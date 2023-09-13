La Michoacana Premium- Santa Ana 1 2327 South Bristol Street
Mangoneada
Mangoneada Chica 9oz
Two scoops of water based ice cream with chamoy, limon and tajin. Please choose size and flavors. Tamarindo stick is included on 3 scoop and 4 scoop only.
Mangoeada Mediana 12oz
Two scoops of water based ice cream with chamoy, limon and tajin. Please choose size and flavors. Tamarindo stick is included on 3 scoop and 4 scoop only.
Mangoneada Grande
Two scoops of water based ice cream with chamoy, limon and tajin. Please choose size and flavors. Tamarindo stick is included on 3 scoop and 4 scoop only.
Mangoneada X-Grande
Nieves
Paletas
Frutas
Fruta Picada/Fruta en tiras
Escamocha
Gaspacho 20 oz
Gaspacho 32 oz
Sandia Loca
Half watermelon is hollowed then filled with seasoned fruit, Mexican tamarindo candy, lemon, Japanese peanuts, tajin, and chamoy.
Pina Loca
Whole pineapple, cored and hollowed then filled with seasonal fruit, Mexican tamarindo candy, Japanese peanuts lemon, tajin, and chamoy.
Manzana Con Chile
One whole green apple wrapped in tamarindo or chamoy paste sliced and accompanied with Mexican tajin
Manzana Preparada
Pepinos Locos
Two cucumbers cut in half, hollowed filled with chaka chaka, Japanese peanuts and accompanied with seasonal fruit, Mexican tamarindo candy, lemon, tajin, and chamoy.