Mexican Style tacos with rice and beans. All must be the same style and meat.
Puffy Taco
Fried flour shells, ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
Puffy Taco Platter
Puffy tacos, your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Taco
Shrimp taco served on choice of flour or corn tortilla topped with pico de gallo and cilantro.
Shrimp Taco Platter
House Specialties
GUISADO DE PUERCO
Carnitas cooked in our savory homemade sauce.
CARNE ASADA DINNER
Thinly sliced steak served with a side of avocado and grilled onions.
QUESABIRRIA
A delicious cross between a taco and a quesadilla. Served with birria consume, cilantro, onions, and limes. Choice of corn or flour tortilla.
CHILAQUILES
Tortilla chips cooked in choice of salsa verde or salsa roja, topped with melted cheese, onions, sour cream, and your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Spicy upon request.
CAMARONES A LA DIABLA
Shrimp cooked in a house-made spicy diabla sauce.
RANCHERO PLATTER
Grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp cooked together with grilled onions, green peppers, and ranchero sauce.
JALISCO PLATTER
Grilled chicken or shrimp cooked together with grilled onions, green peppers, and our creamy Jalisco sauce, served with rice and beans.
MEXICAN PIZZA
Large flour tortilla topped with beans, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream, and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken.
CHILES RELLENOS DINNER
Ground beef, chicken or cheese stuffed into poblano peppers with ranchero sauce and cheese, comes with rice & beans.
CARNITAS DINNER
Burritos
WET BURRITO
Stuffed with rice, beans, and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and lettuce on the side. Your choice of red sauce, ranchero sauce, salsa verde, or chili meat. Topped with shredded melted cheese.
FIRE BEAN BURRITO
Stuffed with rice, our signature fire beans, and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and lettuce on the side. Topped with shredded melted cheese.
TEXAS BURRITO
Stuffed with, red sauce, rice, beans, and your choice of meat. Topped with queso blanco. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and lettuce on the side.
CRISPY CHICKEN BURRITO
Loaded with a mixture of lettuce and pico de gallo, topped with our creamy queso. Rice and beans on the side
Desserts
CHURROS
Churros served with caramel dipping sauce
CHEESECAKE CHIMI
Served with ice cream, topped with chocolate drizzle. Whipped cream, and a cherry
FRIED ICE CREAM
Topped with honey and chocolate drizzle. Whipped cream, and a cherry.
SOPAPILLA
Topped with honey and chocolate drizzle. Whipped cream, and a cherry.
FLAN
Topped with Chocolate and whipped cream.
BANANA CHIMI
Topped with honey and chocolate drizzle. Whipped cream, and a cherry.