Menu
La Oie Cajun Cuisine - New Location 13218 NE Hwy 99
Supper
Dessert
Drinks
Supper
Cajun Taco's (4)
$12.99
Cajun Nacho's
$12.99
Pistolette
$12.99
Jambalaya
$12.99
Mama's Gumbo
$12.99
Dessert
Bread Pudding
$6.99
Out of stock
Peanut Butter Pie
$5.99
Sopapilla Cheesecake
$5.99
Out of stock
Drinks
Sweet Tea
$3.50
Lemonade
$3.50
Soda
$1.50
La Oie Cajun Cuisine - New Location Location and Ordering Hours
(360) 609-5786
13218 NE Hwy 99, Vancouver, WA 98686
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 11AM
All hours
