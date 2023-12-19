La Morena Restaurant & Cantina 1516 N. Lee Trevino
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Boneless Wings$14.99
Breaded with your choice of sauce; honey BBQ, lemon pepper, hot, or honey hot. Served with ranch dressing
- Borracho Shrimp Cocktail$18.99
Mexican style shrimp cocktail served with avocado, cucumber, celery, and lime (onion and cilantro served on the side.). Served with your favorite bottled Mexican beer
- Caliente Wings$15.99
Breaded,with your choice of sauce; honey BBQ, lemon pepper, hot, and honey hot. Served with ranch dressing
- Chile Con Queso Dip$10.99
A blend of white cheddar cheeses with choice of long green chile or queso fundido with chorizo, served with corn or flour tortillas
- Fiesta Combo$15.99
Cheese quesadillas with long green chile on flour tortillas, beef flautitas, bean, cheese & jalapeños nachos, wings (bone-in or boneless) served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Fiesta Nachos$12.99
Beans, ground beef, combination of white cheddar & long horn cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, and sour cream
- Guacamole Dip$9.99
With tostadas
- K-So Fries$9.99
French fries smothered with longhorn cheese and long green chile
- Mambo Nachos$9.99
Beans, combination of white cheddar and long horn cheese, and jalapeños
- Papa Asada Mixta$9.99
Served with butter, sour cream chives, cheese and your choice of beef or chicken fajitas
- Papas Locas$9.99
Home-style deep fried potato chips marinated with soy, Tabasco and Valentina sauces, spices, pork cueritos, cabbage, and lime juice. Topped with sour cream and avocado
- Quesadillas$8.99
Cheese and long green chile on flour or corn tortillas. Served with sour cream and guacamole. With chicken or beef fajitas add 3.00. With shrimp add 4.00
- Regular Shrimp Cocktail$14.99
Mexican-style shrimp cocktail served with avocado, cucumber, celery, (lime, onion, and cilantro served on the side)
- Small Shrimp Cocktail$11.99
Mexican-style shrimp cocktail served with avocado, cucumber, celery, (lime, onion, and cilantro served on the side)
- Taquito Party Platter$27.99
18 delicious taquitos. Your choice of 2 meats from: al pastor, pork carnitas, steak, pork adobada, chicken fajitas, or tripitas. Served with chile con queso, choice of long green chile or queso fundido con chorizo
Combination Plates
- Create Your Own Combo$12.99
Served with refried beans and Spanish rice
- Popular Combination$13.99
One ground beef taco, one cheese enchilada, one cheese chile relleno, served with refried beans, and Spanish rice
- Super Combo$14.99
One ground beef taco, one cheese enchilada, one cheese chile relleno, one tamale, chile Verde con carne, guacamole, refried beans and Spanish rice
Enchiladas
- Baked Cheese Enchiladas$11.99
Four cheese enchiladas. Served with red, green, or Spanish sauce
- 3 Sour Cream Baked Enchiladas$11.99
Served with red, green, or Spanish sauce
- 3 Baked Chicken Enchiladas$12.99
Served with red, green, or Spanish sauce
- 3 Baked Meat Enchiladas$12.99
Served with red, green, or Spanish sauce
- Tri-color Baked Cheese Enchiladas$11.99
One red, one green, and one sour cream
- 3 Baked Cheese Enchiladas$11.99
Lightly topped with cheese, served with red, green, or Spanish sauce
Chiles Relleno Plates
Tostadas
Traditional Plates
- Chile Con Queso Chicken Breast$13.99
Chicken breast smothered with chile con queso, served with refried beans, Spanish rice, and tortillas
- Pollo a La Guadalajara$13.99
Chicken breast atop a grilled nopal topped with grilled onions and cheese broiled to perfection
- Tampiqueña Chicken$15.99
Grilled chicken breast smothered with strips of long green chile, tomatoes, onions, and served with one cheese enchilada, guacamole, refried beans, and tortillas
- Chile Con Carne$12.99
Beef with chile Verde or chile Colorado, served with refried beans, Spanish rice, and tortillas
- Full Order Flautas$12.99
Large crispy corn tortillas filled with shredded beef, shredded chicken, or potato, served with refried beans, Spanish rice and choice of topping: guacamole, sour cream or both
