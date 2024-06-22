Starters
- Salsa Flight
salsa llorona / salsa toreado / salsa lorenza / avocado salsa verde / tortilla chips$5.50
- Guacamole
house-made / served with tortilla chips$12.00
- Queso Fundido
melted manchego cheese / served with corn and flour tortillas$14.25
- Nachos
hand-cut tortilla chips / chipotle queso / refried beans / pickled jalapeños / avocado salsa / pico de gallo / sour cream / cotija cheese$11.00
- Ahi Tuna Tostadas
crispy leeks / chipotle aioli / soy vinaigrette / avocado$20.00
- Ceviche
fresh white fish / tomatoes / cucumber / citrus / serrano peppers / red onions / cilantro$20.00
- Aguachile
tiger prawns / lime juice / cilantro / jalapeño / serrano / red onion / cucumber / avocado / sea salt$20.00
Soup & Salad
- Tortilla Soup
chicken / cotija / sour cream / avocado / chicharones / fried chile ancho$11.00
- House Salad
heirloom cherry tomatoes / red onion / avocado / soy vinaigrette$11.00
- Steak Salad
heirloom tomatoes / onions / cotija cheese / cilantro dressing / tortilla strips$26.50
- Traditional Caesar Salad
garlic croutons / parmesan / caesar dressing$11.00
Tacos
- Al Pastor Tacos
signature live fire al pastor / pineapple / onion / cilantro / corn tortilla / served with rice & beans$16.50
- Carnitas Tacos
confit pork belly & ribs / pickled red onion / guacamole / corn tortilla$17.00
- Campechano Tacos
ribeye / chorizo / chicharrones / lorenza salsa / guacamole / corn tortilla / served with rice & beans$18.25
- Ribeye Tacos
avocado / charred tomatillo salsa / corn tortilla / served with rice & beans$18.75
- Chicken Tacos
grilled chicken / refried beans / romaine / pico de gallo / corn tortilla / served with rice & beans$16.50
- Quesabirria
braised brisket and beef shank / manchego / consommé / cilantro / onions$20.00
- Creamy Chipotle Prawn Tacos
chipotle shrimp / refried beans & Mexican rice (yes, in the tortilla) / salsa verde / flour tortilla$17.50
- Baja Fish Tacos
tempura whitefish / chipotle aioli / pico de gallo / sour cream / coleslaw / flour tortilla$17.50
- Baja Shrimp Tacos
tempura prawns / chipotle aioli / pico de gallo / sour cream / coleslaw / flour tortilla / served with rice & beans$17.50
- Roasted Veggie Tacos
sautéed mushrooms / rajas poblanas / potatoes / corn tortilla$16.50
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Blancas
al pastor OR pulled chicken OR cheese-only/ salsa verde crema / manchego / asadero cheese / red onion / avocado / cilantro$24.25
- Al Pastor Enchiladas
cotija / lorenza salsa / guacamole / sour cream / pineapple / cilantro / onions$24.25
- Campechano Enchiladas
ribeye / chorizo / cotija / refried beans sauce / avocado / cilantro$24.25
- Chicken Mole Enchiladas$24.25
Platos Especiales
- Pescado a la Talla
adobo seasoned fish / served with house salad$38.50
- New York Steak
chimichurri / stuffed chile relleno / salsa llorona$38.50
- Steak Fajitas
charred jalapeños / onions / potato / bacon / bell pepper / guacamole / pico de gallo / sour cream / served with corn and flour tortillas$35.25
- Adobo Prawn Fajitas
charred jalapeños / onions / potato / bacon / bell pepper / guacamole / pico de gallo / sour cream / served with corn and flour tortillas$28.50
- Chile Relleno
roasted vegetables / manchengo and asadero cheese / salsa verde / crema / cilantro$24.00