La Fuente - Bluemound

Food Menu

Appetizers

Guacamole

$8.25

1/2 Order or Full Order

Mushroom Morelos

$11.25

6 Caps

Quesadilla

$8.00

4 or 6 Pieces

Mini Chimis

$9.75

3 Small Chimis, Chicken only

Mexican Pizza

$14.50

Nachos Supreme

$10.50

Papi Poppers

$10.75

12 Slices

Basket Chips/Salsa

$4.00

Burritos

Wet Burrito

$14.50

Tomatillo and Mozzarella on Top

#32 Burrito Dinner

$12.00

3 Small Burritos

#33 Super Burrito

$13.25

Cheese on Top

Combinations

Combination #1

$13.75

Enchilada, Tostada, Taco

Combination #2

$13.75

Enchilada, Chimichanga, Taco

Combination #3

$13.75

Burrito, Enchilada, Tostada

Mini Combinations

Mini Combination #4

$11.00

Taco, Enchilada

Mini Combination #5

$11.00

Enchilada, Chimichanga

Mini Combination #6

$11.00

Chimichanga, Tostada

Fajitas

Half Fajitas

$14.75

Half Order Only

Full Fajitas

$16.50

Full Order Only

Half and Half

$17.75

Half and Half Only

Fajitas Tres Amores

$29.00

All Three Meats

Soups

Shrimp Soup

$12.75

Half or Full

Caldo De Pollo

$11.50

Full Order Only, Seasonal

Tortilla Soup

$7.00

Full Order Only

Salad

Taco Salad

$13.00

Enchiladas

House Enchiladas

$14.00

House Sauce Only

Enchiladas Al Tomatillo

$14.75

Tomatillo Sauce Only

Mole Oaxaca Enchiladas

$14.75

Mole Oaxaca Only

Enchilada Platter

$14.75

3 Sauces Optional

Chimichangas

#31 a Chimichanga

$12.75

#31 Chimichangas

$17.00

Tacos

#13 Taco Dinner

$12.00

3 Tacos, Rice, Beans

#44 Tacos Al Pastor

$12.75

#43 Tacos De Pescado

$12.75

#14 Debra's Fajita Tacos

$13.50

Chicken or Steak Options

#13 Steak Tacos

$13.55

House Dishes

Camaron A La Diabla

$19.00

Steak Picado

$16.25

Chicken or Steak Options

Plate Lunch

$12.50

Meat Options

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Huevos Con Chorizo

$12.75

#30 Flautas

$13.25

Chicken Option Only

Chile Relleno

$13.75

Meat Option

Chicken Picado

$15.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Quesadilla

$5.95

2 Pieces

Kid's Taco

$5.95

Chicken or Ground Beef Only

Kid's Hotdog

$5.95

Kid's Chx Tenders

$5.95

4 Pieces

Kid’s Mac n Chz

$5.95

Kid’s Drinks

A La Carte

Add

Together

Small Cheese Quesadilla

$2.70

2 Pieces, Cheese Only

Small Burrito

$3.20

Small Chimi

$3.45

Small Only

Tostada

$4.70

Enchilada

$3.95

House Sauce Only

Flauta

$3.45

Chicken Only

Large Burrito

$8.45

Meat and Cheese Only

Large Chimichanga

$8.45

Meat and Cheese Only

Taco

$3.70

Meat, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes

Fish Taco

$5.20

Separate

Dessert

Flan

$5.00

Pastel Tres Leches

$5.00

Churros With Ice Cream

$4.00

Option

Cheesecake Slice

$3.50

Topping Options

Sides

1/2 Avocado

$2.00

1/2 Pico

$4.00

1/2 Sour

$3.00

Add

Avo (2 Slices)

$0.80

Beans

$2.50

Size Options

Bns and Rice

$5.00

Chips

$2.25

Size Options

Extra Crispy

Full Chz

$4.00

Full Pico

$6.00

Full Sour

$4.50

Inside

Jal Fresco (1)

$1.00

Rice

$2.50

Size Options

S Ceb

$0.75

Small Side

S Ch.B.

$3.00

S Chipotle

$0.50

S Chx

$3.00

S Chx Faja

$5.00

S Chz

$1.00

S Cil

$0.75

Small Side

S Enchil Sauce

$0.85

S G.B.