- Half Order Flautas$8.99
Large crispy corn tortillas filled with shredded beef, shredded chicken, or potato, served with refried beans, Spanish rice and choice of topping: guacamole, sour cream or both
- Gordita Plate$12.99
Three fried gorditas stuffed with ground beef with potato, shredded beef, or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, served with refried beans and Spanish rice
- Chicken Mole$15.99
A mild sauce composed of chocolates, ground chile peppers and spices, served over breast of chicken topped with sesame seeds. Accompanied with refried beans, Spanish rice, and tortillas
- Picadillo Plate$12.99
Mexican style picadillo served with refried beans, rice, and tortillas
- Huevos Rancheros$9.99
Two eggs on corn tortillas with long green chile and cheese, served with refried beans & tortillas
- Carnitas$14.99
Chunks of fried pork served with refried beans, Spanish rice, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, our special picante sauce, and tortillas
La Morena Specialties
- Original Chile Con Queso$10.99
Long green Chile melted with White Cheddar Cheese, served with refried beans, Spanish rice, and tortillas
- Famous Baked Cheese Enchiladas$11.99
Four (4) cheese enchiladas, red, green, or Spanish sauce. Served with refried beans, and Spanish rice
- Costillas en Chile Verde$13.99
Flanking Ribs cooked in a Green Chile sauce, Served with refried beans, Spanish rice, and tortillas
- Regular Famous Fajitas$16.99
Choice of beef, chicken, or shrimp, marinated and grilled with our special recipe, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, refried beans and Spanish rice. With your choice of tortillas
- For Two Famous Fajitas$29.99
Choice of beef, chicken, or shrimp, marinated and grilled with our special recipe, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, refried beans and Spanish rice. With your choice of tortillas
Steaks and More
- Tampiqueña Top Sirloin Steak$18.99
Grilled and smothered with strips of long green chilli, tomatoes, onions, and served with one cheese enchilada, guacamole, refried beans, & tortillas
- Tampiqueña Arrachera Steak$20.99
Grilled and smothered with strips of long green chilli, tomatoes, onions, and served with one cheese enchilada, guacamole, refried beans & tortillas
- 12 Oz Ribeye Steak$24.99
Served with Chile toreados, Choice of a house salad, or cup of soup and choice of baked potato or French fries
- 16 Oz Ribeye Steak$27.99
!6 oz Ribeye Steak, Served with chilli toreados, house salad, or cup of soup and your choice of baked potato or French fries
- Chile con Queso Cube Steak$12.99
Cube Steak Smothered with Chile Con Queso, Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice and Tortillas
- Chile con Queso Hamburger Steak$12.99
Hamburger Steak Topped with Chile con Queso, Served with Refried Beans and Spanish Rice. Choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas
- Chile Con Queso Chicken$13.99
Chicken Breast smothered with Chile con Queso, Served with refried beans, Spanish Rice & Tortillas
- Chile Con Queso Top Sirloin$16.99
Top Sirloin smothered with Chile Con Queso, Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice and Tortillas
- Chile Con Queso Arrachera$18.99
Arrachera Steak Smothered with Chile Con Queso, Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice and Tortillas
Burgers and Sandwiches
- Casaburger$10.99
- Cheeseburger$11.49
- Bacon Cheeseburger$12.99
- Mexi-Burger$12.99
Topped with long green chilli, grilled onions, and white Cheddar cheese
- Califa-Burger$12.99
Topped with sliced avocado
- Ribeye Burger$14.99
Topped with cheese, Grilled poblano chilli, and sliced avocado
- Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast
- Fiesta Chicken Breast Sandwich$12.99
Topped with sliced avocado, strips of bacon, and American cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Choose from honey BBQ, lemon pepper, hot, or honey hot. Topped with sliced avocado
- Mexi-Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Topped with long green chilli, grilled onions, and white Cheddar cheese
Kids Menu
