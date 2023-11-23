LA PULGA FANTASTICA 19340 SE Stark St
Comida
Mariscos
- Aguachile$22.99
Shrimp marinated in a spicy green salsa
- Botana De Mariscos$35.99
Seafood Platter with Shrimp, Octopus, Fish, Mussels, Clams, Scallops, and Crab topped with a house spicy seafood sauce. Served with garlic bread
- Botana Fria De Camaron y Pulpo$25.99
Cold Seafood platter served with Shrimp, Octopus, Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion
- Botana Fria Solo Camaron$22.99
Cold Seafood platter served with Shrimp, Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion
- Camarones De La Casa$22.99
Head on Shrimp marinated in our house spicy red sauce
- Camarones A La Crema$20.99
Shrimp topped with a spicy creamy garlic sauce served with a side of white rice, salad, and garlic bread
- Camarones A La Diabla$20.99
Sauteed Shrimp, Mushrooms, and Onion cooked in a red spicy sauce. Served with a side of white rice, salad, and garlic bread
- Camarones A La Roca$20.99
Crispy Tempura Shrimp dressed in Chipotle
- Camarones Empanizados$21.99
Breaded Shrimp served with a side of white rice, salad, aguachile sauce, thousand island dressing, and garlic bread.
- Camarones Vallarta$20.99
Bacon wrapped shrimp topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of white rice, salad, aguachile sauce, and garlic bread.
- Camarones Zarandeados$23.99
Butterfly cut shrimp cooked on the grill and lightly coated with our house dressing. Served with a side of white rice, aguachile and red sauce.
- Filete Ranchero$18.99
Pan seared tilapia topped with our in house salsa ranchera. Served with a side of rice, salad, and garlic bread
- Mejillones$22.99
12 Mussels served with a red spicy house made sauce
- Mojarra Especial$21.99
Fried Tilapia topped with sauteed shrimp and house made red sauce. Served with choice of 2 sides and garlic bread.
- Mojarra Frita$18.99
Fried Tilapia served with 2 side choices and garlic bread.
- Molcajete de Mariscos$35.99
A seafood combo featuring Shrimp, Octopus, Clams, Scallops, Fish, Crab, and Mussels all cooked in our in house spicy seafood sauce.This combo is served in a traditional Molcajete. Includes an order of tortillas (4)
- Pescado Zarandeado$49.99
A butterfly-cut Red Snapper Cooked on the Grill. Served with a side of Rice, Beans, and an order of Tortillas
- Pasta Brava$21.99
Pasta includes mussels, shrimp, clams, and octopus topped with a homemade alfredo sauce with a spicy twist. Includes a side of garlic bread
- Torre de Mariscos$31.00
Seafood Tower Includes Shrimp and Fish Ceviche, Boiled Shrimp, and Octopus
- Coctel Campechana$21.99
Shrimp, Octopus, Mussel, and Scallop cocktail with your choice of temperature. Served with Cucumber, tomato, onion, avocado and cilantro.
- Coctel De Camaron$19.99
Shrimp cocktail with your choice temperature. Served with Cucumber, tomato, onion, avocado and cilantro.
- Coctel De Camaron Y Pulpo$20.99
Shrimp and Octopus cocktail with your choice temperature. Served with Cucumber, tomato, onion, avocado and cilantro.
- Tostada
Sides
- Chiles Toreados (3)$1.50
- Chips y Salsa$3.00
- Ensalada Con Ranch$5.99
Salad with ranch dressing and optional choice of meat.