$3.00

S Guac

$2.75

Small Side

S Jal

$0.80

Small Side

S Lett

$1.00

Side

S Mole Oax

$0.85

S Mozz Chz

$1.00

S Ongos

$0.80

S Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Size Options

S Pork

$3.00

S Queso Fresco

$1.00

S Salsa Verde

$0.85

Size Options

S Shr

$6.00

S Shr Faja

$9.00

S Sour

$0.80

Small Side

S Stk

$5.00

S Stk Faja

$8.00

S Tom

$1.00

Side

S Tort

$1.00

4 Pieces

S Veg Faja

$5.00

Salsa

$0.85+

Size Options

Together

Well Done

S Mild

$0.85

S Picosa

$0.85

Margaritas Menu

House Marg

House Margarita Glass

$7.00

Lime, Blended Or On the Rocks

House Half Pitcher

$15.90

House Full Pitcher

$25.90

Premium Margaritas

Casamigo Marg

$11.00

Cabo Wabo Marg

$11.00

Cazadores Marg

$11.00

Herradura Marg

$11.00

Hornitos Marg

$11.00

Milagro Marg

$11.00

Monte Alban Marg

$11.00

1800 Marg

$11.00

Original Marg

$8.00

Gold Marg

$9.00

Tres Gen Marg

$11.00

Supreme Margaritas

Don Julio Marg

$13.00

Patron Marg

$13.00

Flavored Margaritas

Banana Marg

$8.00

Cucumber Marg

$8.50

Jalapeno Marg

$8.50

Mango Marg

$8.00

Melon Marg

$8.00

Peach Marg

$8.00

Raspberry Marg

$8.00

Strawberry Marg

$8.00

Watermelon Marg

$8.00

1/2 and 1/2 Margarita Glass

$10.00

Sold by the Glass Only, 2 Flavors Only

Daiquiris

Banana Daiq

$8.00

Rail

Cucumber Daiq

$8.00

Rail

Jalapeno Daiq

$8.50

Rail

Mango Daiq

$8.00

Rail

Melon Daiq

$8.00

Rail

Peach Daiq

$8.00

Rail

Raspberry Daq

$8.00

Rail

Strawberry Daq

$8.00

Rail

Watermelon Daq

$8.00

Beer Menu

Draft

Coors Light - Draft

$4.25

Corona Extra - Draft

$4.25

Corona Lite - Draft

$4.25

Miller Lite - Draft

$4.25

Modelo Especial - Draft

$4.25

Negra Modelo - Draft

$4.25

Pacifico - Draft

$4.25

XX Amber - Draft

$4.25

XX Lager - Draft

$4.25

Riverwest - Draft

$4.25

Bottled

Bohemia - BTL

$4.75

Bud Lite - BTL

$4.50

Coors Light - BTL

$4.50

Corona Extra - BTL

$4.75

Corona Familiar - BTL

$4.75

Corona Lite - BTL

$4.75

Corona Premier - BTL

$4.75

Hight Life - BTL

$4.50

MGD - BTL

$4.50

Miller 64 - BTL

$4.50

Miller Lite - BTL

$4.50

Modelo Especial - BTL

$4.75

Negra Modelo - BTL

$4.75

O'douls - BTL

$4.00

Pacifico - BTL

$4.75

Tecate - BTL

$4.75

Victoria - BTL

$4.75

XX Amber - BTL

$4.75

XX Lager - BTL

$4.75

Liquor Menu

Cocktails

Appletini

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Cabernet Savignon

$5.25

Champagne Cocktail

$7.50

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Cuba Libre

$7.00

Gimlet

$7.50

Jagar Bomb

$6.00

Kamikaze

$4.00

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Mai Tai

$7.50

Manhattan

$7.50

Martini

$7.50

Miami Vice

$8.50

Michelada

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.50

Mint Julep

$7.50

Mojito

$7.25

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Old Fashioned

$7.50

Pina Colada

$8.00

Sazerac

$7.50

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$7.50

Sidecar

$7.50

Skinny Marg

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Tom Collins

$7.50

Whiskey Sour

$7.50

White Russian

$7.50

Paloma

$9.00

Brandy

Rail Brandy

$6.50+

Korbel

$7.50+

Hennessy

$8.50+

Early Times

$7.00+

Gin

Rail Gin

$5.75+

Beefeater

$6.25+

Bombay Saphire

$7.00+

Gordons

$6.25+

Tanqueray

$6.75+

Liqueurs/Cordials

Aperol

$4.75+

Campari

$4.75+

Cointreau

$4.75+

Frangelico

$4.75+

Grand Marnier

$4.75+

Jagermeister

$4.75+

Kahlua

$4.75+

Limoncello

$4.75+

Rum

Rail Rum

$5.00+

Bacardi

$5.75+

Bacardi Limon

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$5.75+

Castillo Silver

$5.00+

Malibu

$5.75+

Scotch/Bourbon

Rail Scotch

$6.00+

Chivas Regal

$6.50+

Dewars

$6.50+

Dewars 12Yr

$7.50+

J & B

$6.50+

Johnnie Walker Black

$6.75+

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.50+

Tequila

Rail Tequila

$5.00+

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$7.25+

Casamigos

$7.50+

Cuervo Gold

$4.50+

Don Julio Anejo

$7.50+

Herradura

$6.75+

Hornitos

$6.00+

Milagro

$7.00+

Monte Alban Mezcal

$6.25+

Patron Silver

$9.00+

1800

$6.50+

Vodka

Rail Vodka

$5.00+

Absolut

$5.75+

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Ketel One

$6.75+

Titos

$5.75+

Whiskey

Rail Whiskey

$5.00+

Jack Daniels

$6.75+

Jameson

$6.50+

Jim Bean

$6.75+

Maker's Mark

$7.50+

Wine

Cabernet Savignon

$5.25

Lambrusco

$5.25

Malbec

$5.25

Merlot

$5.25

Sangria

$5.25

Chardonnay

$5.25

Moscato

$5.25

Pino Griggio

$5.25

White Zinfandel

$5.25

N/A Beverages

NA Beverages

Agua De Horchata

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mello Yellow

$2.50

Milk

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.75

Orange Soda

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Sprecher Root Beer

$3.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$2.00

Refill Coke

Refill Sprite

Refill Mello Yellow

Refill Orange Soda

Refill Diet Coke

Refill Milk

Refill Chocolate Milk

N/A Marg

$5.75

N/A Pina Colada

$5.75

Seltzer

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.50

N/A Bloody Mary

$5.75