- K1$7.99
One ground beef burrito with Spanish rice, refried beans
- K2$7.99
Bean and cheese burrito with mac-n-cheese
- K3$7.99
Two chicken tenders with mac-n-cheese
- K4$7.99
Mini flour quesadilla with Spanish rice and refried beans
- K5$7.99
Two rolled tacos choice of chicken or beef served with Spanish rice, and refried beans
Children of All Ages
- Mexican Combination Plate$9.99
One ground beef taco, one cheese enchilada, refried beans, Spanish rice, and a sopaipilla
- Chicken Breast Tenders$9.99
Served with Spanish rice, French fries or potato smileys, and a sopaipilla
- Grilled Chicken Breast$9.99
Served with whole pinto beans, Spanish rice, and a sopaipilla
- Kids Hamburger$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mustard, mayonnaise, and choice of French fries or potato smileys, and a sopaipilla
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.99
Served with French fries or potato smileys, and a sopaipilla
Desserts
- Flan$5.29
A light custard
- Churros$4.29
Plain, Cajeta or Strawberry Filled Churros
- Churros a La Mode$5.99
Choice of Plain, Cajeta or Strawberry Filled Churro, Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
- Chocolate Cake$5.99
Sweet & delicious
- Sopaipilla a La Mode$5.99
Two (2) scoops of vanilla ice cream on a hot cinnamon sopaipilla, topped with whipped cream, a cherry, and drizzled with chocolate and caramel syrup
- Sopaipilla$1.29
Plain or cinnamon
- (4) Empanadas$5.29
Four (4) sweet & delicious empanadas filled with your choice of pineapple filling or strawberry cream cheese
- Dessert Chimichanga$5.99
Choice of strawberry cream cheese or pineapple
- Carrot Cake$5.99
Sweet and Delicious
- Chamoy Apple$4.50
- Rice Crispy$4.50
- Marshmallows$4.50
- Gummy Enchi$4.50
Beverages
- Soft Drinks$3.29
Free refills
- Aguas Frescas$3.49
- Child's Soft Drink$2.99
Free refills
- Coffee$3.29
Free refills
- Milk$3.29
No refills
- Chocolate Milk$3.29
No refills
- Fruit Juice$3.29
No refills
- Mexican Coca-Cola$3.29
No refills. 1/2 litre bottles
- Mexican Fanta$3.29
No refills. 1/2 litre bottles
- Mexican Sprite$3.29
No refills. 1/2 litre bottles
- Full Bar
- Vinos
- water
Side Orders
- (3 ) Ground Beef Empanadas$6.99
- Refried Beans$3.29
- Whole Beans$3.29
- Spanish Rice$3.29
- Side of Sour Cream$2.29
- Side of Guacamole$2.99
- French Fries$5.99
- Side Cheddar Cheese$2.29
- Long Green Chilli$2.99
- One Egg$1.49
- Baked Potato$3.29
With butter & sour cream
- (3) Large Flour Tortillas$2.49
- (3) Small Flour Tortillas$1.99
- (3) Corn Tortillas$1.49
- Side Order Sliced Avocado$1.99
Street-Style Taco Plates
- Carnita Taco Plate$14.99
Served on soft corn tortilla (unfried), Topped With Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato. Accompanied with refried beans, Spanish rice. Guacamole and picante sauce on the side.
- Steak Taco Plate$14.99
Served on soft corn tortilla (unfried), with refried beans and Spanish rice. Topped with sliced avocado, cilantro. Pico de gallo on the side
- Adobada Taco Plate$14.99
Served on soft corn tortilla (unfried), with refried beans and Spanish rice. Topped with sliced avocado. Cilantro, onion and pico de gallo on the side
- Tripitas Taco Plate$14.99
Served on soft corn tortilla (unfried), with refried beans and Spanish rice. Topped with sliced avocado. Cilantro, onion and pico de gallo on the side
- Al Pastor Taco Plate$14.99
Served on soft corn tortilla (unfried), with refried beans and Spanish rice. Topped with sliced avocado. Cilantro, onion and pico de gallo on the side
- Shrimp Taco Plate$14.99
Grilled shrimp served on 3 soft undried corn tortillas. Accompanied with refried beans and Spanish rice. Topped off with green cabbage and a chipotle Chile sauce on the side.
- Fish Taco Plate$14.99
Grilled Salmon with Tomatoes and onions served on 3 soft undried corn tortillas. Accompanied with refried beans and Spanish rice. Topped off with green cabbage and a chipotle Chile sauce on the side.
- Chicken Fajita Taco Plate$14.99
Chicken Fajita Served on Soft Tortilla (Unfried), With Refried Beans And Spanish Rice. Topped With Cilantro And Sliced Avocado. Pico De Gallo on the side.
