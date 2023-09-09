Popular Items

Burrito

$15.95

Choice of chicken, beef, or pork with black beans, rice, salsa, & cheese, served with yuca fries

Yuca Fries

$3.95

Crispy Yuca fries Served with guasacaca sauce gluten free

Mangos Tango Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, toasted almonds, garbanzo beans, mango, pineapple, red onion, cucumber, avocado, Latin tajin dressing


Ceviche

Tostada de Atun

$14.00

Asian fusion marinated diced tuna loin, corn tostada, pickled onion, garlic cilantro sauce, avocado, crispy onions

Coctel de camaron

$14.00

Latin style shrimp cocktail, tomato, cucumber, onion, cilantro, avocado, LaQchara's secret spice mix.

Salmon Tiradito

$13.00

Freshly diced Salmon, scallions, leche tigre, red onion, mixed peppers, aji amarillo.

Entradas

Chipotle Panela Wings

$11.95Out of stock

Eight chicken wings in a chipotle panela sauce topped with sesame seeds, scallions, and carrots

Chicken empanadas (2)

$8.95

Two mini shredded chipotle chicken empanadas, served with chipotle aioli for dipping.

Queso Fundido

$12.95

The real deal. Our mix of melted cheese, jalepeno, chorizo, served with warm tortillas

Tequenos

$10.95

Queso blanco cheese wrapped in a crispy dough, served with chipotle aioli

Arepas ( Made from scratch)

Carne Mechada Arepa

$12.95

Venezuelan seasoned shredded beef, queso seco, black beans Gluten Free

Reina Pepiada Arepa

$12.95

Cilantro lime avocado chicken salad gluten free

Choriqueso Arepa

$12.95

Oaxaca cheese, chorizo, onions, sliced tomato Gluten Free

Domino Arepa

$10.95

Black beans, sweet plantains, queso fresco

Camarones Arepa

$13.95

sautéed shrimp topped with fresh avocado, pico de gallo and cheese gluten free

Ensaladas

LaQ Cobb Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, corn, chicken, cheese, tomato, bacon, onions, sherry sesame vinaigrette

LaQchara Mixta

$9.95

Mixed greens, black beans, corn, queso fresco, onion, crispy tortilla strips, toasted sesame vinaigrette

Mangos Tango Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, toasted almonds, garbanzo beans, mango, pineapple, red onion, cucumber, avocado, Latin tajin dressing

Tortas

Choriqueso Torta

$15.95

Chorizo, Oaxaca cheese, tomato, avocado, onions, lettuce, black bean spread, chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries

Cubano Torta

$15.95

Roasted pork, ham, Chihuahua cheese, pickles, spicy mustard, served with yuca fries

Pollo Torta

$15.95

Chipotle chicken, cheese, avocado, onions, tomato, lettuce, black bean spread, chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries

Torta Al Pastor

$15.95

Pork Adobado, sauteed onions, sliced tomato, guacamole

Vegetal Torta

$15.95

Roasted vegetables, Oaxaca cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, avocado, black bean spread, chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries

Tacos

Birria tacos

$16.95

Three red sauce dipped corn tacos, braised beef, chihuahua cheese, onions, cilantro served with consommé, rice and beans

Las Carnitas

$15.95

Three soft corn tacos each filled with shredded beef, chipotle chicken, and roasted pork, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, & crema fresca, served with rice Gluten free

Taco Asado

$20.95

Three grilled skirt steak tacos with cilantro & white onions, served with rice and black beans, gluten free

Fish tacos

$16.95

Three grilled tilapia tacos with Salvadorian slaw & chipotle aioli, served with rice and black beans. Gluten free

Portabello tacos

$14.95

Three grilled marinated Portobello mushroom tacos, with salsa and scallions, avocado, served with black beans and rice (Gluten Free and Vegetarian)

Salmon lettuce tacos

$18.95

Three iceberg lettuce wrap tacos, grilled salmon, mango salsa, and quinoa salad.

