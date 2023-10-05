Mangoneda

Mangoneada Chica 9oz $7.99

$7.99

Two scoops of water based ice cream with chamoy, limon and tajin. Please choose size and flavors. Tamarindo stick is included on 3 scoop and 4 scoop only.

Mangoeada Mediana 12oz $10.59

$10.59

Two scoops of water based ice cream with chamoy, limon and tajin. Please choose size and flavors. Tamarindo stick is included on 3 scoop and 4 scoop only.

Mangoneada Grande $12.69

$12.69

Two scoops of water based ice cream with chamoy, limon and tajin. Please choose size and flavors. Tamarindo stick is included on 3 scoop and 4 scoop only.

Mangoneada X-Grande $14.69

$14.69

Nieves

Nieve 1 scoop $5.29

$5.29

Nieve Chica 9oz $7.99

$7.99

Nieve Mediana 12oz $10.19

$10.19

Nieve Grande 20 oz $12.29

$12.29

Nieve X-grande 24 oz $14.29

$14.29

Nieve 1 litro 32 oz $17.99

$17.99

Cono regular $4.89

$4.89

Waffle Sencillo $6.69

$6.69

Waffle doble $8.29

$8.29

Waffle triple $11.29

$11.29

Paletas

Paleta de Crema $4.49

$4.49

Paleta de Agua $4.49

$4.49

Esquimal $5.99

$5.99

choose your paleta flavor and note your topping of PLAIN CHOCOLATE DIP, COCONUT, RAINBOW SPRINKLES, PEANUTS, CHOCOLATE SPRINKLES OR MIXED TOPPING.

Choco Banana $5.29

$5.29

Frutas

Fruta Picada $12.99

$12.99

Escamocha $11.99

$11.99

Gaspacho 20 oz $11.99

$11.99

Gaspacho 32 oz $14.99

$14.99

Sandia Loca $28.99

$28.99

Half watermelon is hollowed then filled with seasoned fruit, Mexican tamarindo candy, lemon, Japanese peanuts, tajin, and chamoy.

Pina Locan $23.99

$23.99

Whole pineapple, cored and hollowed then filled with seasonal fruit, Mexican tamarindo candy, Japanese peanuts lemon, tajin, and chamoy.

Manzana Con Chile $6.49

$6.49

One whole green apple wrapped in tamarindo or chamoy paste sliced and accompanied with Mexican tajin

Manzana Preparada $12.99

$12.99

Pepinos Locos $13.99

$13.99

Two cucumbers cut in half, hollowed filled with chaka chaka, Japanese peanuts and accompanied with seasonal fruit, Mexican tamarindo candy, lemon, tajin, and chamoy.

Snacks

Chetos solos $2.99

$2.99

Chetos con queso $6.29

$6.29

Nachos con queso $6.49

$6.49

Doritos con queso $6.29

$6.29

Rueditas $4.99

$4.99

Rueditas preparadas $13.99

$13.99

Chicharron Preparado $12.99

$12.99

Papas $5.49

$5.49

Papas Preparadas $11.99

$11.99

Papas grandes $6.99

$6.99

Papas grandes preparadas $14.99

$14.99

Tostilocos $11.99

$11.99

Tostiesquites $11.99

$11.99

Dorilocos $11.99

$11.99

Elote $4.99

$4.99

Elote Doble $7.99

$7.99

Gomitas $6.99

$6.99

Postres

Bionico $12.99

$12.99

Bionico con nieve $14.99

$14.99

Fresas con crema $11.99

$11.99

3 Maria $13.99

$13.99

Banana Split $13.99

$13.99

yogurt $11.99

$11.99

Crepa $10.99

$10.99

Crepa con nieve $13.99

$13.99

Bebidas

Smart water $3.99

$3.99

Soda $3.99

$3.99

Gatorade $3.99

$3.99

Monster $3.99

$3.99

Monster Preparado $9.99

$9.99

Agua mediana $6.99

$6.99

Agua grande $7.99

$7.99

Jugo 24 oz $8.99

$8.99

Jugo 32 oz $9.29

$9.29

Shake $9.99

$9.99

Frappuccino $9.99

$9.99

Raspado 20 oz $9.99

$9.99

Catering

1/2 Charola de bionico $65.00

$65.00

Charola de bionico $130.00

$130.00

1/2 Charola de fruta $65.00

$65.00

Charola de Fruta $130.00

$130.00

10 Litros de Agua $60.00

$60.00

20 Litros de Agua $120.00

$120.00

10 Litros de Nieve $90.00

$90.00

20 Litros de Nieve $180.00

$180.00

Extras

chocolate $1.00

$1.00

Nuez $1.00

$1.00

Granola $1.00

$1.00

Queso $2.00

$2.00

hot cheetos $1.00

$1.00

Cono regular $1.00

$1.00

Waffle. $1.00

$1.00

Cuerios $2.00

$2.00

Tortas

Torta Combo 11.99

$11.99

Tortas 8.99

$8.99