- Barbacoa Street Taco Plate$14.99
Street-Style Tacos (3)
- Steak Tacos (3)$12.99
Served on Soft corn tortillas (Unfried), Topped with Cilantro, Sliced avocado and longreen onions. Pico de Gallo on the side
- Adobada Tacos (3)$12.99
Served on Soft corn tortillas (Unfried), Topped with Cilantro, Sliced avocado and longreen onions. Pico de Gallo on the side
- Tripitas Tacos (3)$12.99
Served on soft corn tortillas (unfried). Topped with sliced avocado. Cilantro, onion and picante salsa on the side.
- Barbacoa Tacos (3)$12.99
Served on soft corn tortillas (unfried). Topped with sliced avocado. Cilantro, onion and picante salsa on the side.
- Chicken Fajita Tacos (3)$12.99
Served on Soft corn tortillas (Unfried), Topped with Cilantro, Sliced avocado and longreen onions. Pico de Gallo on the side
- Tacos Al Pastor (3)$12.99
Served on soft corn tortillas (unfried). Topped with sliced avocado. Cilantro, onion and picante salsa on the side.
- Carnitas Tacos (3)$12.99
Served with lettuce, cheese, tomato, guacamole, and chilli de arbol
- Arrachera Tacos (3)$13.99
Above served with sliced avocado, cilantro and longreen onions
- Shrimp Tacos$12.99
- Fish Tacos$12.99
Above served with shredded cabbage
Tacos
- Ground Beef Tacos (3)$9.99
Ground Beef Tacos fried and stuffed with lettuce, cheese and tomato. Unfried tacos available.
- Shredded Beef Tacos (3)$10.99
Shredded Beef Tacos fried and stuffed with lettuce, cheese and tomato. Unfried tacos available.
- Chicken Tacos (3)$9.99
Chicken Tacos fried and stuffed with lettuce, cheese and tomato. Unfried tacos available.
- Bean Tacos (3)$9.99
Bean Tacos fried and stuffed with lettuce, cheese and tomato. Unfried tacos available.
- Guacamole Tacos (3)$9.99
Guacamole Tacos fried and stuffed with lettuce, cheese and tomato. Unfried tacos available.
- Potato Tacos (3)$9.99
Potato Tacos fried and stuffed with lettuce, cheese and tomato. Unfried tacos available.
- Rolled Tacos (3)$9.99
Beef or chicken rolled tacos topped with Spanish sauce and melted cheese. Unfried tacos available upon request
Burritos
- Beef Fajitas Burrito$6.99
- Chicken Fajita Burrito$6.99
- Cheese Chilli Relleno Burrito$5.49
- Barbacoa Burrito$5.49
Cilantro, onion and picante sauce on the side
- Shredded Beef Burrito$5.49
With grilled tomatoes and onions
- Carnita Burrito$5.99
With red picante sauce
- Beef Burrito$5.49
Chile verde o Chile colorado
- Chilli Con Queso Burrito$5.49
- Bean Burrito$5.49
With cheese
Salads
- Ribeye Taco Salad$13.99
6 oz ribeye steak in a crisp tortilla shell filled with a combination mix greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, queso fresco, and sliced avocado. Choice of dressing
- Taco Salad$10.99
A crisp tortilla shell filled with mix greens, tomato, cheese, and onions topped with your choice of Taco Meat or Shredded Chicken, Served with guacamole or sour cream
- Beef Fajita Taco Salad$13.99
A crisp tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Topped with beef fajitas and cheese. Served with guacamole or sour cream
- Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$13.99
A crisp tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Topped chicken fajitas and cheese. Served with guacamole or sour cream
- Boneless Wings Taco Salad$12.99
A crisp tortilla shell filled with salad, cheese, tomatoes, and onions. Topped with sliced avocado and crispy boneless wings choice of wing sauce.
- Grilled Salmon Taco Salad$13.99
A crisp tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Topped with Sliced avocado, Grilled Salmon. choice of dressing ranch, Italian or raspberry vinaigrette.
