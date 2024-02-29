La Matraca Delaware 850 Sunbury Road Suite 402
FOOD
Appetizers
Ala Carte
- Beef Burrito$5.99
- Chicken Burrito$5.99
- Bean Burrito$5.99
- Chalupa$4.75
- Tostaguac$4.99
- Beef Enchilada$4.75
- Chicken Enchilada$4.75
- Cheese Enchilada$4.75
- Chile Relleno$5.99
- Beef Taco$3.75
- Chicken Taco$3.75
- Taco Supreme$4.49
- Tamale$4.49
- Shredded Chicken Quesadilla$5.99
- Mexican Rice$4.49
- Refried Beans$4.49
- Pico De Gallo$2.75
- Sour Cream$1.99
- Shredded Cheese$3.25
Soups & Salads
Lunch Specials (Dinner)
- Taco Rice & Beans$9.49
A crispy corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling served with lettuce and shredded cheese
- Chimichanga$11.75
We stuff a flour tortilla with your choice of shredded beef or chicken then deep-fried to a golden brown topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and beans
- Enchilada Rice and Beans$9.49
Soft corn tortilla with your choice of filling. Served with enchilada sauce and shredded cheese
- Tamale Rice and Beans$9.49
Tender beef wrapped in an authentic soft corn shell. Topped with seasoned ground beef and mild sauce
- Green Burrito$10.25
One burrito filled with shredded pork and covered with green tomatillo and salsa. Served with rice
- Santa Fe$11.49
Grilled chicken strips, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas
- Enchiladas Verdes$9.49
- Taquitos La Matraca$10.99
Two corn tortillas wrapped around your favorite fillings deep-fried to a golden brown. Topped with our special sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole
- Speedy Gonzalez$9.99
One taco, one enchilada, and a choice of rice or beans
- Taco Salad Fajita$11.99
Crispy flour tortilla with melted cheese sauce, grilled chicken, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Topped with lettuce, cheese, and sour cream
- Cabaña Burrito$12.25
A 10-inch flour tortilla with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, smashed avocados & shredded cheese. Served with fries
- Special Lunch No. 1$11.49
Chile relleno, taco, beans, and guacamole salad
- Special Lunch No. 2$9.99
One burrito, Mexican rice, and refried beans
- Special Lunch No. 3$9.99
Bean burrito, cheese enchilada, and Mexican rice
- Special Lunch No. 4$9.99
Beef burrito, taco, and Mexican rice
- Enchilada Supreme$10.99
Two chicken enchiladas topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Burrito La Matraca$10.49
A large flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Fajitas$12.99
Tender strips of chicken breast or beef. Served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas
- El Monterey$11.75
A flour tortilla loaded with steak, onions, and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans
- Huevos Con Chorizo$10.99
Scramble eggs with Mexican sausage. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas
- Huevos Rancheros$10.99
Two ranch-style eggs topped with seasoned Mexican sauce, rice, beans, and two flour tortillas
- Quesadilla Suprema$10.99
Grilled chicken or steak with rice or beans. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes
- Taco Salad$10.75
A crisp flour tortilla topped with seasoned ground beef or tender chunks of chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream
Dinner Specials
- Chile Colorado$17.75
Beef chunks with red chili sauce, rice, beans, and flour tortillas
- Special Dinner$17.99
A little of everything! One chile relleno, one taco, one chalupa, one burrito, Mexican rice, and beans
- Special Fajita Burrito$15.49
Choice of chicken or beef cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Serve with sour cream, lettuce, and Mexican rice
- Chimichanga*$14.25
Two stuffed flour tortillas with your beef or shredded chicken deep-fried to a golden brown. Topped with melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Rancheras$13.99
Three cheese enchiladas topped with pork or beef, cooked tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and enchilada sauce. Served with rice and salad
- Veracruz$11.49
One chicken burrito and one chicken enchilada. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, and guacamole
- Burrito Deluxe$11.99
