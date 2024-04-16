La Sierra Mexican Restaurant 2625 Riva Road
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- 4 Oz Cup Cheese Dip$5.50
- 10 Oz Bowl Cheese Dip$11.50
- Guacamole 4 Oz Cup$5.50
- Bean Dip$9.50
- Choriqueso$12.50
Melted cheese with chorizo (Mexican sausage)
- Garnachas ahi tuna$15.99
- Ceviche$14.50
Fish & shrimp cooked in lime juice, mixed with avocado and pico de gallo
- Molcajete De Guacamole$14.50
Large bowl of authentic fresh guacamole made to the order
- avocado lime tartare$14.99
- Los tres mares$26.99
- Cocktail De Camaron$14.50
Shrimp in spicy tomato sauce. Served cold, garnished with avocado, and pico de gallo
- Bean and Cheese Nachos$9.50
- Chicken Nachos$11.50
Shredded chicken
- Beef Nachos$11.50
Ground beef
- Chorizo, Bean & Cheese Nachos$13.50
- Nachos Supreme$13.50
Ground beef, shredded chicken and beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & guacamole
- Vegetarian Nachos$13.50
Chips with melted cheese, grilled onions, bell pepper mushrooms, squash, and zucchini
- Nachos Fajita$16.50
Chips spread with beans, steak or grilled chicken, onions and peppers with guacamole & sour cream
- Sampler$17.50
Chicken flautas, chicken fajita nachos and chicken fajita quesadilla or choice of beef. Served with guacamole and sour cream
- ALITAS WINGS$15.99
- FLAUTAS APETIZER$11.50
- Calamares fritos$16.00
- Crab dip$12.99
Fajitas
- Hawaiian Fajitas$26.50
Chicken shrimp & chorizo grilled with bell pepper, onions & pineapple topped with cheese dip
- Fajitas Del Mar$29.50
Shrimp, red snapper fish, and scallops fajitas cooked with peppers, onions, and tomatoes, served with beans, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole
- Chicken Fajita$22.50
Tender sliced chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served w/lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & beans
- Fajitas Mixed$23.50
Tender beef, chicken, and shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & beans
- Parrillada Mixed$23.50
Beef, chicken & shrimp
- Parrillada Seafood Only$29.50
Red snapper fish, shrimp & scallops. Grilled and cooked with green onions, cactus and jalapeños, served with fresh guacamole & black beans
- Pork Fajitas$21.50
Pork marinated and grilled with onions & peppers served with beans, sour cream, and guacamole
- LA DELICIA$41.50
Arrachera, grilled chicken, pork, shrimp, grilled green onions, cactus and jalapeños served with queso fundido, fresh guacamole, rice and beans
- Fajitas Vegetarian$17.50
Grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, squash, zucchini, served with lettuce, sour cream and beans
- Shrimp Fajitas$26.50
Shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & beans
Soup
- Bowl Caldo De Pollo$10.99
Cup of chicken soup and vegetables with two taquitos on the side
- Cup Sopa Azteca$7.99
Traditional tortilla soup. Chicken broth garnished with crisp tortilla strips, fresh cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Bowl Sopa Azteca$10.99
Traditional tortilla soup. Chicken broth garnished with crisp tortilla strips, fresh cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Cup Pozole$7.99
Traditional Mexican soup of hominy corn, pork, onion, and oregano
- Bowl Pozole$10.99
Traditional Mexican soup of hominy corn, pork, onion, and oregano
- Caldo de pollo cup$7.99
Salads
- BEETROOT SALAD$10.99
- OUR CHOPPED SALAD$10.99
- Avocado Salad$13.50
Strips of grilled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, cucumbers and carrots
- Ensalada De La Casa$7.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, onions and carrots
- Grilled Salad$10.99
- Taco Salad$14.50
Choice of grilled chicken or steak with beans topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Rellena$14.50
Two cheese quesadillas with choice of beef tips, ground beef, chicken or beans. With sour cream & guacamole on the side
- Quesadilla a La Plancha$16.50
Slices of quesadilla with cheese, grilled steak or chicken with guacamole & sour cream on the side
- Quesadilla De Fajitas$18.50
Two quesadillas with tender beef or chicken. Grilled onions and bell pepper. With guacamole & sour cream
- Shrimp Quesadilla$20.50
Two shrimp quesadillas with cheese, grilled onions, bell peppers, sour cream & rice
- Quesadilla Al Pastor$18.50
One quesadilla stuffed with cheese, marinated pork, grilled with red onions and pineapple, served with slices of avocado, radish and cucumbers
- Quesadilla De Chorizo$15.50
One quesadilla stuffed with beans, cheese and Mexican sausage, served with rice, sour cream, and guacamole
- Vegetarian Quesadilla$13.50
