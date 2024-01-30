La Kang Thai French
Featured Items
- Bangkok Fried Rice$17.00
Stir-fried Jasmine rice with Onion, Scallion, Tomatoes, Carrot, Egg
- Pad See Aew$17.00
Flat rice noodle, Egg, Chinese broccoli with Dark soy sauce
- Chicken Sate$9.00
Grilled marinated chicken tender with Thai herbs, Turmeric, Coconut milk, served with Homemade Peanut sauce, Cucumber relish
Appetizers
- Crab Cake$15.00
- Grilled Octopus$15.00
- Grilled Skirt Steak$14.00
Grilled marinated skirt steak, served with Homemade Spicy Tamarind sauce
- Kang Kang Shrimp$14.00
- LaKang Sampler$20.00
- Tofu Sate$9.00
Grilled marinated tofu with Thai herbs, Turmeric, Coconut milk, served with Homemade Peanut sauce, Cucumber relish
- Triple Mushroom Spring Roll$8.00
Caramelized Shiitake, Cremini, White Button, Bean threads, served with Homemade Plum sauce
- Tuna Tartare$15.00Out of stock
- No Utensil
- Pork Spare Ribs$14.00
- Coconut SH$9.00Out of stock
- Cury Puff$12.00Out of stock
Soups
Salads
- Green Papaya Salad$15.00
- Grilled Prawn Mango Salad$15.00
Grilled prawn, Mixed greens, Mango, Mint, Red onion, Cashew nut, Toasted coconut flakes, Spicy citrus dressing
- Spicy Duck Confit Salad$15.00
Duck Confit, Lettuce, Cherry tomatoes, Red onion, Mint, Pineapple, Cashew nut, Carrot, Cilantro, Celery, Chili-lime dressing
- Thai Green Salad$9.00
Mixed greens, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red onions, Tofu, Peanut sauce dressing
Curry
- Green Curry$18.00
Thai basil, Thai eggplants, Haricots verts, Bamboo shoots, Bell peppers, Chili paste, Coconut milk, served with Jasmine rice
- Red Curry$18.00
Thai basil, Thai eggplants, Haricots verts, Bamboo shoots, Bell peppers, Chili paste, Coconut milk, served with Jasmine rice
- Mussaman Curry$18.00
Potatoes, Pearl onion, Crispy shallots, Peanut, Chili paste, Coconut milk, served with Jasmine rice
From Thai Street Food To Table
- Drunken Noodle$17.00
Flat rice noodle, Egg, Thai chili, Onion, Bell pepper, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Basil
- Pad Thai$17.00
Thin rice noodle, Egg, Peanut, Bean sprouts, Bean curd, Red onion, Scallion
- Pad Krapow$17.00
Sautéed with Onion, Bell pepper, Haricots verts, Mushroom, Thai chilli, Basil, served with Jasmine rice
- Pad Ginger$17.00
Sautéed with Shiitake, Celery, Bell pepper, Scallion, Onion, Ginger, served with Jasmine rice
- Pad Cashew Nut$17.00
Sautéed with Pineapple, Onion, Scallion, Cashew nut, Bell pepper, Chili paste sauce, served with Jasmine rice
- Pad Prik Khing$17.00
Sautéed with Haricots verts, Roasted bells, Mushroom, Thai chili, served with Jasmine rice
- Pad Seasonal Vegetables$17.00
Sautéed with Seasonal vegetable, Garlic sauce, served with Jasmine rice
- Basil Fried Rice$17.00
Stir-fried Jasmine rice with Thai chili, Onion, Bell pepper, Basil, Egg
- Pineapple Fried Rice$17.00
Stir-fried Jasmine rice with Pineapple, Onion, Scallion, Tomato, Crispy shallot, Cashew nut, Egg
- Sriracha Fried Rice$18.00
Stir-fried Jasmine rice with Onion, Bell pepper, Scallion, Crispy shallot, Carrot, Napa, Sriracha sauce, topped with Fried egg
Signatures
- Crab$28.00
Traditional Crab Fried Rice with Egg, Onion, Scallion, Tomatoes, served with Thai Chimichurri
- Duck Signature$30.00
Pan Seared Duck Breast, Red curry, Basil, Bells, Haricot verts, Pineapple, served with Jasmine rice
- Salmon$27.00Out of stock
Pan Seared Salmon, Sautéed seasonal veggies, Lemon Garlic sauce, served with Jasmine rice
- Chilean Sea bass$35.00
- Tuna Special$28.00