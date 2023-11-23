Molcajete Mar y Tierra

$32.99

Our Surf and Turf featuring Carne Asada, Chicken Thigh, Chorizo, Fish, and Shrimp. This combo is served in a traditional Molcajete. At the base is our delicious Molcajete sauce and Pinto beans. This dish is topped with melted Mozzerella cheese, Green onion, and Jalapeno. Includes an order of tortillas (4).