Slices of cheese quesadilla with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, squash & zucchini. Served with sour cream & guacamole
- SPINACH QUESADILLA$13.99
Vegetarian
- Veggie Fajitas$17.50
Grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, squash, zucchini, served with lettuce, sour cream and beans
- Veggie Quesadilla$13.50
Slices of cheese quesadilla with grilled onions, bell peppers. Mushrooms, squash & zucchini. Served with sour cream & guacamole
- Spinach Quesadilla$13.50
Served with guacamole & sour cream
- Veggie Combo$13.50
Bean burrito topped with cheese sauce, bean tostada topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese, bean taco with lettuce and cheese, cheese quesadilla
- Veggie Burrito$14.50
Grill vegetables, onions, zucchini, squash and mushrooms, beans, sour cream and avocado all inside
- Burritos De Frijoles$12.50
2 bean burritos, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, and avocado slices
- Spinach enchiladas$11.99
- Vegetarian Nachos$13.50
Chips with melted cheese, grilled onions, bell pepper mushrooms, squash, and zucchini
Tacos
- Tacos de birria dinner$23.99
- Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos Tacos Ensabanados$27.50
Three soft flour fish tacos battered, topped with grilled red onions and avocado served with black beans and rice
- Tacos De Fajitas$20.50
Three soft flour tacos with grilled beef or chicken, grilled onions, and bell peppers served with guacamole, sour cream, rice, and beans
- Tacos De Ahi Tuna$22.50
- Tacos De Pescado$22.50
Three soft corn tacos with rice and beans
- Tacos De Mariscos$23.50
Two soft flour tacos with grilled shrimp, fish & scallops topped with pico de gallo (tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, green, red and yellow peppers)
- Tacos De Camaron$25.50
Three soft flour shrimp tacos with lettuce and cheese, served with rice and beans
- Street Tacos$20.50
Four small tacos, your choice: steak, al pastor, carnitas, or chicken served with rice and beans on the side cilantro and onions on top with cucumber and radish and tomatillo sauce on the side
- Tacos De Carne Asada$20.50
Three soft corn steak tacos, served with beans, rice, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side
- Tacos Al Pastor$20.50
Three soft corn tacos with marinated pork, grilled with pineapple, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and guacamole on the side
- Tacos De Carnitas$20.50
Three soft corn tacos with fried pork, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and guacamole on the side
- Tacos De Chorizo$20.50
Three soft corn tacos with chorizo, grilled with pico de gallo and red onions, served with black beans, rice, and special sauce on the side
Burritos
- Burrito Tricolor$19.50
Shredded beef, black beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo all inside topped with three different kinds of salsa
- Burrito Campesino$18.50
Two burritos (1 chicken & beans, 1 beef tips & beans) topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & side of rice
- Shrimp Burrito$21.50
Shrimp burrito with beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole all inside
- Burrito Especial 1 Beef, 1 Chicken$18.50
Two burritos topped with chile, carne & rice
- Burrito De Chorizo$19.50
One burrito served with Mexican sausage, rice, beans, guacamole pico de gallo, and sour cream all inside
- Burrito De Carne Asada$19.50
Steak, beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole all inside
- Pork Burrito De Carnitas$19.50
Tender chunks of pork, beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and gucamole all inside
- Burrito Al Pastor$19.50
Marinated pork, beans and rice all inside
- Burrito de pollo$19.50
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Verdes$19.50
Three chicken enchiladas with green sauce, rice and beans
- Enchiladas Rojas$19.50
Three enchiladas (1 beef, 1 chicken, 1 cheese) topped with red sauce, served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Dinner$19.50
Three enchiladas (1 beef, 1 chicken, 1 cheese) topped with Chile con carne, rice, and beans on the side
- Enchiladas Poblanas$19.50
Three chicken enchiladas with tradicional mole poblano (dark red sauce) mixed with red pepper, peanuts and chocolate. Topped with onions, rice and beans on the side
- Enchiladas Suizas$19.50
Three chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream, green sauce and melted Swiss cheese. Served with black beans and rice
- Enchiladas Hidalguenses$20.50
Three enchiladas filled with chorizo (Mexican sausage) cooked in red sauce mixed with onions, tomatoes & peppers, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and fresh Mexican cheese, served with black beans & rice
