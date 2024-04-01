La Katrina Mexican Restaurant
Full Menu
Sodas
Appetizers
- Cheese Dip$4.66+
Melted cheese and jalapeño peppers
- Rice with Cheese$5.16
- Queso Fundido$8.27
Melted cheese with Mexican pork sausage
- Queso Fundido with Shrimp$15.51
Melted cheese with six shrimp, onions, mushrooms, and poblano peppers
- Nachos
- Fajita Nachos$15.01
Chicken or steak fajitas cooked with bell pepper, onions, tomato topped over nachos with melted Monterrey jack and cheddar cheese
- Nachos Supremos$13.44
Nachos topped with chicken, beef, beans, and cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes
- Mummy Jalapeno Peppers$9.30
6 fresh jalapeño peppers filled with cream cheese and then wrapped in bacon and served with our chipotle sauce
- Mummy Wrapped Shrimp$12.41
Grilled shrimp wrapped in bacon then pan- broiled to perfection. Served with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and our signature chipotle sauce on the side
- Quesadilla
- Double Quesadilla$11.99
One steak and one grilled chicken
Salads and More
- Tossed Salad$4.13
- Warm Fajita Salad$16.55
Fresh, crispy lettuce with cheese, fresh pico de gallo, tortilla strips, and your choice of sizzling steak or chicken fajitas
- Fajita Taco Salad$15.51
Fresh, crispy lettuce with grilled chicken breast, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cheese
- Shrimp Fajita Taco Salad$18.62
Fresh, crispy lettuce with 10 shrimp, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese
- Cancun Salad$15.51
Grilled shrimp and onions on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and cheese
- Taco Salad$9.83
Crispy flour tortilla bowl with beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole
- Fiesta Salad$15.51
Crispy lettuce with grilled chicken, yellow cheese, diced tomatoes, slices of avocado, and tortilla strips on the top
- Marinated Chicken Salad$15.51
Grilled marinated chicken and pineapple. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and Monterey cheese
- Chicken Salad$12.99
Crispy chicken tenders with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese and a egg
Burritos
- Burrito California$14.48
One large burrito with steak and chicken, sautéed with peppers, tomatoes and onions, topped with burrito sauce and cheese dip
- Churris Shrimp Burrito$15.51
A delicious shrimp and veggie burrito topped with melted white cheese, rice, and lettuce
- Shrimp Chimichanga$15.51
Served with rice, beans, and salad
- Hacienda Burrito$13.44
One large burrito with ground beef, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Fajita Burrito$15.51
Our tender chicken or steak fajita wrapped in a flour tortilla with vegetables and melted cheese. Topped with our burrito sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Burrito Supreme$9.83
One beef or chicken burrito, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Chimichanga$12.41
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of chicken or ground beef, topped with melted jalapeño cheese. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- Fajita Chimichanga Meal$17.78
Two fajita chimichanga with rice and beans
- Burrito Vallarta$14.48
Once large burrito with shrimp, pineapple, and rice. Covered with melted cheese and sour cream
- Burrito Verde$11.37
Beef or chicken topped with green sauce, lettuce, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Burrito Deluxe$13.44
Two burritos stuffed with chicken and beans. Topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Supremas$13.44
Four rolled corn tortillas: one beef, one chicken, one cheese, and one bean. Topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Enchiladas Suizas$10.34
There cheese enchiladas covered with grilled chicken topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Rancheras$13.44
Three cheese enchiladas topped with steak, tomatoes, and enchiladas sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Seafood Enchiladas$15.51
Three enchiladas with shrimp and imitation crab meat. Covered with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes
- Enchiladas Verdes$13.44
Three ground beef or shredded chicken enchiladas, topped with green sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Dinner$11.99
Two enchiladas, choice of beef or chicken served with rice and beans
Quesadillas
- Lite Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$15.51
Seasoned tender chicken breast, reduced-fat cheese and pico de gallo all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla and lightly grilled. Served with fresh fruit
- Dinner Quesadilla$9.30
A large flour tortilla with cheese grilled until crispy and golden brown. Served with fresh guacamole and topped with sour cream
- Fajitas Quesadilla$15.51
A grilled flour tortillas spread with cheese and chicken or beef fajita. Served with mexican rice, fried beans, guacamole salad and sour cream
- Quesadilla Hawaiana$15.51
A grilled flour tortilla spread with cheese inside, grilled chicken, and pineapple, covered in cheese dip. Served with rice
