La Qchara Beverly 275 Cabot Street
Popular Items
Burrito
Choice of chicken, beef, or pork with black beans, rice, salsa, & cheese, served with yuca fries
Yuca Fries
Crispy Yuca fries Served with guasacaca sauce gluten free
Mangos Tango Salad
Mixed greens, toasted almonds, garbanzo beans, mango, pineapple, red onion, cucumber, avocado, Latin tajin dressing
Ceviche
Tostada de Atun
Asian fusion marinated diced tuna loin, corn tostada, pickled onion, garlic cilantro sauce, avocado, crispy onions
Coctel de camaron
Latin style shrimp cocktail, tomato, cucumber, onion, cilantro, avocado, LaQchara's secret spice mix.
Salmon Tiradito
Freshly diced Salmon, scallions, leche tigre, red onion, mixed peppers, aji amarillo.
Entradas
Chipotle Panela Wings
Eight chicken wings in a chipotle panela sauce topped with sesame seeds, scallions, and carrots
Chicken empanadas (2)
Two mini shredded chipotle chicken empanadas, served with chipotle aioli for dipping.
Queso Fundido
The real deal. Our mix of melted cheese, jalepeno, chorizo, served with warm tortillas
Tequenos
Queso blanco cheese wrapped in a crispy dough, served with chipotle aioli
Arepas ( Made from scratch)
Carne Mechada Arepa
Venezuelan seasoned shredded beef, queso seco, black beans Gluten Free
Reina Pepiada Arepa
Cilantro lime avocado chicken salad gluten free
Choriqueso Arepa
Oaxaca cheese, chorizo, onions, sliced tomato Gluten Free
Domino Arepa
Black beans, sweet plantains, queso fresco
Camarones Arepa
sautéed shrimp topped with fresh avocado, pico de gallo and cheese gluten free
Ensaladas
LaQ Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, corn, chicken, cheese, tomato, bacon, onions, sherry sesame vinaigrette
LaQchara Mixta
Mixed greens, black beans, corn, queso fresco, onion, crispy tortilla strips, toasted sesame vinaigrette
Tortas
Choriqueso Torta
Chorizo, Oaxaca cheese, tomato, avocado, onions, lettuce, black bean spread, chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries
Cubano Torta
Roasted pork, ham, Chihuahua cheese, pickles, spicy mustard, served with yuca fries
Pollo Torta
Chipotle chicken, cheese, avocado, onions, tomato, lettuce, black bean spread, chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries
Torta Al Pastor
Pork Adobado, sauteed onions, sliced tomato, guacamole
Vegetal Torta
Roasted vegetables, Oaxaca cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, avocado, black bean spread, chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries
Tacos
Birria tacos
Three red sauce dipped corn tacos, braised beef, chihuahua cheese, onions, cilantro served with consommé, rice and beans
Las Carnitas
Three soft corn tacos each filled with shredded beef, chipotle chicken, and roasted pork, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, & crema fresca, served with rice Gluten free
Taco Asado
Three grilled skirt steak tacos with cilantro & white onions, served with rice and black beans, gluten free
Fish tacos
Three grilled tilapia tacos with Salvadorian slaw & chipotle aioli, served with rice and black beans. Gluten free
Portabello tacos
Three grilled marinated Portobello mushroom tacos, with salsa and scallions, avocado, served with black beans and rice (Gluten Free and Vegetarian)
Salmon lettuce tacos
Three iceberg lettuce wrap tacos, grilled salmon, mango salsa, and quinoa salad.
Acompanantes
Sweet Plantains
Delicious sweet plantains with queso fresco
Sliced Avocado
Served with balsamic vinegar and olive oil gluten free
Side Salsa
Need extra salsa for your meal, this is the perfect 2 oz portion for extra flavor.
Side Black Beans
Topped with Queso Fresco
Side Curtido slaw
Salvadorian slaw, cabbage, carrots, clinatro, jalepeno, onions
Side of Rice
vegetarian broth, red and green bell peppers
2 oz Side chipotle aioli
Creamy, Smokey Chili pepper sauce
2 oz Side crema fresca
Spanish sour cream
2 oz side guasacaca
Everyone's Favorite! Green peppers, avocado, cilantro, parsley, red vinegar, chili powder, garlic
2 oz side pico de gallo
Onions, tomato, corn, peppers, cilantro
2 oz side salsa rosada
Our Secret recipe Pink sauce!
Extra Tortillas (4)
A side order of 4 extra soft tortillas to enjoy with your meal..
2 oz side sour cream
Platos Principales
Arroz Con Pollo
Marinated chicken simmered with rice, carrots, red and green peppers, topped with roasted vegetables and tomatoes Gluten free
El Toston
Flattened crispy green plantains used as bread, chipotle chicken, Chihuahua cheese, salsa rosada, lettuce, tomato, & onions, served with roasted vegetables gluten free
Enchiladas Mole
Three chicken enchiladas, topped with mole sauce, crema fresca, sesame seeds, & sliced almonds, served with rice and black beans Sauce Contains Peanuts, Gluten Free
Fajitas
Choose your favorite: steak, chicken, steak and chicken, or shrimp, sautéed with onions & peppers, served with corn tortillas, lettuce, cheese, salsa, crema fresca, mango salsa & guacamole (extra 3.00 for steak, steak and chicken, or shrimp) Gluten free
Pabellon Criollo
Venezuelan seasoned shredded beef, served with black beans, rice, & sweet plantains
Quesadilla de Hongos
Sautéed portobello mushrooms, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, & avocado, served with yuca fries
Quesadillas
Chipotle shredded chicken, Chihuahua cheese, corn salsa, & sliced avocado, served with yuca fries
Vegetarian Burrito
Roasted vegetables, quinoa, black beans, salsa, & cheese, served with yuca fries
Birria garnacha
Crispy Arepa topped with shredded beef, queso de frier, ranchera sauce, curtido slaw, guacamole
Postres
Rice / Quinoa Bowls
Pujol Bowl
Our most popular choice... mango, shredded carrot, sweet plantain, scallions, garlic cilantro sauce.
Muy Rico Bowl
Roasted vegetables, guacamole, black beans, corn, shredded cheese, ranchero sauce.
Peru Bowl
Garbanzo beans, scallions, corn salsa, avocado, cilantro lime vinaigrette
Salvador Bowl
Guacamole, garbanzo beans, shredded carrots, tortilla strips, tomato, queso seco, avocado aioli
Ecuador Bowl
Lettuce, black beans, queso seco, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, spicy ranchero.