- Spinach enchiladas$11.99
Traditional Meals
- Tlayuda Oaxaca$22.99
- EMPANADAS DINNER$23.99
- Milanesa Rellena$23.50
Thin breaded chicken breast, filled with ham, Mexican and Cheddar cheese, served with rice and avocado salad
- Pollo Arriero$22.50
Grilled marinated chicken with ranchero sauce. Grilled onions and mushrooms, melted cheese, served with rice and choice of pinto beans or black beans
- Pollo Al Chipotle$22.50
Slice chicken marinated and cooked in creamy chipotle sauce, served over rice
- Pollo Al Chorizo$22.50
Chicken breast topped with cheese, chorizo (Mexican sausage) served with rice and choice of pinto beans or black beans
- Pescado en Salsa Verde$24.50
Fresh tilapia marinated and grilled, topped with Monterrey Jack cheese and green sauce, served with grilled vegetables and rice
- Pescado a La Mexicana$29.50
Fresh red snapper fish marinated and grilled with onions and bell pepper, served with rice and beans
- Camaron Al Ajo$24.50
Sautéed shrimp with garlic and butter. Served with rice and avocado salad
- Camaron a La Plancha$24.50
Grilled shrimp cooked with green and yellow peppers, served with rice and beans
- CHILE RELLANO DE QUESO$19.99
- CHILE RELLENO DE POLLO$21.50
- Sopesitos$21.50
- Camaron Al Patron$24.50
Shrimp marinated in patron tequila and orange juice, sautéed with garlic, onions and peppers. Served with avocado salad and rice
- Camaron Al Chipotle$24.50
Shrimp cooked with cream chipotle sauce, served with rice and vegetables
- Carne Adobada$26.50
Pork chops marinated with guajillo pepper, olive oil, garlic, and black pepper, topped with grilled onions and slices of pineapple, served with rice & black beans
- Shrimp Chimichanga$23.50
One soft chimichanga with grilled shrimp, onions, and peppers topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, served with rice and beans
- Arrachera$26.50
Traditional dish from queretaro. Slices of skirt steak, marinated in lime juice and Mexi can beer, grilled with green onions, cactus and jalapeños, served with fresh guacamole & black beans
- Bistec a La Mexicana$23.50
Thin slices of flank steak marinated and sautéed with garlic, green onions, cactus, and tomato sauce, served with slices of avocado, black beans and rice
- Carne Asada$23.50
Tender ribeye topped with green onions, cactus and jalapeños served with fresh guacamole, rice and choice of pinto beans or black beans
- Steak Querétaro$23.50
T-bone steak marinated topped with green onions, red peppers and cactus, served with rice, tortillas and choice of pinto beans or black beans
- Carnitas$23.50
- Tamales De Puerco$17.50
Two pork tamales with green sauce, rice and beans
- Tamales De Pollo$15.50
Two chicken tamales with red sauce rice and beans
- Combinación De La Casa$25.50
One pork tamale, cheese chile relleno, enchilada chicken chimichanga and bean sope (hand-made corn tortilla) served with rice and beans
- Chilaquiles Divorciados$15.50
A duo of fried eggs elegantly presented over traditional chilaquiles, bathed in both green and red sauces, and garnished with creamy avocado, fresh cheese, cilantro, and sour cream
- Chimichanga$19.50
Two fried flour tortillas filled with beef tips or chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole & beans
- Machoman burger$17.99
- Torta Mexicana$17.99
Milanesa, breaded chicken, steak or ham. Mexican sandwich made with Mexican cheese, avocado, tomato, lettuce & jalapeños
- FLAUTAS$19.99
- huevos rancheros dinner$14.99
Side Orders
- Rice Arroz$3.99
- Beans Frijoles$3.99
- Black Beans$3.99
- 3 Tortillas$0.50
- Grated Cheese$1.99
- Pico De Gallo$1.50
- Jalapeños$1.50
- Sour Cream$1.50
- Salsa Tomatillo$1.99
- Guacamole side 2 oz$2.00
- 1 street taco$3.75
- Chipysalsa$5.00
- Large chips$6.00
- Large salsa$6.00
- papas$3.99
- 1 enchilada$3.50
- 1 burrito$4.50
- 1 Taco$2.99
- 3 TACOS$9.99
- Tostada$3.75
- QUESADILLA$3.75
- QUESADILLA POLLO$4.99
- 1 Tamal puerco$4.00
- 1 Tamal pollo$3.79
Child's Plate
NA Beverages / Soft Drinks
- Coke$3.75
- Diet Coke$3.75
- Sprite$3.75
- Root Beer$3.75
- Ginger Ale$3.75
- Pink Lemonade$3.75
- Mandarin Jarrito$3.50
Mexican sodas
- Apple Jarrito$3.50
- Pineapple Jarrito$3.50
- Tamarind Jarrito$3.50
- Lime Jarrito$3.50
- Sangria Jarrito$3.50
- Jamaica Jarrito$3.50
- Strawberry Jarrito$3.50
- Guava Jarrito$3.50
- Grapefruit Jarrito$3.50
- Horchata$3.75
Rice water made with vanilla, milk & cinnamon (no refill)
- Tamarindo$3.75
- Jamaica$3.75
- Ice Tea$3.75
- Hot Tea$3.75
- Chocolate Milk$3.75
- Orange Juice$3.75
- Apple Juice$3.75
- Pineapple Juice$3.75
- Cranberry Juice$3.75
- Coffee$3.50
- Milk$3.50
- Bottle Water$3.50