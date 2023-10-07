La Jibarita de Puerto Rico 470 West Highway 50
Appetizers
Alcapurria
A Puerto Rican Fritter stuffed with Meat.
Alcapurria Bites (12 Piece)
Alcapurria Bites (6 Piece)
Bite Sized Puerto Rican Fritter stuffed with Meat.
Bacalaitos (12 Piece)
A Salted Codfish Puerto Rican Fritter.
Bacalaitos (6 Piece)
Empanadillas
Fried Cheese/Queso Frito (12 Piece)
Fried Cheese/Queso Frito (6 Piece)
6 piece Fried Cheese Squares with Guava Sauce.
Pastelitos Jibaros
Taquitos with choice of meat.
Picadera Jibara
Sorrulitos, Alcapuria Bites, Chicharones de Pollo, Papas fritas, Mini Tostones (3-4 people).
Sorrulito
A Puerto Rican Corn Fritter that is crispy on the outside but soft and buttery on the inside.
Sorrulitos (12 Piece)
Sorrulitos (6 Piece)
Tostones Rellenos
Yuca
Desserts
Arroz con Dulce
A thick Puerto Rican rice pudding, made with Coconut Milk, Evaporated Milk, Cinnamon Sugar, and Raisins.
Cheesecake
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Explocion Jibara
A Guava Stuffed Pastry accompanied with a Vanilla Mint Ice Cream.
Flan de Coco
A rich, silky, creamy custard made with Sweet Condensed Milk, Evaporated Milk, Coconut Milk, Coconut Cream, Grated Coconut, Cream Cheese, and Eggs.
Flan de Coquito
Flan de Guava Queso
Flan de Queso
A rich, silky, creamy custard made with Sweet Condensed Milk, Evaporated Milk, Cream Cheese, Vanilla, and Eggs.
Flan de Vanilla
Pastellilo de Guayaba
Quesito
A Puff Pastry wrapped around a Sweetened Cream Cheese Filling, made with Cream Cheese, Vanilla, and Icing.
Tres Leche
A Vanilla Cake made with Evaporated Milk, Condensed Milk, with Frosting, and Cinnamon.
Lunch/Dinner
Chef Specialties
Asopao Camarone
Soup of Rice, Potatoes, Carrots, Shrimp, Peppers, Onions, Cilantro. Includes side of House Tostones.
El Caribe ⏲️
A Red Snapper stuffed with seafood (Shrimp, Octopus, Conch) salad. Included is a side salad.
El Jibaro ⏲️
A Skirt Steak stuffed with Mamposteado on Malanga and Pumpkin Mash with Chimichurri Sauce. Included is a side salad.
El Toston Jibaro ⏲️
A Plantain Pork, with Pastrami, Cheese, and Mayo-Ketchup. Included is a side salad.
Isla Del Encanto ⏲️
A Pork Kan Kan with Plantains. Included is a side salad.
La Campecina Chef
Rodillo de Cerdo Rellenode: Arroz con Gandules, Pastel, Pernil, Borde con Cheri Tostado, una base en el Plato de salsa a la crema.
La Jibara ⏲️
A Wrapped Chicken Breast stuffed with Mofongo wrapped in Bacon and Cream on top. Included is one side and one side salad.
La Marejada
Churrasco con Camarones, Salsa a la Crema, Arroz Cilantro y Coco Shavings ~ Can change side ONLY for another side.
Kids Menu
Mofongo Rellenos
Mofongo Carne Frita
A Mashed Plantain mixed with Fried Pork.
Mofongo Relleno Chicken
A Mashed Plantain mixed with Chicken.
Mofongo Seafood
A Mashed Plantain mixed with Shrimp, Octopus, and Conch.
Mofongo Shrimp
A Mashed Plantain mixed with Shrimp.
Mofongo Steak
A Mashed Plantain mixed with Steak.
Trifongo Camarones
Trifongo Carne Frita
Trifongo Chicken
Trifongo Steak
Trifongo Marisco
Platos a lo Jibaro
Breaded Steak/Bistec Empanado
A Breaded Steak made with eggs, flour, and bread crumbs. Includes 1 Salad and 1 Complimentary Side.
Fried Chicken/Chicharron de Pollo
Fried Pork/Carne Frita
Fried Pork with Caramelized Onions. Includes 1 Salad and 1 Complimentary Side.
Grilled Steak/Churrasco
12oz Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce. Includes 1 Salad and 1 Complimentary Side.
Half Roasted Chicken
Masitas de Pescado/Breaded Grouper Fillet
A Breaded Grouper Fillet with Guayaba Sauce.
Papas Locas/Crazy Fries
French Fries mixed with Ham, Pork, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Onions.
Penne Pasta
A Penne Pasta Dish with Onion, Pepper, Cilantro and Parmesan Cheese, Served with Garlic Bread.
Pollo a la Plancha/Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Chicken Breast with onions, and chimichurri sauce with your choice of side. Includes 1 Salad and 1 Complimentary Side.
Quarter Roasted Chicken
Salmon
10 oz Includes 1 Salad and 1 Complimentary Side.
Whole Roasted Chicken
Sandwiches
Bistec Sandwich
A Steak sandwich made with Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and Swiss Cheese
Cuban Sandwich
Cuban Style sandwich made with Pork, Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, and Mustard.
Pechuga Sandwich
A Chicken Breast sandwich made with Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, American Cheese, and MayoKetchu.
Sides
Amarillo/Sweet Plantains
Arroz Blanco/White Rice
Arroz con Cilantro/Rice with Cilantro
White Rice with Chimichurri, Pepper, Onions and Garlic.
Bifongo
Green Plantains, Sweet Plantains, Butter, Garlic, and Chimichurri Sauce.
Ceviche
Fried Meat/Carne Frita
Habichuela/Beans
Pink, Red, Black, White, Garbanzo, Gandules
Majado De Malanga y Calabaza
Malanga And Pumpkin Mash
Mamposteado
It is a mixed rice made with White Rice, Beans, Peppers, Onions, Cilantro, Sausages, Garlic, and Sweet Plantains with Chimichurri Sauce.
Mofongo
Green Plantains, Butter, Garlic, and Chimichurri sauce
Papas Fritas/French Fries
Salad (Small)
Tostones/Plantains
Trifongo
Green Plantains, Sweet Plantains, Yuca, Butter, Garlic, and Chimichurri Sauce.
Yellow Rice and Pigeon Peas/Arroz con Gandules
Yellow Rice and Salchicha
Yuca Frita
Soups
Chicken/Pollo Soup
*Served every day of the week Chicken Soup with Noodles, Potatoes, Red Peppers, Cilantro, and Sofrito.
Res Soup
*Only on Wednesdays
Salchichon/Sausage Soup
*Only on Tuesdays Sausage Soup with Noodles, Potatoes, Peppers, Cilantro, Sofrito, and Ham.
Sancocho
*Only on Fridays & Saturdays
Shrimp/Camarones Soup
*Only on Thursdays Shrimp Soup with Potatoes, Red Peppers, Cilantro, Sazon, Sofrito.