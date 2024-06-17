La Sabrosa Taqueria - Bothell 19510 bothell everett hwy
FOOD
COMBINATION PLATES
- CARNE ASADA
Free can soda. Rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese, & tortillas$15.00
- POLLO ASADO
Free can soda. Rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese & tortillas$15.00
- CARNITAS PLATE
Free can soda. Fried pork, rice, beans, lettuce, jalapeño, tomatoes, onions, guacamole & tortillas$15.00
- WET BURRITO
Free can soda. Any meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, cheese, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream with green salsa$15.00
- COMBO QUESADILLA
Free can soda. Rice, beans, any meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & guacamole$15.00
- REGULAR TORTA
Any meat, beans, mayonnaise, cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños & guacamole$11.00
- COMBO TACOS
Free can of soda. Only chicken, beef or pork, rice, beans, onions, cilantro & cheese$12.00
- PLATO DE BIRRIA$15.00
- PLATO COMBINADO$15.00
BREAKFAST
- CHICKEN AND EGG BURRITO$11.00
- CHORIZO & EGG BURRITO
Beans, Mexican sausage, rice, egg, cheese, onion cilantro, guacamole, & green salsa$11.00
- HAM & BACON BURRITO
Ham, bacon, cilantro, egg, rice, beans, onion, sour cream, green salsa, & guacamole$11.00
- MACHACA BURRITO
Grill meat beef, egg, onion, tomato, cilantro, cheese, green salsa, rice, beans, & guacamole$11.00
- NEW BREAKFAST ITEM$11.00
BURRITOS
QUESADILLAS
TORTAS
- TORTA REGULAR
Any meat, beans, mayonnaise, cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños & guacamole$11.00
- TORTA CAMPECHANA$13.00
- TORTA CUBANA
Ham, bacon, chorizo, sausage, cheese, egg, mayonnaise, beans, onions, tomatoes, jalapeño & guacamole$11.00
- TORTA LA SABROSA$13.00
- TORTA LENGUA$13.00
- TORTA TRIPAS$13.00
MULITAS
SOPES
NACHOS
VEGETARIAN DISHES
- VEGGIE BURRITO
Cheese, beans, rice, onion, cilantro lettuce, tomato, guacamole, & green salsa$10.00
- VEGGIE TACOS
Rice, beans, onion, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, & guacamole$3.00
- VEGGIE QUESADILLAS
Cheese, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, onions & cilantro$11.00
- VEGGIE SOPE
Beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream cotija cheese$4.00
- VEGGIE WET BURRITO$15.00
- VEGGIE COMBO QUESADILLA$15.00
- VEGGIE MULITA$4.00
- VEGGIE TORTA$11.00
- VEGGIE 3 TACOS COMBO RICE & BEANS$12.00
- VEGGIE BURRITO CON PAPAS$12.00
- VEGGIE BURRITO WITH EGGS$12.00
SIDE ORDERS
EVERYDAY DEALS
FAMILY PACKS
- TAQUIZA
30 tacos beef, chicken, pork and chorizo served with onions, cilantro, homemade salsa, lime, fried onions, fried serranos, radishes and carrots$88.99
- FRESH GUACAMOLE WITH CHIPS
Salsa, crispy corn tortillas chips, 2 pound of fresh guacamole, and homemade salsa for ten people$88.99
- 10 BURRITOS
Chicken or pork served with cheese. Rice, beans, onions, cilantro, homemade salsa, and guacamole$94.99
- BEANS FOR 12 PERSONS
Serving is for 12 people$29.99
- RICE FOR 12 PERSONS
Serving is for 12 people$29.99
- QUESADILLA TRAY 20 PIECES
Chicken or pork, 20 slice served cheese and homemade green salsa$62.99
- CHESSE QUESADILLA TRAY 20 PIECES$38.99
- RICE FOR 30 PERSONS$59.99
- BEANS FOR 30 PERSONS$59.99
- ANY MEATS NACHOS TRAY$74.99
- 12 oz FRESH GUACAMOLES$8.99