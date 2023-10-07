Appetizers

Alcapurria

$5.00

A Puerto Rican Fritter stuffed with Meat.

Alcapurria Bites (12 Piece)

$10.00

Alcapurria Bites (6 Piece)

$7.00

Bite Sized Puerto Rican Fritter stuffed with Meat.

Bacalaitos (12 Piece)

$9.00

A Salted Codfish Puerto Rican Fritter.

Bacalaitos (6 Piece)

$5.00

A Salted Codfish Puerto Rican Fritter.

Empanadillas

$3.00

Fried Cheese/Queso Frito (12 Piece)

$9.00

Fried Cheese/Queso Frito (6 Piece)

$5.00

6 piece Fried Cheese Squares with Guava Sauce.

Pastelitos Jibaros

$10.00

Taquitos with choice of meat.

Picadera Jibara

$25.00

Sorrulitos, Alcapuria Bites, Chicharones de Pollo, Papas fritas, Mini Tostones (3-4 people).

Sorrulito

$3.00

A Puerto Rican Corn Fritter that is crispy on the outside but soft and buttery on the inside.

Sorrulitos (12 Piece)

$9.00

A Puerto Rican Corn Fritter that is crispy on the outside but soft and buttery on the inside.

Sorrulitos (6 Piece)

$5.00

A Puerto Rican Corn Fritter that is crispy on the outside but soft and buttery on the inside.

Tostones Rellenos

$6.00Out of stock

Yuca

$3.00

Desserts

Arroz con Dulce

$4.00

A thick Puerto Rican rice pudding, made with Coconut Milk, Evaporated Milk, Cinnamon Sugar, and Raisins.

Cheesecake

$4.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.00

Explocion Jibara

$6.00

A Guava Stuffed Pastry accompanied with a Vanilla Mint Ice Cream.

Flan de Coco

$4.00Out of stock

A rich, silky, creamy custard made with Sweet Condensed Milk, Evaporated Milk, Coconut Milk, Coconut Cream, Grated Coconut, Cream Cheese, and Eggs.

Flan de Coquito

$4.00

Flan de Guava Queso

$4.00

Flan de Queso

$4.00

A rich, silky, creamy custard made with Sweet Condensed Milk, Evaporated Milk, Cream Cheese, Vanilla, and Eggs.

Flan de Vanilla

$4.00

Pastellilo de Guayaba

$4.00

Quesito

$4.00

A Puff Pastry wrapped around a Sweetened Cream Cheese Filling, made with Cream Cheese, Vanilla, and Icing.

Tres Leche

$7.00

A Vanilla Cake made with Evaporated Milk, Condensed Milk, with Frosting, and Cinnamon.

Beverages

Beers (21+)

Bottled/Canned Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Liquor Shots (21+)

$5.00

Non-Alcohol Poured/Made

Wine Glass (21+)

$8.00

Alcohol Poured/Made

Lunch/Dinner

Chef Specialties

Asopao Camarone

$25.00

Soup of Rice, Potatoes, Carrots, Shrimp, Peppers, Onions, Cilantro. Includes side of House Tostones.

El Caribe ⏲️

$40.00

A Red Snapper stuffed with seafood (Shrimp, Octopus, Conch) salad. Included is a side salad.

El Jibaro ⏲️

$28.00

A Skirt Steak stuffed with Mamposteado on Malanga and Pumpkin Mash with Chimichurri Sauce. Included is a side salad.

El Toston Jibaro ⏲️

$15.00

A Plantain Pork, with Pastrami, Cheese, and Mayo-Ketchup. Included is a side salad.

Isla Del Encanto ⏲️

Isla Del Encanto ⏲️

$30.00

A Pork Kan Kan with Plantains. Included is a side salad.

La Campecina Chef

$25.00

Rodillo de Cerdo Rellenode: Arroz con Gandules, Pastel, Pernil, Borde con Cheri Tostado, una base en el Plato de salsa a la crema.

La Jibara ⏲️

$20.00Out of stock

A Wrapped Chicken Breast stuffed with Mofongo wrapped in Bacon and Cream on top. Included is one side and one side salad.

La Marejada

$35.00

Churrasco con Camarones, Salsa a la Crema, Arroz Cilantro y Coco Shavings ~ Can change side ONLY for another side.

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers (Kids)

$8.00

Mac and Cheese (Kids)

$7.00

Pork Chop (Kids)

$8.00

French Fries (Kids)

$4.00

Mofongo Rellenos

Mofongo Carne Frita

$18.00

A Mashed Plantain mixed with Fried Pork.

Mofongo Relleno Chicken

$18.00

A Mashed Plantain mixed with Chicken.

Mofongo Seafood

$30.00

A Mashed Plantain mixed with Shrimp, Octopus, and Conch.

