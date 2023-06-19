Online Ordering Coming Soon! In the mean time, feel free to browse our menu! More
La Fuente - Bluemound
Food Menu
Appetizers
Burritos
Combinations
Mini Combinations
Fajitas
Soups
Salad
Enchiladas
Chimichangas
Tacos
House Dishes
Kid's Menu
A La Carte
Add
Together
Small Cheese Quesadilla
$2.70
2 Pieces, Cheese Only
Small Burrito
$3.20
Small Chimi
$3.45
Small Only
Tostada
$4.70
Enchilada
$3.95
House Sauce Only
Flauta
$3.45
Chicken Only
Large Burrito
$8.45
Meat and Cheese Only
Large Chimichanga
$8.45
Meat and Cheese Only
Taco
$3.70
Meat, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes
Fish Taco
$5.20
Separate
Dessert
Sides
1/2 Avocado
$2.00
1/2 Pico
$4.00
1/2 Sour
$3.00
Add
Avo (2 Slices)
$0.80
Beans
$2.50
Size Options
Bns and Rice
$5.00
Chips
$2.25
Size Options
Extra Crispy
Full Chz
$4.00
Full Pico
$6.00
Full Sour
$4.50
Inside
Jal Fresco (1)
$1.00
Rice
$2.50
Size Options
S Ceb
$0.75
Small Side
S Ch.B.
$3.00
S Chipotle
$0.50
S Chx
$3.00
S Chx Faja
$5.00
S Chz
$1.00
S Cil
$0.75
Small Side
S Enchil Sauce
$0.85
S G.B.
$3.00
S Guac
$2.75
Small Side
S Jal
$0.80
Small Side
S Lett
$1.00
Side
S Mole Oax
$0.85
S Mozz Chz
$1.00
S Ongos
$0.80
S Pico de Gallo
$1.50
Size Options
S Pork
$3.00
S Queso Fresco
$1.00
S Salsa Verde
$0.85
Size Options
S Shr
$6.00
S Shr Faja
$9.00
S Sour
$0.80
Small Side
S Stk
$5.00
S Stk Faja
$8.00
S Tom
$1.00
Side
S Tort
$1.00
4 Pieces
S Veg Faja
$5.00
Salsa
$0.85+
Size Options
Together
Well Done
S Mild
$0.85
S Picosa
$0.85
Margaritas Menu
House Marg
Premium Margaritas
Supreme Margaritas
Flavored Margaritas
Daiquiris
Beer Menu
Draft
Bottled
Bohemia - BTL
$4.75
Bud Lite - BTL
$4.50
Coors Light - BTL
$4.50
Corona Extra - BTL
$4.75
Corona Familiar - BTL
$4.75
Corona Lite - BTL
$4.75
Corona Premier - BTL
$4.75
Hight Life - BTL
$4.50
MGD - BTL
$4.50
Miller 64 - BTL
$4.50
Miller Lite - BTL
$4.50
Modelo Especial - BTL
$4.75
Negra Modelo - BTL
$4.75
O'douls - BTL
$4.00
Pacifico - BTL
$4.75
Tecate - BTL
$4.75
Victoria - BTL
$4.75
XX Amber - BTL
$4.75
XX Lager - BTL
$4.75
Liquor Menu
Cocktails
Appletini
$7.50
Bloody Mary
$7.50
Cabernet Savignon
$5.25
Champagne Cocktail
$7.50
Cosmopolitan
$8.00
Cuba Libre
$7.00
Gimlet
$7.50
Jagar Bomb
$6.00
Kamikaze
$4.00
Lemon Drop
$6.50
Long Island Iced Tea
$9.00
Mai Tai
$7.50
Manhattan
$7.50
Martini
$7.50
Miami Vice
$8.50
Michelada
$8.00
Mimosa
$7.50
Mint Julep
$7.50
Mojito
$7.25
Moscow Mule
$7.50
Old Fashioned
$7.50
Pina Colada
$8.00
Sazerac
$7.50
Screwdriver
$7.00
Sex On The Beach
$7.50
Sidecar
$7.50
Skinny Marg
$7.50
Tequila Sunrise
$7.50
Tom Collins
$7.50
Whiskey Sour
$7.50
White Russian
$7.50
Paloma
$9.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
Rum
Scotch/Bourbon
Tequila
Wine
N/A Beverages
NA Beverages
Agua De Horchata
$3.00
Arnold Palmer
$2.50
Chocolate Milk
$1.50
Club Soda
$2.00
Coffee
$2.00
Coke
$2.50
Cranberry Juice
$2.75
Diet Coke
$2.50
Ice Tea
$2.75
Lemonade
$2.75
Mello Yellow
$2.50
Milk
$1.50
Orange Juice
$2.75
Orange Soda
$2.50
Pineapple Juice
$2.75
Sprecher Root Beer
$3.50
Sprite
$2.50
Tonic
$2.00
Refill Coke
Refill Sprite
Refill Mello Yellow
Refill Orange Soda
Refill Diet Coke
Refill Milk
Refill Chocolate Milk
N/A Marg
$5.75
N/A Pina Colada
$5.75
Seltzer
$2.00
Cherry Coke
$2.50
N/A Bloody Mary
$5.75