- Salpicon Taco Salad$11.99
A crisp tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, and onions. Topped with shredded beef, diced avocado, and cheese. Served with sour cream on the side
- Avocado Salad$11.99
Sliced avocados with tomatoes and onions on a bed of Salad
- House Salad$5.99
With choice of ranch, Italian, or raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Soups
- Caldo De Res$12.99
Vegetable soup served with a side of Spanish rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Caldo De Pollo$11.99
Vegetable soup served with a side of Spanish rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Caldillo$11.99
Mexican beef stew, served with refried beans & tortillas
- Cup Tortilla Soup$3.99
Tortilla soup with chicken topped with tostadas, cheese, and cilantro. With Sliced Avocado add $1.99
- Half Tortilla Soup$8.99
Tortilla soup with chicken topped with tostadas, cheese, and cilantro. With Sliced Avocado add $1.99
- Large Tortilla Soup$10.99
Tortilla soup with chicken topped with tostadas, cheese, and cilantro. With Sliced Avocado add $1.99
- 1/2 Caldo De Res$7.99
- 1/2 Caldo De Pollo$7.99
Ala Carte Enchiladas
Ala Carte Tacos
Ala Carte Rellenos
Ala Carte Rolled Tacos
Ala Carte Street Tacos
Ala Carte Tamale
Ala Carte Flautas
Specials
Family Specials
- Family Specials 1$49.99
12 beef gorditas (garnish on the side), 12 cheese enchiladas choice of red, green, or Spanish sauce (add chicken or ground beef for $3.00 more), 1 quart of refried beans, 1 quart of Spanish rice, 1/2 lb of tostadas, 1 pint of salsa, 12 sopaipillas (cinnamo
- Family Specials 2$59.99
16 beef gorditas (garnish on the side), 16 cheese enchiladas choice of red, green or Spanish sauce, (add chicken or ground beef for $3.00 more), 1 quart of refried beans, 1 quart of Spanish rice, 1/2 lb of tostadas, 1 pint of salsa, 12 sopaipillas (cinnamo
- Family Specials 3$49.99
1 gal of menudo or posole. Menudo includes 4 bolillos cut in half and toasted with butter, onions, limes, oregano, and red pepper flakes. Posole includes 4 bolillos cut in half and toasted with butter, cabbage, radishes, limes, and chile de arbol. 1 lb of
- Family Specials 4$37.99
1/2 Gal of menudo or posole. Menudo includes 2 bolillos cut in half and toasted with butter, onions, limes, oregano and red pepper flakes. Posole includes 2 bolillos cut in half and toasted with butter, cabbage, radishes, limes, and chile de arbol. 1/2 lb
La Morena Takeout Special
Breakfast Menu
La Morena Specialties
- La Morena Chorizo Skillet$11.99
Two eggs (any style) and potatoes with chorizo, topped with cheese, served with refried beans. Choice of tortillas or toast
- La Morena Mexican Skillet$11.99
Two eggs (any style) and potatoes a la mexicana, topped with cheese, served with refried beans. Choice of tortillas or toast
- Migas$11.99
Fried corn chips, mixed with long green chile, onion and tomato. (Add jalapeños for an extra kick.) Served with two scrambled eggs and refried beans. Choice of tortillas or toast
- Huevos Rancheros$10.99
Two eggs (any style) over a refried corn tortilla, topped with long green chile and cheese, served with refried beans. Choice of tortillas or toast
- Chilaquiles$10.99
Red or green cheese chilaquiles, served with refried beans
- Costillas en Chile Verde Breakfast$14.99
Flanking ribs with green chile, served with two eggs (any style) and refried beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Chile Con Carne$14.99
Served with two eggs (any style) and refried beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Picadillo$13.99
Served with two eggs (any style) refried beans and hash browns
- 1/2 Menudo$7.99
Served with a toasted bolillo, lime, oregano, onions and crushed pepper
