La Michoacana Premium- Paramount 1 16260 Paramount Boulevard
Mangoneda
Mangoneada Chica 9oz $7.99
Two scoops of water based ice cream with chamoy, limon and tajin. Please choose size and flavors. Tamarindo stick is included on 3 scoop and 4 scoop only.
Mangoeada Mediana 12oz $10.59
Mangoneada Grande $12.69
Mangoneada X-Grande $14.69
Nieves
Paletas
Frutas
Fruta Picada $12.99
Escamocha $11.99
Gaspacho 20 oz $11.99
Gaspacho 32 oz $14.99
Sandia Loca $28.99
Half watermelon is hollowed then filled with seasoned fruit, Mexican tamarindo candy, lemon, Japanese peanuts, tajin, and chamoy.
Pina Locan $23.99
Whole pineapple, cored and hollowed then filled with seasonal fruit, Mexican tamarindo candy, Japanese peanuts lemon, tajin, and chamoy.
Manzana Con Chile $6.49
One whole green apple wrapped in tamarindo or chamoy paste sliced and accompanied with Mexican tajin
Manzana Preparada $12.99
Pepinos Locos $13.99
Two cucumbers cut in half, hollowed filled with chaka chaka, Japanese peanuts and accompanied with seasonal fruit, Mexican tamarindo candy, lemon, tajin, and chamoy.