One chicken and one beef burrito. Served with beans, cheese, lettuce, special sauce, and sour cream
- Burrito La Matraca*$10.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef or spicy chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Santa Fe*$14.99
Grilled chicken strips, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas
- Texas Quesadilla$16.25
Strips of steak and chicken, shrimp and vegetables. Served with guacamole salad and your choice of rice or beans
- El Alambre$15.99
Strips of steak and bacon with onions and bell peppers topped with cheese. Served with guacamole salad and your choice of beans or Mexican rice
- Fajita Chimichanga$15.99
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak with onions and bell peppers covered with our special cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Grande Chorizo Burrito$15.99
A grande flour tortilla shell filled with chorizo, grilled chicken, rice, shredded cheese, onions, and bell peppers. Served with your favorite queso dip
- Burrito Supreme$8.99
A shredded chicken burrito topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, a slice of tomato, and sour cream
- Cabaña Burrito*$14.99
A 12-inch flour tortilla with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, smashed avocados, and shredded cheese. Served with fries
- Quesadilla Suprema*$14.99
Grilled chicken or steak with rice or beans. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes
- Shrimp Chimichanga$16.99
Two flour tortillas with shrimp deep-fried to a golden brown topped with cheese. Served with sour cream, lettuce, rice, beans, and guacamole salad
- Shrimp Quesadilla$15.25
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with shrimp, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole
- Popeye$15.99
Strips of grilled chicken with onions, spinach, and mushrooms topped with cheese. Served with guacamole salad and your choice of refried beans or Mexican rice
- Enchiladas Supreme$14.25
Four corn tortillas, one beef, one chicken, one cheese and one bean. All topped with enchilada sauce
- Taquitos Mexicanos$12.99
Four rolled corn tortillas deep-fried and stuffed with beef or spicy chicken. Served with sour cream, cheese, and guacamole
- Nachos Supreme$13.99
Cheese nachos with assorted toppings of beef, spicy chicken, and beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream
- Taco Salad*$11.99
Crispy four tortillas with melted cheese sauce. Topped with seasoned ground beef or spicy chicken, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream
- Chilaquiles Mexicanos$13.99
A corn tortilla stuffed with chicken and cooked with our special sauce. Served with rice, salad, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Quesadilla Rellena$14.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with beef chunks, salad, cheese, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream
- Taco Salad Fajita*$14.75
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Served with cheese, lettuce, and sour cream
- Cheese Steak Burrito$13.75
Two burritos stuffed with beef tips and topped with cheese dip
- Enchiladas Veracruz$14.25
Three chicken enchiladas covered with special sauce. Served with spanish rice and salad
- Carnitas$17.25
Pork served with Mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad, and flour tortillas
- Enchiladas Suizas$15.99
Four grilled chicken enchiladas topped with melted cheeses
- Chimichanga Veracruz$14.99
Four chimichangas, two chicken and two beef, your choice of fried or soft. Served with sour cream and salad
- Chicken and Steak Baked Potato$12.99
Baked potato stuffed with grilled steak and chicken and then smothered with cheese sauce. Served with rice
Dinner Combinations
Steak & Chicken Dinners
- T-Bone Steak La Matraca$20.99
T-bone steak with onions, mushrooms, salad, and steak fries
- Beef Steak Ranchero$20.99
T-bone steak with spicy sauce on top. Served with Mexican rice, beans, and tortillas
- Chori Pollo$16.25
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo (Mexican sausage) and cheese sauce. Served with one chicken enchilada and Mexican rice
- Mar Y Tierra$21.99
9.05 oz of ribeye steak grilled to perfection. Topped with shrimp, onions, mushrooms, and our special cheese sauce. Served with your choice of rice, refried beans, or steak fries
