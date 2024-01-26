Visitanos Hoy -:- Visit Us Today
La Parrillada Mexican Grill 188 Penn Mart Shopping Center
Food
Appetizers
- Mexican Cheeseburger$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado, grilled onions, jalapeños served with a side of fries
- Mexican Cheesesteak$15.00
Traditional cheesesteak prepared with a roll and slathered with mayo then, topped with steak, bell peppers, cheese, and jalapeños
- All Day Bowls$14.00
Rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, cheese, and your choice of meat - pollo asado, carne asada, al pastor, tilapia, shrimp, birria
- tostada tinga$12.00
Platillos - Platters
- Carne Asada$23.00
Grilled steak served with scallion, poblano pepper, cactus. Also served with rice and beans along with a side salad
- Bistec El Pueblo$28.00
A savory grilled t-bone steak served with two tlacoyos, a thicker corn tortilla stuffed with beans, then topped with cheese, and cactus. Accompanied by a side of rice and beans
- San Juan$28.00
This is a hometown dish called San Juan, includes four chalupas made with homemade corn tortillas, a cactus salad, and carne arrachera (skirt steak)
- Pollo Asado$23.00
Grilled chicken served with rice and beans along with a salad of lettuce, tomato, radishes, and avocado
- Fajitas$25.00
Sizzling strips of tender marinated meat with flavorful vegetables. Every bite is bursting with a mouthwatering blend of savory and spicy flavors
- Tampiquena$28.00
Grilled beef skirt steak, topped with grilled onions, poblano peppers, and cheese. Served with beans, guacamole, rice, and two red enchiladas
- Mojarra Frita$23.00
A seasoned, deep-fried whole freshwater fish, served with fries, rice, and a side salad
- Tacos De Alamabre$22.00
Grilled beef, pork, chicken, caramelized onions, vibrant bell peppers, crispy and melted queso embraced by warm corn tortilla, served with rice
- Tacos Ranchero$22.00
Three marinated beef skirt steak tacos topped with jalapeños, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, and guacamole. Served with rice
- Enchiladas$18.00
Three corn tortillas rolled in a savory mild green sauce filled with chicken served with a side of rice, beans, and pico de gallo
- Chimichanga$18.00
Fried burrito filled with meats, beans, cheese, and vegetables. Served alongside rice and beans
- Gorditas$15.00
Thick corn tortillas, fried and then stuffed with your choice of meat
- Patacon Con Todo$15.00
Entire fried plantain is flattened and topped off with your choice of meat, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo, avocado, and served with a green and red salsa
- Sopes$15.00
Three deliciously thick, round corn cakes topped with savory ingredients like refried beans, meat, cheese, and fresh salsa
- Huarache$16.00
- chilaquiles verdes$17.00
Tacos
Quesadilla
Tacos Dorados
Quesabirria
Tortas
Burrito
Muletas
Extras
- SIDE jalapenos$1.00
- SIDE pico de gallo$1.00
- SIDE onions
- SIDE guacamole$3.00
- SIDE lime$1.00
- SIDE sour cream$1.00
- SIDE cilantro
- SIDE queso fresco$1.00
- SIDE mixed cheese$1.00
- SIDE avocado$1.00
- SIDE lettuce
- SIDE rice$4.00
- SIDE beans$4.00
- SIDE jalapeno toreado$3.00
- SIDE nopales$4.00
- SIDE tomato
- SIDE consomme$4.00
- SIDE tortilla$3.00
- SIDE salsa verde$1.00
- SIDE salsa roja$1.00
- SIDE radish
- SIDE tlacoyo$4.00
- SIDE chalupa$4.00
- SIDE taco$4.00
- salsa macha$7.00
Combos
Drinks
- Jarritos Mandarina$3.00
- Jarritos Pina$3.00
- Jarritos Fruit Punch$3.00
- Jarritos Grapefruit$3.00
- Jarritos Limon$3.00
- Jarritos Guayaba$3.00
- Aguas Fresca Horchata$6.00
- Aguas Fresca Jamaica$6.00
- Aguas Fresca Mango$6.00
- Jarrito Preparado$6.00
- Coca Cola Bottle$3.50
- Manzanita$3.50
- Squirt$3.50
- Sangria$3.00
- Can Coke$2.00
- Can Pepsi
- can sprite$2.00
- can iced tea$2.00
- can crush orange$2.00
- can mtn dew$2.00
- Bottle Water$3.00
- cafe de olla$4.00