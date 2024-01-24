La Joya Mexican Grill 1222 E. Lake st Hanover Park 60133
LA JOYA MEXICAN GRILL
Platillos/Dishes
- Chile Relleno$12.99
Served with rice and beans and your choice of tortillas.
- Burrito Dinner$12.99
Serve with a side of french fries.
- Taco Dinner (3 Tacos)$12.99
Serve with rice and beans,
- Mexican Style Stake$12.99
Mexican style stake a combination of onion, tomato, and serrano pepper. Served with rice and beans with your choice of tortillas.
Tortas
- Pambazo Torta$10.99
White bread dipped and fried in a guajillo pepper sauce, filled with potatoes and Mexican sausage (Chorizo), lettuce, sour cream and cheese.
- Torta de Milanesa de Pollo$10.99
Breaded chicken, with pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, cheese.
- Torta de Milanesa de Res$10.99
Breaded beef, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, cheese.
- Torta Asada$10.99
Asada beef, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onion, Cheese.
- Pastor Torta$10.99
Marinated pork in red paste, pinto beans lettuce, tomato, avocado, onion, Cheese.
Burritos
Gorditas
Quesadillas
Tacos
French Fries
Kids Chicken Tenders
Chilaquiles
Enchiladas
Serve with Rice and Beans
La Joya Mexican Grill 1222 E. Lake st Hanover Park 60133 Location and Ordering Hours
(224) 769-8428
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 10AM