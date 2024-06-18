La Palapa | Vintage Park
Food
Starters
- Chips, Red and Creamy Jalapeno Salsa
Served with never ending chips$2.95
- Queso & Chips
Melted spicy cheese sauce with queso fresco.$8.95
- Guacamole & Chips
Served with red salsa and never ending chips.$9.95
- Buffalo Shrimp
Fried shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce, served with buttermilk ranch.$13.95
- Crab Claws
Blue crab claws breaded and lightly fried, served with remoulade sauce.$16.95
- Nachos
Beens, cheese, lettuce, pico , sour cream, jalapenos, and guacamole.$14.95
- Onion Rings
Fried golden and served with buttermilk ranch.$6.95
- Shrimp Empanadas
3 shrimp empanadas served with salsa and queso.$10.95
- Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp, cocktail sauce, pico de gallo, avocado and tostadas.$13.75
Oysters
Gumbo, Etouffee, Soup & Salads
- Seafood Gumbo
A cajun favorite , served hot with garlic bread.$7.95
- Crawfish Etouffee
Served with garlic bread.$9.95
- Mariscos Soup
Spicy soup with fish , shrimp, crawfish & garlic bread.$8.95
- Grilled Shrimp Salad
Salad mix, tomatoes, queso fresco, pico de gallo & garlic bread.$15.95
- Tequila Lime Chicken Salad
Salad mix, two cheese, tomato, avocado & garlic bread.$14.95
Killer Burgers, Poboys & Tacos
- Steak Fajita Tacos
Flour tortilla, beans, queso, lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo.$12.95
- Chicken Fajita Tacos
Flour tortilla, lettuce, queso fresco, pico de gallo & avocado.$11.45
- Shrimp Tacos
Corn tortilla, cabbage, remoulade, pico de gallo & queso fresco.$11.45
- Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos
Corn tortilla, cabbage, remoulade, pico de gallo & queso fresco.$12.95
- Cheese Burger
Mayo or mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion.$13.95
- Perfect Chicken Sandwich
Mozzarella, bacon, honey-mustard, lettuce, tomato & onion.$13.95
- Fish Poboy
Fried fish, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, served with coleslaw.$14.95
- Shrimp Poboy
Fried shrimp , tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion served with coleslaw.$15.95
- Poboy Combo
Shrimp or fish Poboy, cup of seafood gumbo, served with coleslaw and fries.$18.95
Awesome Fajitas
- Grilled Shrimp Fajitas
Onions & peppers, rice, charro beans, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.$21.95
- Steak Fajitas
Onions & peppers, rice, charro beans, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.$24.95
- Tequila Lime Chicken Fajitas
Onions & peppers, rice, charro beans, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.$21.95
- Combo Fajita Bowl (Molcajete)
Shrimp, chicken, steak, grilled cheese, rice, charro beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo. Combined with green salsa, green onions & grilled jalapeno.$25.95
Palapa Favorites
- PALAPA BOAT (PICK 2)
Option of: fried shrimp (6), fried fish filets (4), fried oysters (SM), stuffed shrimp (4) or stuffed crab (1) Served with fries, charro beans, hushpuppies, onion ring, tartar & cocktail sauce.$20.95
- PALAPA YACHT (PICK 3)
Option of: fried shrimp (6), fried fish filets (4), fried oysters (SM), stuffed shrimp (4) or stuffed crab (1) served with fries, charro beans, hushpuppies, onion ring, tartar & cocktail sauce.$26.95
- QUESADILLA
Choice of shrimp, chicken or steak. Served with charro beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & jalapenos.$17.95
- BAKED STUFFED CRAB
Served with fries , coleslaw, huspuppies, tartar sauce and garlic bread$16.45
- FRIED FISH FILLETS
Served with fries, coleslaw,huspuppies, and tartar sauce$14.95
- SWEET CHILI GLAZED SALMON
Grilled salmon fillet with sweet chilli sauce, served, with mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli and garlic bread$21.75
- FRIED SHRIMPS
Served with fries, coleslaw,huspuppies, cocktail and tartar sauce$15.95
- MAHI MAHI OPELOUSAS
Grilled or blackened, topped with our cajun crawfish cream sauce with dirty rice, broccoli and garlic bread$28.75
- SEAFOOD STUFFED SHRIMP
Served with fries , coleslaw, hushpuppies and tartar sauce$16.95
- FRIED OYSTERS
Cornmeal fried gulf oysters, served with fries, coleslaw, huspuppies, and tartar sauce$16.95
- SHRIMP DIABLA
Pan-grilled with peppers, spicy diabla sauce & butter. served with dirty rice, charro beans and garlic bread$20.25
- FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Grilled chicken or grilled shrimp fettuccine pasta with Alfredo sauce and garlic bread$18.95
- CATFISH
Two catfish fillets served grilled or blackened with dirty rice, steamed broccoli, cherry tomatos and garlic bread$20.25
Dock Sides
- SD FRIES
-$2.95
- SD COLESLAW
-$2.95
- SD CHARRO BEANS
-$2.95
- SD REFRIED BEANS$2.95
- SD DIRTY RICE
-$2.95
- SD WHITE RICE
-$2.95
- SD MASHED POTATOES
-$2.95
- SD STEAMED BROCCOLI
-$2.95
- SD ONION RINGS
-$3.95
- SD HOUSE SALAD
-$3.95
- SD SLICE AVOCADO$2.95
- SD GARLIC BREAD$1.25
- SD GRILLED JALAPENOS$1.25
- SD HUSHPUPPIES (2)$2.95
- 1 CORN$1.00
- 3 POTATOS$1.00
- SD TORTILLAS$2.50
- SD CHEESE$3.45
- Add Fajita Beef 2oz$3.25
- Add Chicken 2oz$2.25
- Add Shrimp 2oz$3.25
- Add Cheddar Jack 2oz$2.50