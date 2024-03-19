La Mexicana 834 Water Street
Daily Special
- Taco Tuesday$3.00
Chicken OR Ground Beef Taco. Tacos come with Cilantro and Onions
- Burrito Wednesday$8.39
Chicken OR Ground Beef Burrito. Burritos come with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce and sour cream all inside
- Enchiladas Thursday$9.49
Corn Tortillas in red or green sauce with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, onions and sour cream. Stuffed with Chicken OR Ground Beef
- Nachos Friday$9.49
Chicken Or Ground Beef on top of chips with cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, and sour cream.
Appetizers
Lunch Specials With a Can of Soda
- Burrito Lunch$9.99
Flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream Tortilla de harina con arroz, frijoles, lechuga, tomate, queso y crema
- Mini Burrito$8.99
Flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream
- Quesadilla$9.99
Cheese and your choice of meat inside a flour tortilla, side of tomato and lettucce
- Nachos$10.49
Chips topped with beans, cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
- 3 Tacos$10.19
3 Tacos with your choice of meat, topped with cilantro and onions. With a side of rice and beans
- 2 Tacos + 1 Sm Cheese Quesadilla$10.19
2 Tacos with your choice of meat topped with cilantro and onions. One small cheese quesadilla with a side of rice and beans
- 1 Taco + 1 Tostada$8.99
1 Taco and 1 Tostada with a side of rice and beans
Lunch
- Taco$3.50
Choice of meat, topped with cilantro and onions on a soft corn tortilla
- Burrito$9.29
Choice of meat with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream on a flour tortilla
- Mini Burrito$8.29
Choice of meat with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream on a flour tortilla
- Burrito Suizo$10.09
Choice of meat with beans, rice, topped with salsa and melted cheese, side of lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
- Tostada$3.99
Choice of meat on flat hard shell tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese
- Sope$3.99
Thick fried corn dough topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Quesadilla$9.49
Cheese and your choice of meat inside a flour tortilla, side of tomato and lettucce
- Quesadilla only cheese$8.29
- Nachos$9.99
Chips topped with beans, cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
- Torta$9.59
Hot Mexican sandwich with choice of meat, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and avocado
- Taco Salad$7.49
Beans, crushed up chips, choice of meat, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Kids Meals
Dinners
- Enchiladas$10.49
4 Corn Tortillas cooked in red or green sauce and rolled up with chicken or ground beef. Comes with lettuce, onions, cheese, rice, beans and sour cream,
- Flautas$10.29
3 Rolled up flour tortillas filled and deep fried with chicken and cheese. Topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream, with a side of rice and beans.
- Taquitos$10.39
4 Rolled up corn tortillas filled with either chicken or cheese. Topped with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream. With a side of rice and beans.
- Chimichanga$10.49
Choice of meat, cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep friend. Topped with salsa and cheese. Served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
- Chile Relleno$9.49
Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese in a spicy tomato sauce.
- Carne Asada$18.69
Steak with a side of guacamole, grilled jalapeño and grilled onions. Served with a side of rice and beans.
- Alambre$16.99
Choice of meat, bell pepper, onion, and ham with cheese on top. Served with a side of rice and beans.
- 3 Tacos Dinner$9.99
3 Tacos with a choice of meat, served with a side of rice and beans.
- Fajitas
Choice of meat cooked with onions, red and green bell peppers. Served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and a side of corn tortillas.
Camarones
Breakfast
- Burrito Desayuno$8.99
Breakfast Burrito with beans, cheese, and sour cream with the choices of Mexican Sausage and Egg, Ham and Egg or Scrambled eggs with veggies.
- Chilaquiles$9.99
Fried tortilla chips in a red or green salsa topped with onions, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
- Huevos a La Mexicana$8.99
Scrambled eggs with onions, tomato and jalapeños served with a side of beans.
- Huevos con chorizo o Jamon$9.99
Scrambled eggs with mexican sausage or ham served with a side of beans.