Acompanantes

Sides and Sauces

Yuca Fries

$3.95

Crispy Yuca fries Served with guasacaca sauce gluten free

Sweet Plantains

$3.50

Delicious sweet plantains with queso fresco

Sliced Avocado

$4.50

Served with balsamic vinegar and olive oil gluten free

Side Salsa

$1.95

Need extra salsa for your meal, this is the perfect 2 oz portion for extra flavor.

Side Black Beans

$2.95

Topped with Queso Fresco

Side Curtido slaw

$3.50

Salvadorian slaw, cabbage, carrots, clinatro, jalepeno, onions

Side of Rice

$2.95

vegetarian broth, red and green bell peppers

2 oz Side chipotle aioli

$1.00

Creamy, Smokey Chili pepper sauce

2 oz Side crema fresca

$1.00

Spanish sour cream

2 oz side guasacaca

$1.00

Everyone's Favorite! Green peppers, avocado, cilantro, parsley, red vinegar, chili powder, garlic

2 oz side pico de gallo

$1.00

Onions, tomato, corn, peppers, cilantro

2 oz side salsa rosada

$1.00

Our Secret recipe Pink sauce!

Extra Tortillas (4)

$1.95

A side order of 4 extra soft tortillas to enjoy with your meal..

2 oz side sour cream

$1.00

Platos Principales

Arroz Con Pollo

$16.95

Marinated chicken simmered with rice, carrots, red and green peppers, topped with roasted vegetables and tomatoes Gluten free

Burrito

$15.95

Choice of chicken, beef, or pork with black beans, rice, salsa, & cheese, served with yuca fries

El Toston

$14.95

Flattened crispy green plantains used as bread, chipotle chicken, Chihuahua cheese, salsa rosada, lettuce, tomato, & onions, served with roasted vegetables gluten free

Enchiladas Mole

$15.95

Three chicken enchiladas, topped with mole sauce, crema fresca, sesame seeds, & sliced almonds, served with rice and black beans Sauce Contains Peanuts, Gluten Free

Fajitas

$19.95

Choose your favorite: steak, chicken, steak and chicken, or shrimp, sautéed with onions & peppers, served with corn tortillas, lettuce, cheese, salsa, crema fresca, mango salsa & guacamole (extra 3.00 for steak, steak and chicken, or shrimp) Gluten free

Pabellon Criollo

$15.95

Venezuelan seasoned shredded beef, served with black beans, rice, & sweet plantains

Quesadilla de Hongos

$14.95

Sautéed portobello mushrooms, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, & avocado, served with yuca fries

Quesadillas

$15.95

Chipotle shredded chicken, Chihuahua cheese, corn salsa, & sliced avocado, served with yuca fries

Vegetarian Burrito

$13.95

Roasted vegetables, quinoa, black beans, salsa, & cheese, served with yuca fries

Birria garnacha

$13.95

Crispy Arepa topped with shredded beef, queso de frier, ranchera sauce, curtido slaw, guacamole

Postres

Sangria Brownie (Bizchoco)

$7.95

Our house made Sangria chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, sangria reduction

Tres Leches Cake

$7.95

A sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk. Topped with Italian Meringue. Made in house.

Rice / Quinoa Bowls

Pujol Bowl

$12.95

Our most popular choice... mango, shredded carrot, sweet plantain, scallions, garlic cilantro sauce.

Muy Rico Bowl

$13.95

Roasted vegetables, guacamole, black beans, corn, shredded cheese, ranchero sauce.

Peru Bowl

$12.95

Garbanzo beans, scallions, corn salsa, avocado, cilantro lime vinaigrette

Salvador Bowl

$12.95

Guacamole, garbanzo beans, shredded carrots, tortilla strips, tomato, queso seco, avocado aioli

Ecuador Bowl

$12.95

Lettuce, black beans, queso seco, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, spicy ranchero.