- Pan De Ajo (3)$1.00
Order of Garlic Bread (3)
- Papas$5.99
Order of French Fries
- Tortillas (4)$1.00
4 tortillas per order
- Salsa$0.50
Served in a 2oz container
- Aguacate (Side)$3.00
Avocado
- Crema (Side)$0.50
Sour Cream
- Arroz (Side)$3.99
Rice
- Arroz y Frijol (Side)$5.99
Rice and Beans
- Frijol (Side)$3.99
Refried Beans
- Guacamole (Side)$5.00
- Consome de Birria 8oz$3.00
- Consome de Birria 16oz$6.00
Breakfast
- Breakfast Burrito$8.99
Choice of Meat mixed with Scrambled Eggs, French Fries, and Cheese
- Chorizo Con Huevo$13.99
Pork Chorizo mixed with eggs. Served with Rice, Beans and a side of Tortillas
- Huevos A La Mexicana$12.99
Scrambled Eggs Mixed With Onion Tomato And Serrano Peppers Served With Rice, Beans, And An Order Of Corn Tortillas
- Huevos Con Jamon$10.99
Scrambled Eggs Mixed With Ham Served With Rice, Beans, And An Order Of Corn Tortillas
- Huevos Rancheros$13.99
2 Toasted Tortillas topped with 2 Eggs and Salsa Ranchera Served With A Side Of Rice, Beans and Corn Tortillas
- Huevos Rancheros Con Carne$15.99
2 Toasted Tortillas topped with 2 Eggs, Salsa Ranchera, and Carne Asada. Served With A Side Of Rice, Beans and Corn Tortillas
Burritos
- Burrito De Asada$10.99
Burrito served with Asada, rice, beans, and melted mozzarella cheese
- Burrito De Camaron$13.99
Burrito served with Shrimp, rice, beans, and melted mozzarella cheese
- Burrito De Carnitas$10.99
Burrito served with Carnitas, rice, beans, and melted mozzarella cheese
- Burrito De Birria$10.99
Burrito served with Birria, rice, beans, and melted mozzarella cheese
- Burrito De Chorizo$10.99
Burrito served with chorizo, rice, beans, and melted mozzarella cheese
- Burrito Sin Carne$8.99
Burrito served with rice, beans, and melted mozzarella cheese
- Burrito De Lengua$10.99
Burrito served with lengua, rice, beans, and melted mozzarella cheese
- Burrito De Pastor$10.99
Burrito served with pastor, rice, beans, and melted mozzarella cheese
- Burrito De Pollo Asado$10.99
Burrito served with grilled chicken, rice, beans, and melted mozzarella cheese
Caldos
- Caldo De Birria De Chivo$17.99
Goat Birria Soup served with a side of Onions, Cilantro, Limes, Chili Oil, and an order of Tortillas (4)
- Caldo De Birria De Res$15.99
Beef Birria Soup served with a side of Onions, Cilantro, Limes, Chili Oil, and an order of Tortillas (4)
- Caldo De Camaron$20.99
Shrimp Soup served with a side of Onion, Cilantro, Lime, Tomato, Avocado, Chili Oil, and Tortillas
- Caldo De Menudo$16.99
Tripe Soup served with a side of Tortillas, Cilantro, Lime, Onion, and Chili Oil
- Caldo De Pozole$15.99
Hominy Stew made of Pork, Garlic, and Chili Peppers. Served with a side of Cilantro, Onion, Cabbage, Lime, Tostadas, and Chili Oil
- Siete Mares$23.99
Seafood Soup includes Fish, Shrimp, Crab, Clams, Mussels, Octopus, and Scallops. Served with a side of Tomato, Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Lime, Chili Oil, and Tortillas
Combinacion
- Carne Asada$19.99
Outside Skirt steak served with a side of rice, beans, guacamole, green onion, grilled Jalapeno, salsa molcajete, salsa guacamole, and an order of corn tortillas.
- Carne Asada Con Camarones$23.99
Outside Skirt steak served with sauteed shrimp and a side of rice, beans, guacamole, green onion, grilled Jalapeno, salsa molcajete, salsa guacamole, and an order of corn tortillas.
- Combinacion Birria$15.99
Birria served with rice, beans, and a side of tortillas (4)
- Pollo Asado Combo$14.99
Marinaded Chicken cooked on the grill served with a side of Rice, Beans, and Tortillas
- Molcajete Mar y Tierra$32.99
Our Surf and Turf featuring Carne Asada, Chicken Thigh, Chorizo, Fish, and Shrimp. This combo is served in a traditional Molcajete. At the base is our delicious Molcajete sauce and Pinto beans. This dish is topped with melted Mozzerella cheese, Green onion, and Jalapeno. Includes an order of tortillas (4).
Charolas
- Mariscada de Mariscos$120.00
Seafood platter featuring our best selling dishes Camarones Zarandeados, Camarones de la Casa, Botana de Mariscos, Ceviche de Camaron, Mejillones, Mojarra Especial. Includes 3 orders of Tortillas. Serves between 5-7 people
- Media Charola de Mariscos$60.00
Half order of our Seafood Platter Featuring Camarones Zaradeados, Camarones De la Casa, Mejillones, and Botana de Mariscos. Includes 2 orders of Tortillas. Serves 3-4 people
- Charola de Tacos$72.99
Taco tray comes with 25 tacos with your choice of meat. Served with a side of cilantro, both grilled and chopped onions, grilled jalapenos, salsa guacamole, salsa molcajete, limes, raddish, and cucumbers
- Parrillada$95.00
A family size Surf and Turf featuring a fried Mojarra, Fajitas Trio, Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken, Chorizo, and a side of our Molcajete sauce combined with baked beans topped with melted mozzerella Cheese. Includes a side of Salsa Guacamole, Molcajete, and 5 orders of Tortillas
- Charola de Sushi$75.00
Features each of our Sushi Rolls (Guamuchilito, Especial, and Cielo Mar y tierra), 3 Shrimp rolls, 3 Guero Chili peppers filled with surimi and shrimp, and fried rice.
