La Ola Taqueria LLC 949 Kapahulu Ave
Tacos
- Carnitas Taco$5.25
5" corn tortilla w/pork, onions, cilantro, and salsa verde
- Fish Tacos$5.80
5" corn tortilla w/fish, onions, cilantro and salsa verde
- Carne Asada Taco$5.80
5" corn tortilla w/beef, onions, cilantro and salsa verd5
- Chicken Taco$5.25
5" corn tortilla w/chicken, onions, cilantro and salsa verde
- Veggie Taco$4.00
5" corn tortilla w/onions, cilantro, tomato, bell pepper, beans, rice, shredded cheese and salsa verde
- La Ola Special of the Day$6.00
5" corn tortilla w/onions, cilantro and salsa verde
Burritos
- Carnitas Burrito$14.00
12' flour tortilla w/rice, beans, onion, cilantro and salsa verde
- Carne Asada Burrito$16.50
12' flour tortilla w/rice, beans, onion, cilantro and salsa verde
- Chicken Burrito$14.00
12' flour tortilla w/rice, beans, onion, cilantro and salsa verde
- Veggie Burrito$14.00
12' flour tortilla w/rice, beans, onion, cilantro, bell pepper, tomato, shredded cheese and salsa verde
- California Burrito$16.00
12' flour tortilla w/rice, beans, choice of protein, onion, cilantro, shredded cheese, sour cream and salsa verde
- Beans&Cheese Burrito$6.00
10' flour tortilla w/beans and shredded cheese
- Fish Burrito$16.50
12' flour tortilla w/rice, mahi mahi, onion, cilantro, red cabbage, cotija cheese, and housesauce
Wet Burritos
- Wet Carnitas Burrito$16.00
12' flour tortilla w/rice, beans, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese, sour cream, salsa verde, wet sauce, and olives
- Wet Carne Asada Burrito$18.50
12' flour tortilla w/rice, beans, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese, sour cream, salsa verde, wet sauce, and olives
- Wet Chicken Burrito$16.00
12' flour tortilla w/rice, beans, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese, sour cream, salsa verde, wet sauce, and olives
- Wet Veggie Burrito$16.00
12' flour tortilla w/rice, beans, onion, cilantro, bell pepper, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese, sour cream, salsa verde,w et sauce, and olives
- Wet Fish Burrito$18.50
12' flour tortilla w/rice, mahi mahi, onion, cilantro, red cabbage, cotija cheese, house sauce and wet sauce
Quesadillas
- Carnitas Quesadillas$11.00
10' flour tortilla w/onion, cilantro, shredded cheese, and salsa verde,
- Carne Asada Quesadillas$13.00
10' flour tortilla w/onion, cilantro, shredded cheese, and salsa verde,
- Chicken Quesadillas$11.00
10' flour tortilla w/onion, cilantro, shredded cheese, and salsa verde,
- Veggie Quesadillas$11.00
10' flour tortilla w/onion, cilantro, bell pepper, tomato, shredded cheese, and salsa verde,
- Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
10' flour tortilla w/shredded cheese and beans
Mexi Rice Bowl
- Carnitas Mexi Rice Bowl$13.50
Rice, beans, onion, cilantro, shredded cheese and sour cream
- Carne Asada Mexi Rice Bowl$15.50
Rice, beans, onion, cilantro, shredded cheese and sour cream
- Chicken Mexi Rice Bowl$13.50
Rice, beans, onion, cilantro, shredded cheese and sour cream
- Veggie Mexi Rice Bowl$13.50
Rice, beans, onion, cilantro, bell pepper, tomato,shredded cheese and sour cream
Nachos
- Nachos$11.50
Corn tortilla chips, beans, nacho cheese, onion, cilantro, tomato, jalapeño, olibes, sour cream and salsa verde
- Carnitas Nachos$15.00
Corn tortilla chips, beans, nacho cheese, onion, cilantro, tomato, jalapeño, olibes, sour cream and salsa verde
- Carne Asada Nachos$17.00
Corn tortilla chips, beans, nacho cheese, onion, cilantro, tomato, jalapeño, olibes, sour cream and salsa verde
- Chicken Nachos$15.00
Corn tortilla chips, beans, nacho cheese, onion, cilantro, tomato, jalapeño, olibes, sour cream and salsa verde
- Veggie Nachos$13.00
Corn tortilla chips, beans, nacho cheese, onion, cilantro, tomato, jalapeño, olibes, sour cream and salsa verde
Nachos Fries
- Nacho fries$11.50
French fry, beans, nacho cheese, onion, cilantro, tomato, jalapeño, olibes, sour cream and salsa verde
- Carnitas Nacho fries$15.00
French fry, beans, nacho cheese, onion, cilantro, tomato, jalapeño, olibes, sour cream and salsa verde
- Carne Asada Nacho fries$17.00
French fry, beans, nacho cheese, onion, cilantro, tomato, jalapeño, olibes, sour cream and salsa verde
- Chicken Nacho fries$15.00
French fry, beans, nacho cheese, onion, cilantro, tomato, jalapeño, olibes, sour cream and salsa verde
- Veggie Nacho fries$13.00
French fry, beans, nacho cheese, onion, cilantro, tomato, jalapeño, olibes, sour cream and salsa verde
Sides
- Chips & Salsa$6.75
Corn tortilla chips and salsa sauce
- Limes (2oz)$3.50
- Limes (2oz)$0.50
- Nacho Cheese (2oz)$0.50
- Pico De Gallo (2oz)$1.50
Onion, tomato and cilantro
- Pinto Beans$3.50
- Rice & Beans$3.50
- Roasted Jalapeno$1.50
- Sauteed Veggies$3.50
Beans, onion, cilantro, bell pepper, tomato
- Shredded Cheese (2oz)$0.50
- Sour Cream (2oz)$0.50
- Spanish Rice$3.50
- Wet Sauce (7oz)$2.00