- Large Menudo$9.99
Served with a toasted bolillo, lime, oregano, onions and crushed pepper
- 1/2 Pozole$7.99
Served with a toasted bolillo, cabbage, radishes, lime, and picante sauce
- Large Pozole$9.99
Served with a toasted bolillo, cabbage, radishes, lime, and picante sauce
Breakfast Burrito's
Breakfast Sandwich's
Breakfast Classics
- Create Your 2 Egg Omelette$11.99
Choose 3 of the following ingredients: (cheese included) tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, onions, jalapeños, chorizo, ham, bacon or sausage. Served with hash browns and refried beans. Choice of tortillas or toast
- All American Breakfast$13.99
Two eggs (any style) served with hash browns, and bacon or sausage. With two pancakes on the side. Choice of tortillas or toast
- Smoked Sausage with Eggs$13.99
Two eggs (any style) served with smoked sausage and side of hash browns. Choice of tortillas or toast
- Top Sirloin and Eggs$15.99
8 oz top sirloin and 2 eggs (any style) served with hash browns and refried beans. Your choice of tortillas or toast
- Arrachera Steak and Eggs$18.99
Arrachera and 2 eggs (any style) served with hash browns and refried beans. Your choice of tortillas or toast
- Ham Steak and Eggs$13.99
Two eggs (any style) served with hash browns and grilled bone-in ham steak. Choice of tortillas or toast
- Chicken Fried Steak$13.99
8 oz chicken fried steak and two eggs (any style) served with hash browns and white gravy on the side. Choice of tortillas or toast
- Molletes$4.99
Toasted bolillo split in half topped with refried beans, melted cheese, and jalapeños
- Pancakes$10.99
3 pancakes, served with bacon or sausage, and side order of fresh fruit
- French Toast$10.99
2 slices of Texas toast, served with bacon or sausage, and side order of fresh fruit
- Breakfast Tacos$11.99
(3 to an order) your choice of (unfried) corn or flour tortilla, with egg and chorizo, egg and ham or egg and potato. Served with whole or refried beans tacos stuffed with lettuce, cheese and tomato
- Barbacoa Tacos$13.99
(3 to an order) your choice of (unfried) corn or flour tortilla, with barbacoa. Served with whole or refried beans
Healthy Start
Desserts
Beverages
Side Menu
- Refried Beans$3.29
- Hashbrowns$3.29
- Hashbrowns Casserole$4.29
Jalapeños, tomato, onion, and cheese
- Cheese$2.29
- 2 Pancakes$5.99
- 1 French Toast$3.49
- Toast$2.99
- Sour Cream$2.29
- Guacamole$2.99
- One Egg$1.49
- Two Eggs$2.49
- 4 Sausage Links$3.99
- 4 Bacon$3.99
- Ham$5.99
- Bolillo Bread$1.99
- Potatoes a La Mexicana Side$3.49
- Potatoes Con Chorizo Side$3.49
- Long Green Chile$2.99
- 3 Ground Beef Empanadas$6.99
Catering Menu
Catering Menu
- Menu C6$11.99
Price per person. Flautas (6) singles, choice of beef or chicken. Refried beans, Spanish rice, guacamole, sour cream, and tossed salad with dressing
- Menu C7$12.49
Price per person. Red cheese enchilada (1), cheese chile relleno (1), ground beef gordita (1), refried beans, and Spanish rice
- Menu C8$14.99
Price per person. Chicken enchilada (1), cheese chile relleno (1), beef flautas (2) singles with guacamole and sour cream, ground beef gordita (1), refried beans, and Spanish rice
- Menu C9$12.99
Price per person. Chicken enchiladas (3) choice of red or green, refried beans, and Spanish rice
- Menu C10$11.99
Price per person. Beef flautas singles (3), cheese enchilada (1), refried beans, Spanish rice, guacamole, and sour cream
- Menu C11$14.99
Price per person. Beef flautas singles (2), cheese chile relleno (1), cheese enchilada (1), refried beans, Spanish rice, guacamole, and sour cream
- Menu C12$14.59
Price per person. Shredded chicken in mole sauce, refried beans, Spanish rice, flour tortillas, and tossed salad with dressings