- Ribeye$16.99
9.05 oz of ribeye served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and tortillas
- Pollo Loco$15.25
Tender chicken breast seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with queso dip, Mexican rice, refried beans, cheese, and tortillas
- Pollo Marino$18.99
Seasoned chicken breast and shrimp grilled and topped with mushrooms, onions, and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Pollo Ranchero$16.25
Boneless chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, and cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans
- Ribeye Steak La Matraca$17.75
9.05 oz of perfectly grilled ribeye steak served with one cheese enchilada and mexican rice
- Steak Mexicano$19.99
Ribeye steak cut into pieces and cooked with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers. Served with guacamole salad, rice, and beans
- Steak Hibachi Chicken Breast$21.75
Char-broiled your way and includes your choice of rice and beans or steak fries
- Pollo Bandido$15.99
Tender chicken breast strips seasoned and grilled to perfection. Topped with cheese and served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Pollo La Matraca$16.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with chili Ortega, bacon, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
- Pechuga Empanizada$18.49
Breaded chicken breast deep-fried and served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh avocado slices, and tortillas
- Arroz Con Pollo$14.99
Grilled chicken strips over a layer of rice and topped with nacho cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole
- Carne Asada$19.99
Sliced grilled beef with rice, beans, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole
Seafood Dinners
- Fajitas Del Mar$19.99
Shrimp and scallops grilled to perfection with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans. Comes with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas
- Shrimp Fajitas$20.25
- Nachos Marinos$17.99
Nachos topped with shrimp, scallops, crab meat, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream
- Arroz Con Mariscos$15.99
Grilled shrimp and scallops over a layer of rice, topped with nacho cheese and special ranchero sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tomatoes
- Camarones a La Diabla$18.99
Shrimp with special red salsa, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, and tortillas
- Seafood Quesadilla$17.99
Scallops, shrimp, crab meat, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice and guacamole salad
- Mojarra$18.49
A whole tilapia fish fried and served with rice, pico de gallo, salad, and fresh avocado slices
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$17.99
Grilled shrimp, onions, and tomatoes smothered in Mexican garlic sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, and tortillas
- Camarones a La Mexicana$17.99
Grilled shrimp with onions, jalapeños, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Coctel De Camarones$17.99
Shrimp cocktail
- Fish Tacos$16.99
Three soft corn or flour tortillas filled with grilled tilapia, and topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with a side of Mexican rice and beans
- Shrimp Tacos$16.99
Three soft corn or flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp. Topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with a side of Mexican rice and beans
Vegetarian Combinations
- Chalupa, Cheese Enchilada Served with Refried Beans$11.99
- Two Bean Burritos and Nacho Cheese Sauce$10.75
- Bean Burrito, Cheese Enchilada, and a Bean Tostada$11.99
- One Bean Burrito, One Quesadilla, and One Chalupa$10.99
- Chile Relleno, Rice, and Beans$10.49
- Vegetarian Quesadillas with Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Rice. Served with a Salad of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole and Sour Cream$12.99
- Vegetarian La Matraca, Three Flour Tortillas with Grilled Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Squash, and Onions. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream, and Guacamole$14.75
Fajitas
- 1 Piece Fajitas La Matraca$20.25