Sushi
- Chile Guerros Rellenos Combo$15.99
3 Guero Chili peppers filled with surimi and shrimp
- Guamuchilito$15.00
Surimi, Shrimp, Avocado, Cream Cheese
- Rollos De Camaron$12.00
3 Rolls Filled With Shrimp, Surimi And Cream Cheese
- Sushi Cielo Mar Y Tierra$16.00
Chicken, Asada, Shrimp, Cream Cheese And Avocado
- Sushi Especial$18.00
Chicken, Asada, Shrimp, Bacon, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Topped With Breaded Shrimp
Fajitas
- Fajitas De Camaron Y Asada$21.99
Shrimp and Asada sauteed with bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, and tortillas (4)
- Fajitas De Camaron Y Pollo$20.99
Shrimp and Chicken sauteed with bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, and tortillas (4)
- Fajitas De Camaron$21.99
Shrimp sauteed with bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, and tortillas (4)
- Fajitas Mixta Trio$22.99
Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp sauteed with bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, and tortillas (4)
- Fajitas De Pollo Asado$18.99
Grilled Chicken sauteed with bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, and tortillas (4)
- Fajitas De Pollo Y Asada$20.99
Chicken and Asada sauteed with bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, and tortillas (4)
- Fajitas De Steak$20.99
Steak sauteed with bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, and tortillas (4)
Burgers
- Hamburguesa Combo$10.99
Cheeseburger includes mayonnaise, tomato, lettuce and cheese. Served with Fries and a canned soda or water bottle.
- Hamburguesa De Pescado$10.99
Fish Burger includes mayonnaise, tomato, and lettuce. Served with a side of Fries
- Hamburguesa De Pollo$10.99
Chicken Burger includes mayonnaise, tomato, and lettuce. Served with a side of Fries
Nachos
- Nachos Al Pastor$14.99
Pastor Nachos topped with Beans, Melted chedder cheese, Jalapenos, and Sour Cream
- Nachos De Birria$14.99
Beef Birria nachos topped with Beans, Melted chedder cheese, Jalapenos and Sour Cream
- Nachos De Carne Asada$14.99
Asada Nachos topped with Beans, Melted Chedder Cheese, Jalapeno and Sour Cream
- Nachos De Carnitas$14.99
Carnitas Nachos topped with Beans, Melted Chedder Cheese, Jalapeno and Sour Cream
- Nachos De Lengua$14.99
Beef Tongue Nachos Topped with Beans, Melted Chedder Cheese, Jalapenos, and Sour Cream
- Nachos De Pollo$14.99
Chicken Nachos Topped with Beans, Melted Chedder Cheese, Jalapeno, and Sour Cream
- Nachos Sin Carne$8.99
Nachos Topped with Beans, Melted Chedder Cheese, Jalapeno, and Sour Cream
Pupusas
Tacos
Quesadilla
- Quesadilla de Asada$13.99
Steak Quesadilla served with a side of Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
- Quesadilla de Camaron$15.24
Shrimp Quesadilla served with a side of Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
- Quesadilla de Carnitas$12.99
Braised Pork Quesadilla served with a side of Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
- Quesadilla de Birria de Chivo$14.49
Goat Birria Quesadilla served with a side of Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
- Quesadilla de Birria de Res$13.99
Beef Birria Quesadilla served with a side of Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
- Quesadilla de Chorizo$12.99
Pork Chorizo Quesadilla served with a side of Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
- Quesadilla de Lengua$14.49
Beef Tongue Quesadilla served with a side of Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
- Quesadilla de Pastor$12.99
Marinated Pork Quesadilla served with a side of Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
- Quesadilla de Pollo$12.99
Chicken Quesadilla served with a side of Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
- Quesadilla de Queso$10.99
Cheese Quesadilla served with a side of Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
Sope
Taquitos
Torta
- Torta De Chorizo$11.99
Includes Chorizo, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, and Jalapenos
- Torta Cubana$14.99
Cuban inspired torta includes Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Steak, Egg, Melted Mozarella Cheese, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, Mayonaise, and Jalapenos
- Torta De Asada$12.99
Includes Steak, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, and Jalapenos
- Torta De Carnitas$11.99
Includes Carnitas, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, and Jalapenos
- Torta De Chivo$13.99
Includes Goat Birria, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, and Jalapenos
- Torta De Jamon$11.99
Includes Ham, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, and Jalapenos
- Torta De Pastor$11.99
Includes Marinated Pork, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, and Jalapenos
- Torta De Pollo Asado$11.99
Includes Chicken, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, and Jalapenos
- Torta De Lengua$12.99
Includes Beef Tongue, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, and Jalapenos