- Menu C13$16.99
Price per person. Beef or chicken fajitas, refried beans, Spanish rice, guacamole, grilled long green onions, flour tortillas, and pico de gallo
- Menu C14$14.99
Price per person. Pork carnitas, refried beans, Spanish rice, guacamole, picante sauce, and flour tortillas
- Menu C15$16.99
Price per person. BBQ brisket - shredded, potato salad, ranchero beans, and rolls creamy cheese dip
- Menu C16$13.49
Price per person. Grilled chicken breast topped with chile con queso, refried beans, Spanish rice, flour tortillas, and tossed salad with dressings
- Menu C17$13.49
Price per person. Grilled chicken strips topped with poblano chile con queso, refried beans, Spanish rice, tossed salad, and flour or corn tortillas
- Menu C18$13.49
Price per person. Grilled chicken strips topped with chipotle chile con queso, refried beans, Spanish rice, flour or corn tortillas, and tossed salad
- Menu C19$13.49
Price per person. Chicken cordon bleu, poblano chile con queso, white rice, steamed or roasted vegetables, and dinner roll
- Menu C20$16.99
Grilled salmon with mango sauce, steamed white rice, steamed or roasted vegetables, asparagus, and dinner roll
Breakfast Menu
- Menu C1$10.00
Price per person. Chilaquiles (enchilada casserole), (choice of red, green, or Spanish sauce), refried beans, scrambled eggs, (choice of plain, a la Mexicana, chorizo, or ham), flour tortillas (with butter), sausage or bacon, salsa & chips
- Menu C2$10.00
Price per person. Scrambled eggs (choice of plain, a la mexicana, chorizo, or ham), bacon or sausage, refried beans grilled potatoes (choice of plain, a la Mexicana, or chorizo), flour tortillas (with butter), salsa, & chips
- Menu C3$10.00
Price per person. Pancakes (2), French toast (2), bacon or sausage, fresh fruit, syrup, and butter
- Menu C4$10.00
Price per person. Jumbo croissant sandwich with scramble eggs, bacon, ham, and American cheese, hashbrowns or grilled potatoes (choice of plain, a la Mexicana, or chorizo)
- Menu C5$10.00
Price per person. Menudo 32 oz, toasted bolillo with butter, oregano, chopped onion, crushed red pepper, chips, & salsa
By the Dozen
- Tacos and Gorditas 1/2 Dz$13.99
- Tacos and Gorditas 1 Dz$23.99
- 1/2 Dozen Double Flautas$16.99
Beef or chicken. With guacamole or sour cream
- 1 Dozen Double Flautas$27.99
Beef or chicken. With guacamole or sour cream
- 1/2 dz Single Flautas$10.99
- 1 Dz Single Flautas$17.99
- 1/2 Dozen Chiles Rellenos$18.99
- 1 Dozen Chiles Rellenos$35.89
- 1/2 Dozen Tamales$12.00
- 1 Dozen Tamales$22.99
- Enchiladas 1 Dz$23.99
1 dozen
- 1/2 Dozen Sopapillas$6.99
Cinnamon or plain
- 1 Dozen Sopapillas$13.99
Cinnamon or plain
Bulk Sides
- 8 oz beans$2.29
- Pint Beans$3.99
- Quart Beans$6.99
- Gallon Of Beans$25.99
- 8 oz Spanish Rice$2.29
- Pint of Spanish Rice$3.99
- Quart of Spanish Rice$6.99
- Gallon of Spanish Rice$25.99
- 4 oz Salsa$1.99
- 8 oz Salsa$2.99
- Pint of Salsa$3.99
- Quart of Salsa$6.99
- Gallon of Salsa$25.99
- 4 oz CCQ$2.99
- 8 oz CCQ$4.99
- Pint of CCQ$8.99
- Quart of CCQ$13.99
- Gallon of CCQ$39.99
- 4 oz Guacamole$2.99
- 8 oz Guacamole$4.99
- Pint of Guacamole$6.99
- Quart of Guacamole$13.99
- Gallon of Guacamole$38.99
- 4 oz Sour Cream$2.29
- 8 oz Sour Cream$3.99
- Pint of Sour Cream$6.99
- Quart of Sour Cream$12.99
- Gallon of Sour Cream$38.99
- 1/8 lb Chips$1.99
- 1/2 lb Chips$3.99
- 1 lb Chips$5.99
- 1/8 lb Chips & 4 oz Salsa$2.99
- 8 oz Beans$2.29
- Pint Beans$3.99
- Qrt Beans$6.99
- Gal Beans$25.99
- 8 oz Rice$2.29
- Pint Rice$3.99
- Qrt Rice$6.99
- Gal Rice$25.99
- 4 oz Salsa$1.99
- 8 oz Salsa$2.49
- Pint Salsa$3.99
- Qrt Salsa$6.99
- Gal Salsa$25.99
- 4 oz CCQ$2.99
- 8oz CCQ$4.99
- Pint CCQ$8.99
- Qrt CCQ$13.99
- Gal CCQ$39.99