Chorizo, pork chunks, shrimp, chicken, and carne asada cooked on the grille with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side of beans Mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole, garlic, mushrooms, sour cream, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas
- 2 Pieces Fajitas La Matraca$35.99
Chorizo, pork chunks, shrimp, chicken, and carne asada cooked on the grille with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side of beans Mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole, garlic, mushrooms, sour cream, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas
- 1 Piece Fajitas$16.99
We use our special recipe to cook tender strips of marinated chicken breast with onions, tomatoes, garlic, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, salad, and flour tortillas
- 2 Piece Fajitas$27.99
We use our special recipe to cook tender strips of marinated chicken breast with onions, tomatoes, garlic, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, salad, and flour tortillas
- 1 Piece Texas Fajitas$19.99
We use our special sauce to cook tender strips of beef, chicken, and shrimp on the grill with onions, tomatoes, garlic, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Served with beans, mexican rice, salad, and flour tortillas
- 2 Pieces Texas Fajitas$32.99
We use our special sauce to cook tender strips of beef, chicken, and shrimp on the grill with onions, tomatoes, garlic, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Served with beans, mexican rice, salad, and flour tortillas
- Fajitas Nachos$15.49
Nachos topped with steak or chicken. Served with beans, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese
- Fajitas Hawaiana$18.99
Tender chicken grilled with pineapple, bacon, onions, bell peppers, and topped with shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, and tortillas
Tacos
Children's Plates
- One Taco, Rice, and Refried Beans$5.99
- Enchilada, Rice, and Refried Beans$5.99
- Burrito, Rice, and Refried Beans$5.99
- Chicken Nuggets and Fries$5.99
- Quesadilla, Rice, and Refried Beans$5.99
- Grilled Cheese and Fries$5.99
- Single Cheeseburger and Fries$6.75
- Mini Taco Salad$6.25
- Mini Nachos$5.99
- Corn Dog and Fries$5.99
- Hot Dog and Fries$5.99
- Mac and Cheese$5.99
Desserts
BEVERAGES
Soft Drinks
Beer
Margaritas & Daquiris
- Regular 12 Oz Raspberry$7.55
- Grande 16 Oz Raspberry$9.45
- Jumbo 46 Oz Raspberry$17.99
- Monster 60 Oz Raspberry$21.99
- Pitcher Raspberry$22.99
- Regular 12 Oz Strawberry$7.55
- Grande 16 Oz Strawberry$9.45
- Jumbo 46 Oz Strawberry$17.99
- Monster 60 Oz Strawberry$21.99
- Pitcher Strawberry$22.99
- Regular 12 Oz Peach$7.55
- Grande 16 Oz Peach$9.45
- Jumbo 46 Oz Peach$17.99
- Monster 60 Oz Peach$21.99
- Pitcher Peach$22.99
- Regular 12 Oz Mango$7.55
- Grande 16 Oz Mango$9.45
- Jumbo 46 Oz Mango$17.99
- Monster 60 Oz Mango$21.99
- Pitcher Mango$22.99
- Regular 12 Oz Lime$7.55
- Grande 16 Oz Lime$9.45
- Jumbo 46 Oz Lime$17.99
- Monster 60 Oz Lime$21.99
- Pitcher Lime$22.99
- Corona Rita$13.75
16 oz
- 12 Oz Patron Margaritas$10.25
- 16 Oz Patron Margaritas$13.99
- 12 Oz Texas Margaritas$10.25
- 16 Oz Texas Margaritas$13.99
Mixed Drinks
- Tequila Sunrise$7.25
- Screwdriver$7.99
- Jack & Coke$8.99
- Long Island Ice Tea$9.99
- Amaretto Sour$8.25
- Gin & Tonic$8.25
- S** on the Beach$8.25
- Adios$9.25
Vodka, tequila, blue curacao, gin, rum, sweet & sour mix & 7up
- Tom Collins$8.25
Gin, lemon juice, and club soda
- Blue Laguna$8.49
Vodka, blue curacao, and lemonade
- Peach Rosa$8.49
Vodka, peach schnapps, and cranberry juice
- Amaretto Cherry Sour$8.25
Amaretto, sprite, grenadine, sweet & sour mix
- Purple Bruja$8.49
Bacardi rum, peach schnapps, blue curacao, grenadine, and lemonade
- Mexican Breeze$8.99
Vodka, coconut rum, cranberry juice, and pineapple juice
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake$8.99
Cake vodka, grenadine, and pineapple juice
- Buzz Lightyear$9.99
Captain morgan, blue curacao, apple pucker, malibu, 151, orange, and pineapple juice
- Rum Punch$8.49
Malibu, Bacardi, sprite, cranberry, and pineapple juice
- Bloody Mary$9.99
Tito's vodka and bloody Mary mix
- Crownberry$9.99
Apple crown royal, razzmatazz, blue curacao, and sprite
- Fiesta$9.99
Captain morgan, malibu, blue curacao, Midori melon, orange, and pineapple juice