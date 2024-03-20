La Sera Italiana 1608 South Street
DINNER MENU
APPETIZERS
- ANTIPASTO PLATTER$13.95
Italian cured meats, cheeses, olives, marinated vegetables
- BRUSCHETTA$8.95
Fresh ricotta cheese, cherry tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic reduction
- CALAMARI FRITTI$14.95
Calamari, shrimp, baby octopus, peppers, carrots, spicy marinara
- COZZE$12.95
Fresh mussels, parsley, white wine lemon/ marinara sauce
- MUSHROOMS$11.95
Creamy garlic mushrooms, bacon, parsley, parmesan
- BROCCOLI RABE & SAUSAGE$13.95
Italian sausage, cannellini beans, garlic olive oil, parmesan
- SOUP OF THE DAY$9.95
SALADS
- CLASSIC CAESAR$10.00
Fresh romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, homemade dressing
- RUCOLA$11.00
Baby arugula, pine nuts, goat cheese, dried berries, olive oil
- BURRATA$12.00
Peaches, heirloom tomatoes, olive oil, balsamic reduction
- CAPRESE$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic reduction
- BEET SALAD$11.00
Beets, spring mix, walnuts, goat cheese, honey mustard
- SALAD OF THE DAY$17.00
PASTA
- PENNE VODKA$23.00
Pancetta, peas, creamy rose sauce
- FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$20.00
Homemade fettuccine, shaved parmesan, creamy sauce
- SPAGHETTI CARBONARA$21.00
Pancetta, pecorino romano, egg yolk
- SPAGHETTI MARINARA$24.00
Homemade meatballs, parmesan, basil, marinara sauce
- GNOCCHI LA SERA$21.00
Homemade potato gnocchi, fresh mozzarella, creamy rose sauce
- GNOCCHI GENOVESE$23.00
Homemade potato gnocchi, walnuts, fresh basil, creamy pesto sauce
- RIGATONI BOLOGNESE$25.00
Parmesan & ricotta cheese, homemade bolognese sauce
- RAVIOLI DI FORMAGGIO$22.00
Homemade cheese ravioli, marinara or creamy blush sauce
SEAFOOD PASTA
- LINGUNI PESCATORE$26.95
Shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, white wine or marinara sauce
- LINGUINI VONGOLE$24.95
Clams, parsley, garlic white wine sauce
- RAVIOLI ROSA$25.95
Homemade lobster ravioli, crab meat, spinach, creamy rose sauce
- SPAGHETTI CAPESANTE$26.95
Scallops, shrimp, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, lemon white wine sauce
RISOTTO
CHICKEN
VEAL
- VEAL MILANESE$25.95
Breaded veal medallion, baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, lemon olive oil
- VEAL PIEMONTESE$24.95
Veal medallions, prosciutto, fresh fontina cheese, basil, light marinara sauce
- VEAL PICATTA$24.95
Veal medallions, capers, fresh lemon, white wine sauce
- VEAL RIPIENO$24.95
Veal rolls stuffed with prosciutto, spinach, mozzarella, mushroom demi-glace marsala sauce
FISH
LUNCH MENU
SPECIALTY SALADS
- CHICKEN CAESAR$13.95
Fresh romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, grilled chicken, homemade dressing.
- SHRIMP SALAD$14.95
Baby arugula, sliced almonds, avocado, shrimp, shallots, lemon olive oil.
- GRILLED SALMON SALAD$18.95
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, goat cheese, dijon mustard.
- PEACH + PECAN$11.95
SANDWICHES
- CAPRESE SANDWICH$12.95
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, pesto sauce on a baguette.
- SAUSAGE SANDWICH$14.95
Melted mozzarella, roasted peppers, Italian sausage, sweet onions, touch of marinara.
- CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.95
Fried chicken breast, sautéed spinach, roasted peppers, melted fontina cheese, red pepper aioli.
- SMOKED SALMON TOAST$15.95
Avocado, capers, smoked salmon, red onions, poached egg, cream cheese spread.
- VEGGIE TOAST$11.95
Baby spinach, avocado, cucumbers, onions, veggie spread.
- HOUSE BURGER$16.95
Homemade buns, angus beef, tomatoes, lettuce, melted blue cheese.