- Shrimp Quesadilla$16.55
A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled shrimp, sausage, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans
Fajitas
- Fajita Alambre$19.65
Tender strips of chicken and steak cooked with bacon, onions, poblano peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes. All smothered with melted cheese
- Steak Fajitas*$17.58
Tender strips of steak marinated in oil and mexican herbs. Sautéed with peppers, tomatoes, and onions
- Chicken Breast Fajitas*$17.58
Tender strips of chicken breast marinated in oil and mexican herbs. Sautéed with peppers, tomatoes, and onions
- Steak & Chicken Breast .Fajitas$17.58
Get the best of both! Tender strips of chicken breast and steak marinated in olive oil, and mexican herbs. Sautéed with peppers, tomatoes, and onions
- Shrimp Fajitas$19.65
Succulent shrimp with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and salad
- Fajitas Supremas$21.72
Marinated steak, tender strips of chicken breast, and succulent sautéed shrimp sizzling together
- Fajitas Hawaiana$18.62
Tender strips of chicken cooked with ham, bacon, and pineapple
- Fajitas El Monte$19.65
Shrimp, chicken, and mushrooms
- Fish Fajitas$18.62
Cooked with sautéed peppers, tomatoes, and onions
- Carnitas Fajitas*$16.55
Lean pork marinated with orange and spices, then slowly cooked until tender
- Fajitas Ayala$20.69
Chicken, scallop, shrimp, and pineapple
- Fajitas Del Mar$20.69
Big and juicy grilled shrimp and scallops cooked with yellow squash, zucchini, yellow and red bell peppers, green onions, and mushrooms
- fajitas el patron$19.15
Favorites
- Katrina Quesadilla$20.69
Tender strips of chicken breast and steak sautéed with peppers, tomatoes, and onions, all inside of two flour tortillas filled with beans and melted cheese
- Fajitas Nacho Supreme$18.62
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, and veggies served on a bed of chips, topped with cheese dip and severed with guacamole salad
- Taquitos Mexicanos*$17.58
Crispy corn tortillas filled with flavorful shredded beef and topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Chile Verde$16.55
Mexican-style beef chile with green chile sauce. Served with rice and beans
- 3 Tacos De Carne Asada$14.48
Pico de gallo, beans and hot salsa
- Special Dinner$13.44
Chalupa, taco, chile relleno, enchilada, rice and beans
- La Katrina Feast$42.99
Shrimp, chicken breast, strips of steak, korean style ribs, longaniza all grilled to perfection. Topped with a cooked fresh nopale, scallions onion and a jalapeno
- Chicken Flautas Rancheras$15.51
Crispy flour tortillas filled with tender chicken topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Chile Colorado$16.55
Beef tips cooked with red sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Birria Tacos$16.55
Three tacos filled with birria, cheese, onions and cilantro. Served with birria broth for dipping!
- Birria Noodles$16.55
Noodles made in birria broth and meat. Topped with cilantro and onions!
Seafood
- 3 Fish Tacos$16.55
Served with lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo
- Camarones a La Diabla$18.62
Sautéed shrimp with spicy sauce, rice, beans, and one enchilada. Delicious!
- Red Snapper a La Veracruzana$20.69
Fillet of red snapper lightly breaded, sautéed, filled with shrimp, and topped with cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$18.62
Fillet shrimp with salt and garlic sauce. Served with one cheese enchilada, rice and beans
- Arroz Con Camarones$18.62
Twelve shrimp and rice with cheese
- Grilled Shrimp$20.69
Served with rice, carrots, broccoli, and cauliflower
- Shrimp Cocktail$16.55
Ten large steamed shrimp. Served with sliced avocado, pico de gallo, and cocktail sauce
- Mariscos Acapulco$23.79
Grilled scallops, shrimp, and imitation crab. Served with mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole
- Arroz Con Mariscos$23.79
Grilled shrimp and scallops. Served over a bed of mexican rice, covered with melted cheese, and served with guacamole salad, and sour cream
- Molcajete Seafood$26.90
Scallops, shrimp, fish, zucchini, yellow, green, and red peppers, onions, rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes
- Cancun Tilapia$20.69
Grilled tilapia. Served with stewed vegetables, and fresh fruit
- Scallops Cotorros$23.79
Scallops cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Camarones a La Española$20.69
Six golden brown shrimp, wrapped with bacon and topped with cheese dip. Served with salad, rice, and beans
Vegetarian
- Veg 1. One Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada, and Beans$9.30
- Veg 2. Two Bean Burritos and Nacho Cheese Sauce$9.30
- Veg 3. One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada, One Bean Tostada$9.30
- Veg 4. One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Quesadilla, and One Chalupa$9.30
- Veg 5. One Cheese Quesadilla, Rice, and Beans$9.30
- Vegetarian Fajitas*$9.30
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes
- Arroz Con Vegetables$9.30