Mofongo Shrimp

$22.00

A Mashed Plantain mixed with Shrimp.

Mofongo Steak

$25.00

A Mashed Plantain mixed with Steak.

Trifongo Camarones

$24.00

Trifongo Carne Frita

$20.00

Trifongo Chicken

$20.00

Trifongo Steak

$27.00

Trifongo Marisco

$32.00

Platos a lo Jibaro

Breaded Steak/Bistec Empanado

$16.00Out of stock

A Breaded Steak made with eggs, flour, and bread crumbs. Includes 1 Salad and 1 Complimentary Side.

Fried Chicken/Chicharron de Pollo

$14.00

Fried Pork/Carne Frita

$15.00

Fried Pork with Caramelized Onions. Includes 1 Salad and 1 Complimentary Side.

Grilled Steak/Churrasco

$25.00

12oz Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce. Includes 1 Salad and 1 Complimentary Side.

Half Roasted Chicken

$10.00

Masitas de Pescado/Breaded Grouper Fillet

$17.00

A Breaded Grouper Fillet with Guayaba Sauce.

Papas Locas/Crazy Fries

$10.00

French Fries mixed with Ham, Pork, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Onions.

Penne Pasta

$10.00

A Penne Pasta Dish with Onion, Pepper, Cilantro and Parmesan Cheese, Served with Garlic Bread.

Pollo a la Plancha/Grilled Chicken Breast

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with onions, and chimichurri sauce with your choice of side. Includes 1 Salad and 1 Complimentary Side.

Quarter Roasted Chicken

$8.00

Salmon

$20.00

10 oz Includes 1 Salad and 1 Complimentary Side.

Whole Roasted Chicken

$15.00

Salads

House Salad (Full)

$7.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese, Croutons

House Salad (Side)

$3.00

Sandwiches

Bistec Sandwich

$10.00

A Steak sandwich made with Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and Swiss Cheese

Cuban Sandwich

$10.00

Cuban Style sandwich made with Pork, Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, and Mustard.

Pechuga Sandwich

$10.00

A Chicken Breast sandwich made with Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, American Cheese, and MayoKetchu.

Sides

Amarillo/Sweet Plantains

$5.00

Arroz Blanco/White Rice

$4.00

Arroz con Cilantro/Rice with Cilantro

$4.00

White Rice with Chimichurri, Pepper, Onions and Garlic.

Bifongo

$7.00

Green Plantains, Sweet Plantains, Butter, Garlic, and Chimichurri Sauce.

Ceviche

$20.00

Fried Meat/Carne Frita

$7.00

Habichuela/Beans

$2.00

Pink, Red, Black, White, Garbanzo, Gandules

Majado De Malanga y Calabaza

$5.00

Malanga And Pumpkin Mash

Mamposteado

$6.00

It is a mixed rice made with White Rice, Beans, Peppers, Onions, Cilantro, Sausages, Garlic, and Sweet Plantains with Chimichurri Sauce.

Mofongo

$6.00

Green Plantains, Butter, Garlic, and Chimichurri sauce

Papas Fritas/French Fries

$4.00

Salad (Small)

$3.00

Tostones/Plantains

$6.00

Trifongo

$8.00

Green Plantains, Sweet Plantains, Yuca, Butter, Garlic, and Chimichurri Sauce.

Yellow Rice and Pigeon Peas/Arroz con Gandules

$5.00

Yellow Rice and Salchicha

$4.00

Yuca Frita

$5.00

Soups

Chicken/Pollo Soup

$6.00

*Served every day of the week Chicken Soup with Noodles, Potatoes, Red Peppers, Cilantro, and Sofrito.

Res Soup

$6.00

*Only on Wednesdays

Salchichon/Sausage Soup

$6.00

*Only on Tuesdays Sausage Soup with Noodles, Potatoes, Peppers, Cilantro, Sofrito, and Ham.

Sancocho

$6.00

*Only on Fridays & Saturdays

Shrimp/Camarones Soup

$7.00

*Only on Thursdays Shrimp Soup with Potatoes, Red Peppers, Cilantro, Sazon, Sofrito.

Vegetable Sancocho

$6.00

Platano Soup

$6.00

Merchandise/Galletas

Flags and Cards

Puerto Rico Cards

$7.00

Puerto Rico Flag

$7.00

Galletas/Cookies

Cameo Cookies

$1.00

Panky Wafers

$0.75

Extra Sauce

Extra A La Crema

$1.00

Extra A La Mantequilla

$1.00

Extra Al Ajillo

$1.00

Extra Barbecue

$0.25

Extra Chimichurri

$1.00

Extra Garlic

$0.25

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.25

Extra Mayo Ketchup

$0.25

Saturday and Sunday Steam Table

Appetizers (Sat)

Alcapurria

$3.00

Empanadas

$3.00

Sorrulito

$3.00