Bed of mexican rice with grilled poblano peppers, zucchini, squash, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes. Covered with cheese dip
- Vegetable Burrito$9.30
One burrito filled with mushrooms, zucchini, squash, onions, and tomatoes. Covered with melted cheese and served with mexican rice, guacamole salad, and sour cream
A La Carte
- Bean Dip$4.66
- Burrito De Carnitas$8.27
With cheese dip
- Guacamole$4.13
- Chunky Guacamole$8.27
- Avocado Slices$3.09
- Guacamole Salad$3.62
- Beans$2.59
- Rice$2.59
- Chiles Toredos$1.55
- Crispy Beef Taco$3.09
- Grilled Steak Taco$4.13
- Sour Cream$1.02
- Chile Relleno$3.09
- Chalupa$4.13
- Burrito$5.16
- Enchilada$2.59
- Chimichanga*$5.16
- Shrimp Chimichanga a la carte$7.76
- Chicken Flautas À La Carte$5.16
- Extra Tortilla$0.78
- Side of Bacon$2.06
- Taco Supremo$3.09
- Sour Cream*$1.99
- Taco$4.13
Steak and shrimp
- Side of Fruit$3.09
- Side of Steamed Vegetables$3.09
- Side of Grilled Pineapple$2.06
- Side of Limes$1.02
- House Sauce$1.02
- grilled chicken taco$3.99
- Rice and beans$4.99
Kids Menu
- Kids 1. One Cheese Quesadilla, Rice, and Beans$6.20
- Kids 2. One Taco, Rice, and Beans$6.20
- Kids 3. One Cheese Enchilada, Rice, and Beans$6.20
- Kids 4. One Burrito, Rice, and Beans$6.20
- Kids 5. One Quesadilla and French Fries$6.20
- Kids 6. Grilled Chicken and French Fries$6.20
- Kids 7. Cheese Pizza and French Fries$6.20
- Kids 8. Small Taco Salad with Chicken$6.20
- Kids 8. Small Taco Salad with Beef$6.20
- Kids 9. Chicken Fingers and French Fries$6.20
- Kids 10. Hot Dog and French Fries$6.20
- Kids 11. Corn Dog and French Fries$6.20
Dessert
meal prep
- Steak (24 oz)$22.00
steak fajita meat cooked in extra virgin olive oil
- Chicken (24 oz )$20.00
chicken fajita meat cooked in extra virgin olive oil
- Pico Chicken (24 oz )$20.00
chicken fajita meat cooked in extra virgin olive oil and pico de gallo
- 6 Fish Filet$20.00
- Mixed Veggies 3 Cups$10.00
- Broccoli 3 Cups$7.00
- Mexican Rice 4 Cups$7.00
- Jasmine Rice 4 Cups$6.00
From the Grill
From the Grill - Steak
- Pancho Tacos$16.55
3 steak tacos with slice of avocado, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
- T-Bone Steak Tampiqueño$25.86
10 oz of tender grilled steak. Served with beans and rice
- T-Bone Steak Mexicano$25.86
10 oz of tender grilled steak. Served with an authentic cheese enchilada, beans, rice, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes
- Steak Degollado$25.86
T-bone steak and two eggs. Served with mexican rice, beans, and three flour tortillas
- Steak Guadalajara$25.86
9 oz steak with fries, rice, and tossed salad
- Steak and Shrimp$31.04
Marinated 8 oz grilled rib-eye steak, shrimp, and vegetables. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Carne Asada$25.86
10 oz of tender sirloin steak grilled to perfection. Served with one chicken enchilada and beans
From the Grill - Pork
- Carnitas$15.51
Originally from Uruapan, the second largest city in Michoacan, Mexico. Lean pork marinated with orange and spices and slowly cooked until tender. Served with beans and rice
- Molcajete Verde$17.58
Pork cooked with green sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes
- tacos carnitas$14.99
From the Grill - Chicken
- Pollo Richard$20.69
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, yellow squash, zucchini, yellow and green bell peppers. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole, rice, beans and three flour tortillas
- Pollo Milanese$21.72
Lightly-breaded, fresh chicken breast with tomatoes, avocado sliced and topped with cheese sauce. Served with beans, rice and guacamole
- Pollo Loco$18.62
Grilled, char-broiled chicken breast covered with jalapeno cheese sauce. Served with beans and rice
- Pollo Ranchero$18.62
Juicy grilled chicken breast topped with onions, mushrooms, ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with rice, beans and three tortillas
- Pollo Hawaiano$21.72
Juicy grilled chicken breast and ham, cooked with pineapple and melted cheese. Served with mexican rice, lettuce and tomatoes
- Cazuelon$23.99
Juicy grilled steak and 6 oz grilled chicken. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and three tortillas
- Chori Pollo$20.69
Juicy grilled chicken breast topped with mexican chorizo. Served with rice, beans and three tortillas
- Pollo Tropical$20.69
Grilled chicken breast cooked with pineapple and melted cheese. Served with mexican rice, tossed salad and three flour tortillas
- Pollo Poblano$18.62
Grilled chicken breast, chile poblano and mushrooms, served with rice, beans and three tortillas
- Arroz Con Pollo$14.48
Grilled strips of chicken over a layer of mexican rice, topped with cheese
- Sebastian Plate$18.62
Tender strips of chicken breast sauteed with peppers, tomatoes, onions and pineapple, topped with cheese sauce
- Arroz Con Pollo Y Camaron$18.62
Grilled strips of chicken and shrimp over a layer of mexican rice, topped with cheese sauce
- El Chelepe Especial$21.72
Grilled chicken with melted cheese, mexican pork sausage and pineapple. Served with mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and cheese